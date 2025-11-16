Hey Pandas, What Do You Like About Halloween? (Closed)

Halloween! I love this holiday so much, what about you? What is the most fun part about it for you?
#1
Freaking ALL OF IT. The crisp weather, the house decorations, carving pumpkins, eating pumpkins, watching scary movies, the adrenaline, the costumes, how it always makes people laugh even when they scream. All of it. It’s like the one time of year I can really let my freak flag fly without standing out in a crowd.
#2
The day after when all the Halloween packaged treats are discounted in the stores!
#3
The horror movies that come out of it. I LOVE HORROR MOVIES SO MUCH!!😩💖
#4
Little kids trick or treating!!
#5
Making Halloween costumes. I love it so much. My oldest wants to be a jellyfish–easy peasy. My youngest wants to be scrambled eggs–I’ll do my best but dang that’s an ask.
#6
Decorating the yard with a cemetery, skeletons, ghosts, fog, pumpkins, lighting, the works. But no gore or things that jump out at you. I want the kids to enjoy it, not run away. I’m 61 and started doing this when I was a teenager.
#7
Candy corn (Brach’s) and Peeps!
#8
Halloween’s a little different where I live … by October 31st, I’m not surprised if we have snow at that point! All jokes aside, however, I would have to say I like costumes best. I love the autumn (sometimes with a sprinkle of winter) feeling, but being able to be someone new or see others act as someone new is so fun.
#9
Dressing up! I love costumes!
#10
I’d have to say, costumes. It is so fun to see a bunch of kids walking around in goofy outfits!
#11
I love dressing up and getting candy. My favorite thing to do is after I get all the candy, I like to trade candy with my friends and my brother so we can get the best things and not the things we don’t want.
#12
EVERYTHING! The crisp fall air, dressing up in costumes, all the great movies, and CANDYYYYYY and yeah pretty much everything it’s one of my favorite holidays
#13
already posted this on another site but here we go,
So recently my dog has been getting less and less enthusiastic about going outside with me and trick or treating but recently, I got a
Cocker spaniel and she is absolutely in love with her. She is so much more excited to go trick or treating now that she has a friend.
#14
CANDY. obviously. Also, the perfect excuse to scare the c**p out of siblings.
#15
its my birthday so i get forgot about JK i get cake presents and candy
#16
I already wrote an answer like this on another post, but I’m REALLY enthusiastic about Halloween, so…
I don’t have one single favorite thing. I love ALL of it. It’s my favorite holiday, higher than Holi! There are costumes, there’s trick-or-treating (which I’m sadly growing out of), there’s scaring other people, getting scared yourself, watching horror movies, all the decorations……
I could go on and on. Everything about Halloween is the BEST!
#17
Seeing decorations. Some people maybe add a carved pumpkin, but I like those who go all out. They make their house look SO COOOOOL.
Also halloween parties are fun.
#18
It’s my birthday!
#19
The weather. Half my closet is sweaters and I intend to wear them!
#20
Love the decorations, they are getting so amazing, these days. I think that I love, the most, is November 1st-Half Priced Candy ~ that actually, does make it to Customized Advent Calendars, Christmas Stockings, and additions to wrapped packages (a change from Candy Canes)
#21
Putting up my Halloween Christmas tree! I see my twin sister and brother-in-law once a year over Christmas because they live halfway across the world and I would celebrate the countdown to seeing them by putting up my Christmas tree but 4 years ago she made a trip home in October and I wanted to celebrate the countdown, so now a new tradition has been born! My tree is decked out with a plastic raven skeleton, orange lights, spooky ornaments and orange garland.
#22
#23
The only day of the year that I don’t have to wear a costume.
#24
You get dress up and be whatever you want to. You get to see all kinds of people dressed up. It fun.
#25
Spending time with my family. It’s normally so quiet in my house and on Halloween we all go trick and treating and having fun.
#26
Pumpkins, and candy. Nothing else that much.
#27
Halloween comes from the Celtic fire festival Beltane, where people would dress up as monsters so that the real monsters couldn’t distinguish who was who and thus couldn’t kill or curse you. They believed that Beltane was the day when the spirit world and the skin world were closest, so spirits and monsters could cross over.
I celebrate Beltane as well as Halloween. I do Beltane for religious reasons and Halloween for my friends. My favourite part about Halloween is the costumes, and my favourite part of Beltane is the massive bonfires bigger than you.
