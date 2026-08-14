53 Stories About The Most Random Things People Did That Got Them Rich

Recently, someone won a whopping $1 billion in the lottery. It’s fun to daydream about becoming a millionaire. However, it’s not just fantasy. Thanks to extraordinary luck and incredibly smart choices, some people become ultra-wealthy literally overnight. We’re bringing their experiences to you.
The team here at Bored Panda has curated the most riveting and interesting stories about people’s unexpected successes that led them to become ridiculously rich. Keep scrolling to read what happened. Be honest, how envious are you? And what would you do if you woke up tomorrow with Scrooge McDuck’s bank account? Would you ever quit your job?
#1
I went to school with a kid whose dad invented the squeezable ketchup bottle. They were very well off but not ostentatious about it, which I respected. Definitely one of the more unusual paths to wealth of anyone I’ve known.
Image source: accountofyawaworht, A. C.
After much intrigue, the largest Powerball jackpot so far this year in the United States was won this week. A player in Illinois won a jaw-dropping $1.04 billion. ABC News reports that the winning numbers were: 4, 26, 66, 67, 69, and red Powerball 9. This is the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot.
The winner of this week’s jackpot can choose to take a lump cash payment of ‘just’ $450.5 million or to have the annuitized prize paid out over 29 years. All sums are pre-tax.
The biggest US lottery prize ever was the Powerball jackpot won on Christmas Eve 2025, clocking in at a stunning $1.8 billion.
#2
Neighbor of mine slipped on a cruise and received a massive pay out. House was already paid off so they threw massive parties all the time, cruises, cars, vacations, etc. Spent it all in 10 years and ended up losing their home.
Image source: zombie_vibes, Daniele D’Andreti
#3
In 2007, a family in upstate New York bought a small 5-inch ceramic bowl for $3 at a local tag sale, using it as a simple living room mantel decoration for years.
Curious about its origin, they eventually consulted art experts and received the shock of a lifetime: the piece was an ultra-rare, 1,000-year-old “Ding ware” bowl from China’s Northern Song Dynasty. Celebrated for its delicate ceramic walls and intricate carving, the only other known bowl of its exact size and design belonged to the British Museum.
In March 2013, the family put the piece up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York. Estimated to sell for around $200,000, an intense four-way bidding war drove the final price to a staggering $2.225 million—turning a $3 garage sale impulse buy into a life-changing fortune.
CNN reports that the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.
“For perspective, a person has a better chance of being struck by lightning in a given year — a 1 in 1.22 million chance.” Meanwhile, your odds of losing your life in a shark attack throughout your life are 1 in 4.3 million.
“The size of this jackpot is no anomaly. Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have grown larger over the past several years, driven by game redesigns that lengthened the odds of winning, more frequent drawings and an expanded player pool.”
States like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee don’t tax lottery winnings. Most Powerball and other lottery winners choose lump sums over annuity payments.
#4
Man splits his $22 million lottery winnings with his best friend after they agreed 28 years ago to share it if either of them won
Image source: xHoneyVenom
#5
The guy that sent Google and FACEBOOK accounts, which they just paid, somewhere around 200 million dollars. He just got greedy.
Image source: Parakiet20, Sora Shimazaki
#6
Car seats for dogs. Guy was a multimillionaire, but still drove a 90s ford ranger and he would do as much order fulfillment himself as he could.
Neat dude.
Image source: Soft-Firefighter9942, Özgür Sürmeli
As enjoyable as it is to think about becoming ultra-wealthy, riches come with huge problems. If you do not practice stealth wealth and flaunt your huge piles of cash, you’ll quickly regret it.
Scammers, fake friends, desperate relatives, and envious coworkers might all decide that you don’t ‘deserve’ your success, and that you should spread your wealth around. For example, you might find yourself the victim of frivolous lawsuits. Or someone might turn violent to force you to part with your wealth.
#7
A buddy of mine helped an older gentleman get his vehicle out of the ditch during a snowstorm. They had never met before and didn’t keep in touch after. When the older fella passed away he wrote my buddy into his will for 250 acres of land.
Image source: ImportantFlounder114, Stephanie Davison
#8
Have a friend with Diabetes and a legit service dog who can detect when his blood sugar is dangerously low. He was denied entry into a fast food restaurant back in college and sued them for lots of money. Invested some of it into BTC and retired at 29.
Image source: mrdeeds23, Frames For Your Heart
#9
In 2013, Ken Wilman was walking his dog, Madge, along Morecambe Beach in Lancashire, England. Madge fixated on a pungent, yellowish-grey, soccer-ball-sized rock on the shoreline. Initially repulsed by the smell, Wilman left the strange lump behind and went home.
Curious, he searched the internet and realized Madge had sniffed out ambergris—a rare, highly prized substance produced in sperm whale digestive systems. Often called “floating gold,” high-end perfumers use ambergris as a fixative to help scents last longer on the skin.
Wilman rushed back to retrieve the 6-pound chunk. Shortly after, buyers offered him nearly $70,000 (£50,000) for the rare find. Wilman’s advice for fellow dog walkers was clear: “If your dog pays interest in something, YOU pay interest in something.”
That’s on top of all the stress you feel now that you have your riches to protect and invest. Suddenly, you have so much to lose. Meanwhile, if you’re not careful and don’t plan ahead, you might find that you’ve wasted your fortune on a few months or years of parties, superficial assets, bad investments, and power-hungry socialites.
Once your bank account dries up, you quickly realize how many people in your social circle were near you just because you were rich. Meanwhile, true friends are rare: they stick with you no matter the ups and downs, and they’ll never try to manipulate you for gifts and favors.
#10
In 1989, an unnamed man bought an ugly, torn painting for $4 at a flea market in Adamstown, Pennsylvania, simply because he liked the ornate wooden frame.
When he tried to detach the painting at home, the frame fell apart—revealing a folded document tucked behind the canvas. It was an original Dunlap Broadside, one of only 200 copies printed on the night of July 4, 1776, to announce America’s independence from Britain. At the time, only 24 other copies were known to exist.
The buyer had unwittingly discovered one of the rarest historical artifacts in American history. In 1991, the broadside was auctioned for $2.42 million that he pocketed.
#11
David Choe was an artist who did a work that was put in the lobby of the first Facebook office. They paid him in stock (0.25% of FB) rather than the $60k he’d quoted. He ended up making $200 million and as I recall enjoyed blowing a decent chunk of it on women and booze.
Image source: bisonic123, davidchoe
#12
Dieter Meier and his band Yello were never a huge act. But in 1985 they released the song ‘Oh Yeah’, which was used in ‘Ferris Beuler’s Day Off,‘ and has been in countless films, television shows and advertisements ever since. In 2017 he was reported to be worth $175 million, largely from the royalties from that one silly song.
Image source: ThanklessWaterHeater
Do you know anyone who has gotten rich, whether due to incredibly good luck, investments, inheritances, entrepreneurial decisions, or something else?
What’s the coolest or most unusual thing you’ve ever won?
From your personal perspective, how much money is genuinely enough for you to fully enjoy life? Would you quit your job if you won the lottery?
Tell us all about it in the comments. Oh, and we genuinely hope you’re happy, whether or not you’re ultra-wealthy.
#13
In 1975, advertising executive Gary Dahl was drinking at a bar when his friends complained about the hassles of feeding, walking, and cleaning up after pets. Dahl joked that he had the “perfect pet”: a rock.
Realizing the genius gag potential, he bought smooth Mexican beach pebbles for pennies. The real genius, however, was the presentation: he packaged each rock in a cardboard pet carrier complete with breathing holes, nestled in straw, and included a hilarious 32-page “Pet Rock Training Manual” full of puns on teaching it to “sit” and “stay.”
Priced at $3.95, the novelty item became a massive Christmas fad, selling over 1.5 million units in just six months. The absurd venture netted Dahl roughly $5 million (around $28 million today), making him an instant millionaire overnight.
#14
In 2012, Tabatha Bundesen was working as a waitress in Morristown, Arizona. Her life changed overnight when her brother posted a photo of her cat, Tardar Sauce, on Reddit.
The feline’s permanent scowl—caused by feline dwarfism and an underbite—became an instant viral meme. Recognizing the commercial potential, Bundesen quit her waitressing job within days and hired a meme manager to monetize the brand.
Through Grumpy Cat Limited, they aggressively trademarked her image. Revenue poured in from best-selling books, plush toys, apparel, calendars, a Christmas movie (Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever), brand endorsements like Friskies, and even a $710,000 copyright lawsuit win against a coffee company.
Before the cat’s passing in 2019, the empire generated an estimated $10 million to $100 million, turning a viral pet photo into a massive multi-million-dollar fortune.
#15
Someone bought all the burner numbers back in the 90s for pennies, and years later, T-mobile bought them back now this guy has a helicopter pad on his house and a heated driveway.
Image source: anon, Eirik Solheim
#16
I came across a family making about $1M-1.5M in profit per year (after the family members took mid-6 figure salaries, expensed vehicles, etc.) on a business that operated around a cheap MySQL database-driven website and a network of “runners” working as independent contractors.
What did these runners do?
It’s kinda irrelevant it seems, just find a task that someone will pay you $50-70 to perform, and apparently you can build an entire company around it.
In this case, the runners were taking photos of people’s properties on behalf of mortgage companies deciding whether to foreclose + hand-deliver a letter required by HUD regarding efforts to work out the loan.
So the ‘work order’ was an address, it got assigned to the closest person in the network, and then they print a letter, drop it off, take some pictures, then upload everything to the website.
(Oh, and the company paid ~$500k/year in corporate management fees to an LLC owned by the dad, who I presume programmed the system originally).
Image source: DavidM47
#17
Hawk tuah, wens it my turn for 15min of fame/podcast/ paid appearances.
Image source: Difficult_Bullfrog67
#18
It’s theft but apparently if you take unmailed metered/stamped envelopes to the post office they will refund you the postage. Some guy at his work was running thousands of blank envelopes thru his employer’s postage machine every month. he would visit many many different post offices to get refunds. apparently over the years he got 6 figures of refunds before he got caught.
Image source: anon
#19
Nerdy kid bought an 80s limo at 16 in 2002 and ran an absurdly cheap livery service. Now he owns a car dealership.
Image source: AccordingRevolution8, Hailegebrel Nigussie
#20
Around 2009ish a guy I know had a blue collar job, getting by. He went to lunch with an old hs friend who works in tech. Tech guy asked him if he knew what bitcoin was, and of course he did not. “Can you scrape a little money together and I’ll show you how to buy some. Be prepaired to lose it all like in Vegas, but you never know, it could appreciate –
Most likely you will just buy goods with it one day like a currency. So maybe even-money.” Some years later tech guy called him…
Please tell me you didn’t use your coins or cash out too early?
What? Oh that tech money stuff? Forgot about that. Didn’t touch it, why? Did it go up?
Are you sitting down? …
I won’t get into numbers but he bought 2 bars in a major city.
Image source: TakingItPeasy
#21
The lady that got rich selling farts in a jar my God that’s insane .I can’t to this day wrap my head around it.
Image source: WolfThick
#22
British kid that started the razor scooter craze. He happened to tag along on a business trip to China with his father and while there and bored he sae the building next door was a factory and spotted a guy assembling a scooter.
He begged his dad to lend him money to buy some stock, talked them in to selling him some, brought a few dozen back with him in suitcases.
He immediately sold all of them to his friends. He contacted the factory and this time he placed an order in the thousands which instantly all sold.
He repeated this several times and made a few million pounds profit, at which point the scooter market became saturated as everyone jumped on the bandwagon.
He tried to repeat the success with different products but with the rise of things like Ali express he never recaptured it.
Image source: phatelectribe
#23
There was a guy who made a fortune selling tumbleweed online.
He realized there was an untapped market for the stuff, for things like movie/theatre sets, decoration, etc. so he started a business of picking up tumbleweed of which there is no shortage, boxing it up, and shipping it out with a hefty margin.
Image source: Bigtsez
#24
Miami jewelery designer Michael Saiger won at least six Covid PPE contracts worth a total of between £200 and £400 million from the United Kingdom’s Department Of Health And Social Care. He had no previous experience, just filled in an online form offering his services.
Image source: forced_majeure
#25
1) I learned this one as a real estate agent in like 1990. When you get an FHA loan on your house, and you sell the house before 30 years and pay it off, you get a refund of a few thousand dollars from the government. For a while this was not widely known.
But all the loans are in public records in some building in DC, so some guy went trolling through them, called people up, and said “the government owes you $X, you can either find out how to get it yourself, or sign a contract with me and we each get half.” In a year he made a million bucks, which was real money back then.
2) When the Soviet Union disintegrated, the Russians were suddenly big fans of America. So some dude took a parcel of land in the desert, subdivided it into one-foot squares, and sold Russians “a piece of America” for $20 a pop. Also made at least a million.
Image source: ItsAConspiracy
#26
I want to school with a kid who wore suits, his dad invested in ‘scrox’ turns out the kids dad turned a 10k graduation gift (had to invest it) into millions by being on the ground floor of xerox, because he liked the name.
Image source: moocow4125
#27
They guys who came up with the “would you rather” game, really just sitting around trying to outgross each other. Turned into books TV shows games, etc….
Image source: Shinyhaunches
#28
My wife’s friend’s husband was a plumber. He hated it.
He loved online gaming.
He got really into flight simulators.
He was the #1 user of some helicopter flight simulator.
He started emailing the company that created it.
Turns out, it was Bell Helicopter.
He got invited to tour the facility in DFW.
After the tour, they offered him a great job.
So, he moved to Texas and bought a big house. Never had to work as a plumber again. So not rich, but he definitely came up.
Image source: Proof_Lengthiness185
#29
One of our friends inherited a house(she owned one already) some land, shares, cash etc from an ex boyfriend. Ex boyfriend (10 plus years earlier) got cancer knew he was going to pass away and left her his entire estate. She had no idea ( hadn’t heard from him since the break up) until a letter came from the lawyers office.
Image source: anon
#30
The mechanic my family took our cars to went on a vacation and on the way home they stopped at a riverboat casino. He said he was spending the last of his gambling money putting $5 chips into a huge slot machine, when all of a sudden bells and alarms started going off and within a minute security guards and casino management was gathered around him.
He had won a bit over $1 million. He soon sold his shop and retired, which was too bad because he was the best, most honest mechanic you could hope for. Congratulations Gene of Gene’s Automotive!
Image source: paul_stanley_armada
#31
Two high school buddies I knew were burn out surfers. D students at best, if there was a swell breaking within an hour drive they would skip school. One morning when they were on dawn patrol for waves, they found 50 kg of blow that washed up. This was long enough ago that you could move some weight and stay under the radar from the cops and feds. They used the money to start a business which ended up being wildly successful. Now, they just travel and surf. Never even graduated high school.
Image source: TWDDave1988
#32
The first day my nephew tried a gambling app, he won 1.5 million dollars on a spinny game. He treated himself to a fancy car and a nice vacation and banked the rest. He hasn’t gambled since.
Image source: Glindanorth
#33
Had a colleague whose family was blue collar–doing alright in our low cost of living community but far from well off. His grandfather had moved some years back to S. Florida to escape the cold weather and periodically wrote his two sons to ask for money. They thought he was scraping by and would send him what they could from time to time. Unbeknownst to them, he was buying up land–all of it agricultural and therefore cheap. When he passed the brothers got a letter from an attorney regarding his estate. At first they assumed he had debts they would have to repay but found out that while he was indeed dirt poor he was land rich and what had been u-pick-em farms and undeveloped land that he had bought for hundreds an acre were now worth tens of millions due to a booming development known as Dadeland. I visited them in their new digs–an entire floor in a N. Miami Co-op overlooking the ocean.
Image source: lindenb
#34
My neighbor started a boring-sounding HVAC maintenance company in 2015. Five years later he sold it to a private equity firm for $8 million. Turns out there’s serious money in solving unsexy problems that every building needs.
Image source: EstablishmentSea4024
#35
My cousin wrote some physics code for a company looking to get into the fast trading gig. They paid him what was seemingly a microscopic amount on their returns and it went ballistic and he’s got like 100M in the bank.
Image source: KneeDragr
#36
In 2005, four-year-old Zoë Roth’s father snapped a photo of her smirking mischievously as firefighters controlled a test burn nearby. The image went viral, dubbed “Disaster Girl,” and became one of the internet’s most iconic memes.
For years, Roth received no monetary compensation for her viral fame. That changed in April 2021, when the then 21-year-old college student decided to turn the original image file into a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).
Roth put the token up for auction and sold it for 180 Ethereum, worth nearly $500,000 at the time. Additionally, the smart contract retains copyright and grants her a 10% royalty on all future resales of the NFT. Roth used the sudden windfall to pay off her student loans and donate to charitable causes.
#37
In July 2009, metal detectorist Terry Herbert was searching a freshly plowed farm field in Staffordshire, England, with permission from landowner Fred Johnson. Herbert’s detector beeped, leading him to unearth a massive hoard of over 4,000 Anglo-Saxon gold and silver military artifacts dating back to the 7th century.
Under the UK’s Treasure Act 1996, declared treasure belongs to the Crown, but the finder and landowner receive a tax-free reward equal to the full market valuation set by independent experts.
The hoard was valued at £3.285 million (over $5 million at the time). Museum public fundraising campaigns raised the entire sum to acquire the collection for local heritage displays. Herbert and Johnson split the payout equally, each receiving roughly £1.64 million ($2.6 million)—a life-changing reward for a chance metal-detecting discovery.
#38
In 2001, Byron Reese launched SantaMail.org from his home in Texas.
The concept was simple: parents paid $9.95 (later $10) for personalized, official-looking letters sent to their children signed by Santa Claus. To make it authentic, Reese acquired a physical address in the actual town of North Pole, Alaska (ZIP code 99705), ensuring every envelope carried genuine North Pole postmarks, custom wax seals, and festive holiday stationery.
The low-overhead business blew up instantly. In his first Christmas season, he sold 10,000 letters. By scaling operations and automating fulfillment, SantaMail delivered over 500,000 letters to kids worldwide, bringing in millions of dollars in revenue off what was essentially pennies’ worth of paper and postage per letter.
Reese used his SantaMail success as a springboard to fund and launch several other high-tech internet ventures, eventually building a multi-million-dollar empire as a tech executive, author, and futurist.
#39
In 1998, Joe Pellettieri was serving as VP of Product Development at Gemmy Industries. Inspired by a visit to Bass Pro Shops and a suggestion from his wife, Barbara, he set out to create a unique novelty item: an animatronic fish mounted on a wooden plaque.
After two years of tinkering, he perfected Big Mouth Billy Bass. The latex fish turned its head towards the viewer, flapped its tail, and lip-synced to hits like “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” whenever someone walked past its motion sensor.
Hitting shelves in 1999, the goofy item became a runaway pop-culture obsession. In the year 2000 alone, sales surpassed one million units. The novelty phenomenon brought in tens of millions of dollars in revenue, turning a quirky gag gift into a massive financial hit.
#40
Winning A Lottery For $10 Million Was Supposed To Be A Dream. For Her, It Was A Nightmare!
Image source: Kronyzx
#41
Someone I worked with in the mid 90’s. Her dad was a shift lead at a privately owned gas station. The owner decided to sell it to a chain. Chain comes in and fires all the managers and puts him in charge as the new store manager.
A few months later, the chain’s corporate people came in and needed him to oversee all the other gas stations in the region that they just bought, making him a regional manager.
In less than 6 months he went from making about $12 an hour to over $200K a year.
Image source: draggar
#42
A family friend’s grandmother passed away. Turns out Grandma was one of those secret millionaires and left everything to my friend. And nothing to her children or other grand child.
The friend has always been super frugal, an extreme couponer, and a thrift shopper.
She was living in public housing and bought a modest house. She opened a small sandwich shop but changed nothing else about her lifestyle. Didn’t even replace her beat up car. If you didn’t know her, you wouldn’t never know she had that type of money.
Image source: whotiesyourshoes
#43
Friend bought an old, dilapidated tree trimming truck and decided to start a tree trimming business pretty much on a whim in our small local area. Two weeks later Hurricane Katrina hit and he started driving towards Louisiana. When he came back like 2 years later he had several trucks, a few employees and a whole bunch of money; he probably would’ve done just fine around our hometown but he always had a great work ethic and now he had unlimited work to do at insurance rates and it just exploded ; guy came to our 5 year HS reunion like a boss.
Image source: OysterSt
#44
Husband’s friend from high school was one of the early investors during the Game Stop trading explosion a few years ago. He made over a million. We thought he was nuts at first and it’s still mind blowing now. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer dude though!
Image source: PassivePoltergeist
#45
We had a family friend who went from bankrupt to multi millionaires. Their kids (in college) started to resell keto ingredients when they started. They’d buy in bulk and re-pack with their label.
Now, they’re the biggest grocery brand in the biggest e-commerce platform in our country and the top importer from China. Their warehouse is so big and orders come and go every single day. Happy to see them enjoying life now and traveling the world!
Image source: Boring_Account_3
#46
I have a friend whose family owned a business that was purchased by Berkshire Hathaway…they were paid in stock.
Image source: Responsible_Ease_262
#47
My aunt had her fingers pulled off by my uncle when they were launching a boat. Basically my aunt wrapped the rope around her hand, boat launched from trailer but rope tangled on trailer, hard of hearing uncle drove the trailer out of the water dragging my aunt and pulling 2-3 of her fingers off. Their insurance screwed up their coverage royally, they hired a lawyer who went after the insurance company and got a hefty payout from them. Not like “never work again” money but definitely “never have to worry about money again” money.
Image source: whaletacochamp
#48
There was this neighbor of ours who lived alone. He hardly had any furniture, wore the same 3 outfits in rotation, ate really basic food and left for work at 8 am and was back by 7pm Mon – Sat. I don’t think he had any visitors and his only regular interaction might have been me and my sister since we would run his bell and run away. He never complained, so we stopped running and he was nice enough to just make an annoyed face.
Then he retired (I guess, he was atleast above 50), got married to a relatively good looking 50+ year old and suddenly redid the house, wore fancy clothes and bought a car. He was always kinda charming when he spoke, was fit and healthy, so not a surprise. But we always assumed he was financially not well off. Turns out he just saved like crazy for his retirement and was more spending it all. Maybe his wife was rich, who knows.
Image source: pickle16
#49
Pure hard work.
Every single minute of his life at school was dedicated to bettering himself.
Went from the best schools to the best university, continued the trend.
From uni into a big five corpo job. Continued the trend, moving up fast.
Left there at thirty, starting his own firm specialising in international VAT exchanges and other complex financial instruments.
Makes more money than God.
Image source: xG0rFx
#50
A guy I went to school with bought apple stock when it was in the dumps and his wife illustrated a series of popular children’s books. I think he retired at like 45.
Image source: professorfunkenpunk
#51
My husband has a second cousin who was something like employee number 7 with a tech company that paid him partially in stock options. It went public and became a household name. He is in his early 30’s and never needs to work again in his life. I’ve known him since he was graduating high school and he’s smart, but I can easily think of several dozen people I’ve known who are smarter than him… he was just exceedingly lucky.
Image source: ElleAnn42
#52
A friend’s “side hobby” turned out to be running a really successful Etsy shop. We all thought it was just crafts, then she casually mentioned it paid her rent and she quit her job.
Image source: Traditional_Bus7806
#53
Some friends of a friend invented cards against humanity. we tested it and thought it would go nowhere.
Image source: theriteofspring1
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