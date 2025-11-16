My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

My name is Frederic Ughetto and I am a French artist working with the stippling technique.

I wanted to share with you some of the work I made over the last couple of years. They are composed of millions of 0,10mm dots. Some are personal, and others are commissions and can be seen on my Instagram.

More info: Instagram | bigcartel.com

#1

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#2

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#3

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#4

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#5

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#6

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#7

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#8

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#9

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#10

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#11

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#12

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#13

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#14

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#15

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#16

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#17

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#18

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#19

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#20

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#21

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#22

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#23

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#24

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#25

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#26

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#27

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#28

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#29

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

#30

My 30 Stippling Drawings That Are Composed Of Millions Of Dots

