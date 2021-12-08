Ranking The Top 10 Friends Christmas Episodes

Friends is easily one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. During its 10 year run, Friends aired more than 230 episodes and the Christmas ones were some of the most memorable. Although many shows focus on giving people warm and fuzzy holiday feelings during their Christmas episodes, Friends never deviated from its funny format. Even when the episodes did touch on more serious subjects, they always managed to make people laugh. Although it’s been almost 20 years since Friends aired its final episode, the series’ Christmas episodes still get a lot of attention around the holiday season. Here are the top 10 Christmas episodes from Friends.
10. The One with Christmas in Tulsa – Season 9
Many people love being near their friends and family for the holidays. In this episode, however, Chandler’s Christmas plans are thrown off when he realizes that he is going to have to spend Christmas in Tulsa due to a work project. This makes Monica uneasy because she knows that one of Chandler’s attractive colleagues will be there with him. During the episode, Chandler also recalls some funny Christmas moments he’s shared with his friends in the past.
9. The One With Ross Step Forward – Season 8
Sending out Christmas cards with adorable pictures is a tradition for lots of people. But when Ross’ new girlfriend wants to send out a Christmas card with their picture on it, he can’t help but freak out. Meanwhile, the other cast members are dealing with issues of their own.
8. The One With Phoebe’s Dad – Season 2
The holiday season was always an interesting time for the characters on Friends, and this episode is a prime example. As the title suggests, the episode centers around Phoebe’s quest to learn more about her father in hopes of meeting him. Ultimately, though, she decides that she isn’t ready to meet him. Although this episode still has lots of comedy, there is also an element of sadness to it.
7. The One With The Monkey – Season 1
Some would argue that “The One With The Monkey” is more of a New Year’s episode, but I think it still deserves a spot on our list. In this one, the Friends decide that they are going to celebrate New Year’s Eve as a group without inviting any dates. As you can imagine though, things don’t go according to plan. Everyone except Ross ends up finding a date, and he decides to bring a monkey to be his plus one.
6. The One With All the Candy – Season 7
One of the interesting things about Friends is that not all of the episodes released around Christmas were explicitly focused on the holidays. “The One With All The Candy” was one of them. There are lots of funny things going on in this episode including Monica making candy for neighbors she doesn’t even know and Rachel and Tag accidentally exposing their relationship at work.
5. The One With the Inappropriate Sister – Season 5
Siblings having a close bond is usually seen as a good thing. However, in “The One With The Inappropriateness Sister” Rachel questions whether her neighbor’s relationship with his sister has gone a little too far. Even the other Friends can’t help but think something odd is going on.
4. The One Where Rachel Quits – Season 3
Between Rachel quitting her job in the middle of the holiday season, and Joey getting a job as a Christmas tree salesman, there is a lot going on in this episode, but that’s what makes it great. This is one of those episodes that will make you laugh and cringe all at once.
3. The One with The Girl From Poughkeepsie – Season 7
With all of the stresses of everyday life, getting into the Christmas spirit isn’t always the easiest thing to do. That is definitely the case in this episode. All of the friends are struggling to find holiday happiness, especially Ross, who is struggling to make a long-distance relationship work.
2. The One With The Holiday Armadillo – Season 7
“The One With The Holiday Armadillo” is undoubtedly one of the most memorable Christmas episodes of Friends. After all, who could forget Ross dressed in a hideous armadillo costume. It’s probably safe to say that most Friends fans would consider this one a classic.
1. The One With The Routine – Season 6
The only thing more entertaining than seeing Ross wearing an armadillo costume is seeing him bust some serious movies on the dance floor. In “The One With The Routine” Ross and Monica bring back an old dance routine they had in high school and put on an unforgettable show.