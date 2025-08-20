15 Before-And-After Photos Of Celebs Who Replaced Regular Botox With “Lip Flip” For A New Kind Of Look

Female celebrities have been keeping up with their cosmetic routines lately, and many are now reflecting on the days before Botox lip flips entered their beauty playbooks.
The Cleveland Clinic describes the lip flip as a nonsurgical treatment that creates the illusion of fuller lips. While marketed as painless and affordable, the procedure can bring side effects ranging from nausea and dizziness to swelling and even bleeding. It also tends to be more affordable than traditional fillers (per Longevita).
Unlike lip fillers, which involve injecting hyaluronic acid directly into the lips for instant volume, a lip flip uses Botox to relax muscles in the upper lip. This creates a fuller appearance without actually increasing volume.
The fuller-lip effect typically kicks in after Botox is injected into the lip corners and edges, with final results appearing about a week post-procedure.
Lately, more celebrities have opened up about this faster, subtler alternative to fillers, sharing glam wins and not-so-glam lip mishaps with their fans.
As the lip flip trend continues to surge, here’s a look at 15 famous faces who tried it out.
#1 Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor didn’t hold back when describing her cosmetic journey, calling it the “most painful thing” she’s ever experienced. But, she added, “the movement is coming back” to her face (per PEOPLE).
During the December 12, 2024, episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the Grammy winner opened up about her experience with a Botox lip flip.
“I got what’s called a lip flip,” she told co-host Jenna Bush Hager. “It was my first ever. And everyone was like, ‘You’re gonna love it, you little lips.’ And I didn’t love it because I couldn’t smile and I was like [makes frozen face].”
On the November 20 episode of her Workin’ on It podcast, Trainor, 31, admitted she had “got too much Botox and I need help.”
She confessed to using Botox on her forehead and receiving filler above her lip due to insecurity. “Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip,” she recalled.
“And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living it was not true.”
“I cannot smile anymore,” Trainor said, before teasing fans with another big reveal: “Here’s another clickbait move I’m trying to make: I’m getting a boob job.”
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Getty Images
#2 Anna Redman
Despite the many horror stories circulating online, Bachelor Nation’s Anna Redman shared a positive perspective on her Botox lip flip experience.
“Once upon a time… I got a lip flip,” she wrote in a reel on Instagram, posting her before-and-after pics. “If you have a gummy smile and want more lips without filler, this is a great option. I’m OBSESSED.”
Image source: anna_redman / Instagram, anna_redman / Instagram
#3 Ariana Biermann
Ariana Biermann, daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, got real with her TikTok followers about a cosmetic decision she came to regret. In a clip titled “No more filler,” she admitted to going through with a lip flip despite warnings from her injection specialist (per Bravo TV).
The 23-year-old tried a “chin shadow” filler treatment to smooth out her lower face. But what followed was anything but smooth.
She shared dramatic before-and-after photos of the results. “This is what the f–k I looked like after it was healed,” she said. “I bruise really bad but this was two and a half weeks later. Do you see this?”
Biermann later doubled down on filler dissolving procedures, swearing off facial injections for good.
“This whole side of my face was literally just massive,” she explained. “So I went in again and got it dissolved one more time, like, three days ago. I had a massive spot of filler that I could literally grab, and the side of my jaw had a huge bump right here.”
She previously told PEOPLE that she started using lip filler at 17, though she had wanted fuller lips since age 13.
“I think I was honestly ready to get my lips done at 13,” she said. “But I didn’t. I didn’t end up getting them done, I think, until I was honestly maybe like 17. And then you go crazy.”
Image source: @arianabiermann / Instagram, @arianabiermann / Instagram
#4 Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up on the Off The Vine podcast about her experience with cosmetic enhancements, including the trendy Botox lip flip.
As noted by Medium, the Bachelorette alum held a fan Q&A where she confirmed trying the lip-plumping treatment and addressed a slew of “crazy” questions about her appearance.
Image source: @kaitlynbristowe / Instagram, @kaitlynbristowe / Instagram
#5 Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recounted her experience with a lip flip gone awkward, which she got alongside Teddi Mellencamp. The cosmetic tweak left both of them unable to pucker up (per Bravo TV).
Despite the unexpected effect, Richards was able to laugh it off during an episode of the Hot Mic podcast.
“We were crying, laughing, and we were trying to whistle, and I was like, whistling is not an option anymore!” she joked. “We were just up laughing all night… those moments really help when you’re going through tough times.”
Image source: @kylerichards18 / Instagram, @kylerichards18 / Instagram
#6 Shannon Beador
Shannon Beador shared her positive Botox lip flip results shortly after filming herself shaving her face in 2019 (per OK! Magazine).
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum posted three Instagram stories documenting the before-and-after results and noted, “I’m already noticing a difference.”
Beador has also undergone CoolSculpting on her back and arms, a non-surgical fat-freezing treatment (per OK! Magazine).
She said those areas are a “tough area for gals over 50!”
Image source: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images, Mindy Small / Getty Images
#7 Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump’s recent courtroom appearance ignited speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements (per OK! Magazine).
After testifying for five hours at her father’s New York civil fraud trial, observers noticed visibly fuller lips, leading some experts to suspect surgical intervention.
“Ivanka Trump looks like she has had quite a makeover,” said Dr. Alexander Z. Rivkin, who compared photos of her from 2020 and 2023.
“Overall, her face now looks better proportioned, but less natural and more generic because her natural imperfections have been reduced.”
Rivkin added that her lips appeared to be enhanced with filler, noting that while they looked good from the front, they seemed overly defined from the side.
He also suggested that her updated look could include a subtle cosmetic lip flip based on recent photos.
Image source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty Images, Kevin Lamarque – Pool / Getty Images
#8 Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix opened up on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast about her history with lip enhancement, emphasizing that she likes to “keep things at a minimum” (per PEOPLE).
“I just got a little bit in my lips because they were getting really crusty on the inside. I never go more than 0.5 at a time… Because I never want to look crazy,” said the 40-year-old Love Island USA host.
After fans speculated about changes to her appearance, the Vanderpump Rules alum responded with a post listing all the work she’s had done: “I’ll tell you what I’ve had! tox in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck. ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. minimal lip filler bc my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin.”
She added, “absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet. Hope this helps! I’ll keep y’all posted if I do anything else.”
Image source: @arianamadix / Instagram, Charles Sykes Bravo / Getty Images
#9 Brooke Carrero
Aesthetic nurse Brooke Carrero went viral on TikTok for revealing the unexpected side effects of her own lip flip treatment. In a clip, she joked, “You can’t blow out a candle, which means you can’t blow anything. Use your imagination there.”
In an interview with PEOPLE, Carrero explained how getting the procedure herself helped her connect with patients, but it also had some unexpected personal consequences.
“My skill set probably went from a 10 down to a six,” she said. Still, she noted, “I feel like I’ve gotten used to the way that my mouth kind of moves.”
Image source: Brooke Carrero RN, Aesthetic Nurse Injector, @beckerinjectorbrooke / Instagram
#10 Jazzmyn Wollfe
TikToker Jazzmyn Wollfe documented her decision to dissolve lip filler that had gradually migrated from her top lip (per PEOPLE).
“I haven’t gotten filler in 2 or 3 years and while they’ve gone down so much, I still notice migration on my top lip and I really hate it,” the Canadian singer-songwriter told her followers. “So I’m going to go get that dissolved.”
Wolfe opted for a lip flip shortly after the dissolving process and was happy with the results. About two weeks later, she shared a before-and-after comparison and said she “really liked” how her lips turned out.
Image source: sassy.hu
#11 Tamra Judge
Tamra Judge admitted on Instagram that she’s plumped her lips “a few times” over the years. “I get the urge about every other year when I see someone with full lips,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star explained (per Bravo).
She also revealed that she underwent a lower facelift and eye tuck to celebrate her 10th season on the show (per PEOPLE). “There is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that’s what you want… I like to keep it real!” she said.
Image source: @tamrajudge / Instagram, @tamrajudge / Instagram
#12 Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau shared a lip flip horror story during an episode of Cancelledpod, explaining that she pursued the treatment after feeling insecure about her “paper-thin” lips. “So I was like, ‘I’m going to the med spa,’ and I’m getting whatever they want to give me,” she said.
She admitted she forgot to clarify that she only wanted a subtle enhancement. “They flipped my lips to the Gods,” she said.
The aftermath was not pretty. Mongeau said she couldn’t speak or even rinse properly, joking that she and her overly enhanced lips had become “two different entities.”
Image source: Variety / Getty Images, @tanamongeau / Instagram
#13 Vanna Einerson (Love Island USA)
Love Island USA contestant Vanna Einerson addressed plastic surgery rumors head-on during a July 1 episode of the Viall Files podcast (per E! News).
“Duh I got my lips done, and I like my lips,” she declared. “But my cheeks and my chin I’ve had for life—born with it—and people were saying, ‘Overfilled.’”
The 21-year-old’s mature look stunned many online viewers after she joined the villa (per The Sun). One shocked user posted on X, “21?? 21 where she looks older.”
Image source: @vannaeinerson / Instagram, Jerritt Clark / Getty Images
#14 Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann, daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, revealed that her mom started taking her to cosmetic appointments when she was still a teenager (per PEOPLE).
In a clip from Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, the 28-year-old Instagram personality recalled, “I had just turned 18 when I first got my lips done.I graduated high school, and the second I graduated, my mom took me to L.A., and I got my lips done by the doctor that everybody was getting their lips done by all the time.”
She added, “It was like, ‘Get in the chair, let’s go.’”
Image source: @briellebiermann / Instagram, @briellebiermann / Instagram
#15 Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian made headlines on June 27 after revealing a list of cosmetic treatments she’s undergone, including a nose job, “laser hair for the hairline and everywhere else,” and “Botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek.”
The 41-year-old Good American founder added that she’s also tried “soft wave laser for skin tightening” and had filler in the past, but hasn’t done anything new in recent years.
Her admissions followed speculation from London-based Dr. Jonny Betteridge, who posted a video analyzing what he called a cosmetic “transformation.”
He suggested the reality star may have had lip filler, a face and neck lift, a chin implant, and a temporal brow lift.
Online reactions were swift. One commenter wrote, “I don’t understand the lie, as if we don’t have eyes,” while another added, “She literally bought herself a whole new face.”
Image source: Jeff Vespa / Getty Images, @khloekardashian / Instagram
