Rapper Young Scooter Reported Dead on His 39th Birthday

Influential Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, also known as Kenneth Edward Bailey, tragically passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, on his 39th birthday. He was confirmed dead in a hospital after fleeing from responding officers in Southeast Atlanta.
On Friday night, police responded to a 911 call in a residence on William Nye Drive, regarding a dispute with a weapon. As per 11Alive, the caller reported that there had been possible shots fired and a woman being dragged into the home. On arrival, the Atlanta police reported that they had the door shut in their face, while two men fled from the back. One of the men returned while the other, who was later identified as Young Scooter, scaled the fence. Scooter’s attempt at the escape, therefore, failed, as he sustained a fatal leg injury, and was immediately located by the police, leading to his hospitalization.
A few minutes after arriving at Grady Hospital, he was confirmed dead. In a press conference, as reported by People Magazine, police officers claimed that Scooter’s leg injury was not inflicted by them as they did not engage in any weapons assault. They also could not locate the female who was mentioned by the 911 caller and reported that they were still conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Waka Flocka, Quavo, Others Have Paid Their Tributes to Young Scooter
💔💔ion understand. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zAEvcIK3Vm
— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 29, 2025
The music industry has rallied around with tributes pouring in from fellow artists for the deceased rapper. As per People, Waka Flocka, who signed Scooter to Brick Squad Monopoly in 2013, shared an emotional message on his Instagram story in the following words:
“Street, you had me crying before my show… you the backbone … damn brada.”
Other prominent figures also expressed their grief, with rapper Playboi Carti sharing a photo of Scooter with the caption “SMFH.” Quavo also shared videos of the rapper on his X account and Instagram story, performing the song: “My Holmes,” with broken heart and prayer hands emojis alongside the caption, “ion understand.”
Scooter’s career was dedicated to Atlanta’s trap music scene. He first gained popularity with his breakout mixtape, Street Lottery in 2013. He quickly became known for his freestyle type of rapping, which he described as count music.
Young Scooter’s music remains available across streaming platforms for anyone who would want to revisit his work.
