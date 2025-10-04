Man Announces He’s Divorcing Wife When He Discovers She Purposefully Cooks Meals Daughter Won’t Eat

Adolescence is a tough period, and the only worse thing than the surge of hormones is the unexpected feelings that come along with them.
No wonder raising teens is such a tough task. Parents have to help them without intruding too much and each kid, of course, has their own unique set of challenges.
The daughter in this story (which has many parts, by the way) seems to be a perfectly sweet, responsible girl. But her picky eating can be a problem.
But one day, her father realized that the way his wife was dealing with it made everything much, much worse.
The reasons for a divorce can be many; lack of intimacy, too much conflict, and financial stress being the main few
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
But sometimes, one single thing can lead to unraveling of a marriage. This is what happened in the following story
Image credits: liferant15_
Image credits: damirkhabirov (not the actual photo)
The author proceeded to post updates, explaining how the situation is progressing
Image credits: liferant15_
Image credits: Kevin McCutcheon (not the actual photo)
The last update revealed the real reasons behind the neglectful behavior
Image credits: liferant15_
Picky eating is normal in children
Experts say that picky eating is normal when it comes to little children. Many go through this phase, preferring to eat pasta and nuggets instead of vegetables and fruit.
A lot of the time, selective eating is about control. Children want to be in charge of what goes into their little bodies, while parents feel the responsibility of providing them with nutritious meals that meet their developmental needs. When these two sentiments meet, they can create a serious power struggle at the dinner table.
One way to avoid it is to set realistic expectations and make peace with the fact that the child won’t be an adventurous eater from the get-go. Introduce different foods, make sure there’s a variety of healthy things they can choose from, but let them try everything at their own pace.
Image credits: Alyson McPhee (not the actual photo)
Adults can also be picky eaters, but then the situation is usually more concerning
Note that while many grow out of the picky eating phase, it is not the case for everybody. Adult picky eaters are also a thing and it can sometimes even be classified as an eating disorder.
Adult picky eaters usually stay this way because they are really sensitive to smells, flavors and textures. This behavior can be linked to autism or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Bad childhood experiences with food, such as choking, can also have a negative impact on a person’s willingness to experiment with flavors.
Seems like the girl in this story might be suffering from food-related anxiety. There are ways to treat it that involve traditional therapy and other tactics, but forcing someone to eat what disgusts them is certainly not the right way to do it. The step mother’s lack of consideration for the daughter is certainly very alarming, so the dad’s behavior is understandable.
Image credits: Conscious Design (not the actual photo)
