With The Help Of Photography, I Try To Handel And Conquer Depression (9 Pics)

Four years ago I fell from a building when I was taking pictures. I hurt my leg. Since then I had a lot of surgeries, most with no result.
My leg (from my foot till the knee) needs to be amputated now. With the help of photography, I try to handle and conquer the depression that came after the accident. Here are a few pics of the series.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
Daily Nightmare
Motel Crazyness
Finally
Happy Days
Trapped In A Broken World
Sunday Mood
Happy Thoughts
Famous
Just Wanna Walk
