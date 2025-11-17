Hey Pandas, If You’re Vegan, Would You Eat Lab-Grown Meat? (Closed)

Please be respectful everyone.  Tell us why or why not?  

#1

My veggie friend wouldn’t because she disagrees with the idea of something being bred to be eaten, when it could have lived. Even though the clump of cells couldn’t have really “lived”, it still feels weird for something made of the same living stuff as us to be grown just to be eaten and not experience.

Other veggie friend said that they just don’t like the taste of meat and the idea of eating flesh kind of repulses them, so they wouldn’t.

#2

of course, no animals harmed and yummy so it’s a win, but I am going to be paranoid about how they made lab meat

#3

If I used to eat non veg at one point then I would’ve said yes but since I never ate any meat I’ll say no as I have no internet in meat

#4

I am. I wouldn’t.

#5

Heck yeah

#6

No!

#7

I wouldn’t eat it myself because I’ve been vegan for so long that I know I’ll get violently ill if I eat meat because my body isn’t used to it anymore. (I know this because I accidentally ate “sausages” made from eggs). In addition, I’m one of those vegans who never liked the taste or texture of meat, so I don’t buy many imitation meats anyway. I could encourage others to switch to lab meat because the larger the volume it is produced and marketed, the closer we are to reducing the suffering of industrial animals.

