With The Help Of Photography, I Try To Handel And Conquer Depression (9 Pics)

Four years ago I fell from a building when I was taking pictures. I hurt my leg. Since then I had a lot of surgeries, most with no result. 

My leg (from my foot till the knee) needs to be amputated now. With the help of photography, I try to handle and conquer the depression that came after the accident. Here are a few pics of the series.

Daily Nightmare

Motel Crazyness

Finally

Happy Days

Trapped In A Broken World

Sunday Mood

Happy Thoughts

Famous

Just Wanna Walk

Patrick Penrose
