Woman Brings Leftovers To Support Boyfriend In Mourning, Gets Berated Over “Inedible” Food

Supporting a loved one through hard times isn’t just about grand gestures or giving them money. Simply showing up and helping with daily tasks can make a huge difference, too.
When Reddit user MyCupOfTea777 got the tragic news that her boyfriend’s mom had passed away, she was ready to be there for him in any way he needed. One of the things she did was bring over a pot of pasta and meatballs she had cooked.
But he criticized the meal, saying it made him feel even worse, making the woman question if she was doing enough.
This woman took some of the food she cooked to her boyfriend, hoping it would help him feel better
But he found it “inedible” and “disrespectful”
The guy said his cruel comments were meant to motivate her, but the woman felt hurt
People who read the story said the woman was not overreacting (NOR) and thought her boyfriend’s behavior was unacceptable
