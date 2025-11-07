92 Stunning Before-And-Afters That Prove Anyone Can Completely Reinvent Themselves

by

It’s amazing to see more and more people embracing self-love. But self-love can look different for everyone—sometimes it means reading more, going on walks, getting extra sleep, or hitting the gym. Whatever form it takes, it’s all about taking care of yourself.

Some folks, however, took it to the next level with glow-ups so impressive they just had to share them online. Scroll down to see their incredible transformations and give them some well-deserved appreciation in the comments!

#1 It Only Took 5 Years To Become A New Person

Lost >220 lbs, went back to school and got my BSN, lived in 3 different cities, dyed my hair for the first time, had my first kiss, developed several meaningful friendships, took a last minute solo trip to Hawaii. Survived the daily battle of wanting to give up and evade all tomorrows.

Image source: MDROhoe

#2 Difference 11 Months Can Make

Image source: Dazzling-Artichoke71

#3 Learning To Take Care Of Myself

Image source: MetalJunkie101

#4 I’m Hoping I Haven’t Peaked Yet

Image source: ImTired40

#5 16 To 27 – Thank God For The Beard

Image source: CapableCover2673

#6 Not Sure If This Counts (32-33)

Therapy and my wife have been a life saver though and we’ve been working on taking care of myself now that I’m in a good headspace!

Image source: cloudfangLP

#7 12 – 24 Even My Family Doesn’t Recognize Me These Days, It’s Nice

Image source: asionahaya

#8 4 Years Between The Photos

Used to really dislike how I looked but slowly and bit by bit I started to treat myself a lil nicer, didn’t realize the difference till I saw it like this.

Image source: Khodg

#9 Lost 50kg (110lbs) In 18 Months After A Rugby Injury, Started Rowing For My University, Got My Msc In Mathematics

Image source: Teddyzander

#10 Made A Complete Turn In Life

Image source: that-unicorn90

#11 35 To 39. It’s Been A Bit Surreal To Feel Like A Completely Different Person

Image source: PatPetPitPotPut

#12 Around A Year Between These Photos

I’ve been recovering from anorexia on my own.
Lately I’ve been struggling with my difference in weight and appearance, wanting to go back to being underweight. But I try to look and remind myself that I felt terrible in the before pic, could barely function and was basically not alive. Can’t say I’m a whole lot happier right now but it’s also hard to see the light within the dark. I did the thing and I did it on my own!

Image source: nutterfluffs

#13 What A 8 Year Difference Can Do

Image source: _gabi2g

#14 15 To 22! Still Working On Confidence

Image source: BreakfastSquare4600

#15 Wow This Is Awesome

Image source: zane

#16 Here’s A Small Comparison Of My Current Look With Old Me From Early 2020. The One That Suffered, Dealing With Some Serious Mental Health Problems

Image source: reddit.com

#17 22 To 32 – Late Bloomer To Say The Least, But I’m Finally Happy With My Looks

Image source: washington_breadstix

#18 From Sad Dude (39) To Happy Lady (42)

Image source: undercoverchloe

#19 I Feel Reborn

Image source: reddit.com

#20 2.5 Years Of Treatment, Best Decision Of My Life

Regime 1mg finasteride per day Switched from 5mg minoxidil to 2.5mg a few months ago and gains still been fine.

Image source: No_Pop2289

#21 380 Lbs At 36, 167 Lbs At 38

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Yes That’s A Spray Tan And Yes I’m Still That Pale Without It

Image source: Xela_-_

#23 17-21

Image source: Difficult_Grocery177

#24 (28) Morbidly Obese, [Suffering] To (33) Graduating And Thriving

Image source: MisterWinterz

#25 How Did I Do?

Image source: DecisionNormal7806

#26 (36) To (41) I Get Knocked Down, But I Get Up Again

5 years ago, I finally got sick of the way I was living. Mentally/emotionally and physically I was at my worst. I had split up with my kids’ dad, became a single parent, and was dealing with some other unfortunate circumstances at the time, which was the catalyst for my change. I used intermittent fasting and keto to lose weight, and made some major mental shifts. Just a reminder of how far I’ve come!

Image source: blackmagicwoman444

#27 What A Difference A Year Makes 28 Stone (178) Kg To 12 Stone (78) Kg

Didn’t lose it the healthiest way and it’s left me with a few problems but I’m getting better every day.

Image source: Sheffu33434

#28 I Really Tried

Image source: reddit.com

#29 I Was The One Everyone Avoided In High School

Image source: New_Carry_9826

#30 17 To 23: How Far Some Self Care Can Take You

Image source: KolaWolf

#31 Convinced My Friend To Start Hot Yoga With Me. 2 Years In And It’s Going Well

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Gas4433

#32 Feeling Better Than Ever

Image source: magauthier

#33 14 Year Old Me vs. 34 Year Old Me

Image source: reddit.com

#34 “When I Loved Pizza & Was Insecure (17)” Versus “Still Love Pizza & Learned To Love Myself (25)”

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Thank God Mom Stopped Cutting My Hair

Image source: reddit.com

#36 From Beginning Of College And Hating Myself To Nearly Done With Law School And Kinda Think I’m Pretty Damn Awesome

Image source: brittneyacook

#37 One Year Transformation. 23 To 23 (Almost 24 Hahaha). What A Gym Membership, Self Love And A Skincare Routine Can Do For You

Image source: heyhaydae

#38 310 Lbs Doesn’t Look Good On Anyone

Image source: SubliminalTiger

#39 (29) To (32) Stopped Drinking, Walked Every Morning, Proper Hydration And Sleep

Image source: shiggster214

#40 (26) Versus (27). A Lot Can Change In A Year

The picture/video on the left completely broke me. Still ate badly for the next 3 months after that. In January, my younger brother got sick with a rare kidney disease, and I decided to go all in on my health. Focused on WHAT I was eating instead of how much or how little. Decided to cut out all processed foods and sugars. These pictures are exactly one year apart.

Eat real food!

Image source: Responsible_Detail16

#41 After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Made Me Smile

Image source: VernalPathOG

#42 80 Lbs Lighter, But Still Gotta Shave

Image source: Vladicus92

#43 4 Years Later (16-20)

Image source: IntrepidCommission

#44 New Lease On Life After Divorce

Crazy how much stress and unhappiness affects your body. Lost around 40lbs within 4 months after I filed for divorce. Feel like myself again.

Image source: Hella3D

#45 [18]-[22]

Image source: JaydedTea

#46 After 1.5 Years Of Sobriety And Fitness

Image source: yougotyolks

#47 Four Year Transformation, All From Learning How To Take Care Of My Curls

The left picture was from my senior year in high school. I hated my curls and my boring, not-brown-but-not-blonde natural color all through my teenage years, so I did my best to destroy all of that. I got a relaxed curl perm, bleached it blonde, and straightened my hair 5-6 days a week, without using quality heat protectant. When I left for college, I stopped frequently using hot irons of any kind, only straightening/soft curling my hair every few months. I let my bleached blonde and the relaxed perm grow out and cut the dead and dry parts off every 3 months. I read up on what products were good and experimented with what worked for me! The right picture is today, and I’ve never felt more in love with my hair.

Image source: capslockramen

#48 Decided I Needed A Shift From The Same Ol’ Body – 350lbs Down To 194

I was super overweight my entire life. Mocked and shunned as a kid, tormented by mean little children, and then by my own mind.

I decided to drop some weight and become healthier and happier vs being tired, sad, overweight, and down on myself.

Overall, this transformation took a little over two years, and through that, I became vegan, I hyper-focused on my diet, and I became super active.

It was finally time to come to terms with my past and for the first time, I began to accept who I was, who I am, and who I’m determined to become not just for myself, but for my family.

Here’s to 2025!

Image source: Moobygriller

#49 23 To 30

Learned lots, lots to still learn, but living a life I never dreamed was possible for me is the best gift I could have given myself.

Image source: lattelarrysbeans

#50 (21) What 6 Months Of Consistency Looks Like

So I’ve been holding this in for a while. I used to weigh 86 kg, and now I’m around 60. I’ve lost 26 kg after months (honestly, years) of struggling with my body, food, and confidence. I even made a little glow-up video, but I can’t bring myself to post it anywhere. It’s not that I’m not proud | am. It’s just that I keep thinking people will judge me, make fun of me, or think I’m showing off. I know it shouldn’t matter what others think, but it still does. Part of me wants to celebrate how far I’ve come, and another part of me wants to hide because I still feel like that insecure version of myself. I don’t know if anyone else has felt this way after a big transformation, proud but scared at the same time.

Image source: fmylife2829

#51 Hair Transplant Before And After

AI predicted age of before picture: 51 AI predicted age of after picture: 39 Actual age: 45

Image source: Swimming-Camel6516

#52 16 – 23

Image source: CLOROX-INHALANT

#53 2 And A Half Year Difference 300 To 175

Image source: Hot-Joke-3285

#54 Feeling Pretty Good About My Weight And Appearance Now Especially After Reconstructive Eye Surgery

Image source: CONVICTGHOST

#55 (19) Depressed And Overweight (24) Thriving Physically And Mentally

There were a lot of ups and downs in the years between but I finally took this past year to focus on myself and my mental health and finally feel like I am in a good place!

Image source: hiraeth55

#56 Few Year Difference

Went from an extremely horrible diet, low self-esteem and crippling social anxiety to flourishing! I’m now going to the gym everyday – and living a very healthy and active lifestyle!

I used to struggle a lot with myself because of my weight, so I completely understand the negative and debilitating impacts. I try my best to encourage people positively, especially at the gym!

Image source: omygeegolly

#57 Do I Look Better?

Image source: mailman380

#58 My Journey Over The Years 19 To 36

Image source: elpapapollo

#59 I Think I’m Finally Finding Myself

Image source: AnythingSudden

#60 22 vs. 23 Post-Breakup Glowup

Hair loss and weight loss are a bit over a year of progress, and I started lifting one year ago!

Image source: ShadyPotDealer

#61 (21) To (22) Weight Loss, Skincare, Grooming, Sleep, Diet, Gym, Therapy

Image source: HandS0apps

#62 I’m Proud Of Myself For This

Image source: __vii___

#63 My Twin And I At 16 And The Emo Phase Was Definitely A Phase. And Now At 29

Image source: josephadam1

#64 Me Then vs. Me Now

Image source: ETIDIOT1987

#65 I Went From 400lbs To Running A Half Marathon A Couple Weeks Ago

I fell in love with running, and I’m doing another half marathon on November 1, plus training for a full in 2026!

Image source: KinderEggLaunderer

#66 This Whole Thread Makes Me Happy, I Thought I Was The Only One

Image source: InsanelyAwsomee

#67 This Is One Of The Best Transformations I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: RoamingKam

#68 Puberty Hit Me Like A Freight Train

Image source: limthekid

#69 Accepted The Fact I Was Losing My Hair And Grew My Beard Out For The First Time Ever

Image source: lukeman3000

#70 17 vs. 19

I started eating healthier, being more active, improved my mental health by a lot, and aged a bit. Those are the biggest changes to me.

Image source: unfortunatebluebird

#71 20 To 24: Picked Up The Tweezers

20: Only cared about school and getting good grades, quarantine, interned remotely, never put effort into how I looked.

24: Working in tech (office 2x/week), weight training 5x/week, more friends, started caring more because people are perceiving me now.

Besides lifestyle changes: 1ml lip filler is the only “surgical” change. Otherwise, regular blonde appointments, brow threading, mustache waxing. In general, I’m investing more into myself with other girly stuff like Russian manicures, facials, and perfumes. I have the time and the money now so I figured why not take advantage of it?

Image source: reddit.com

#72 26 vs. 37

Image source: sahipps

#73 14 & 26. My Teeth Straightened Themselves

Image source: Unlikely-Network9961

#74 I Did The Thing

Image source: ManeroBrushes

#75 Scheduled A Transplant… But My Hair Made A Comeback And Now I’m Confused (18 Months Progress)

I’ve got a hair transplant booked this May in Thailand—flight, hotel, and deposit all locked in. But now I’m second-guessing everything.

Lately, I’ve been growing it out and messing around with styling/products to hide the temples. After enough trial and error to make a L’Oréal chemist cry, I’ve landed on something that actually looks pretty solid. I feel more confident than I have in years.

Image source: alexhormozi

#76 A Little Over Two Years Ago, I Started Something That Would Change My Life Forever. I Stopped Getting High, Stopped Drinking And Started Hiking

Image source: NotoriousRJC

#77 19 To 29

I think the biggest thing I’ve learned and am still learning is to believe in yourself, chart your own path, and keep trying no matter what. Let’s see what the next 10 years bring.

Image source: InspectorSpacetime8

#78 (23) To (40)

Image source: CamilloWiz

#79 During The Worst Of My Health Problems, I Did Not Know About Carti. In The Past Few Years, I Worked On Fixing That

Now I’m a narcissist! Being healthy & living in the real world feels amazing. Me then vs. Me now.

Image source: TwoSketchers

#80 Unhealthy vs. Healthy Hair

Image source: Glittering-Mixture51

#81 Had My Facial Reconstruction Surgery 2 Months Ago. Was Called Megamind, Ken Griffey Jr, Jimmy Nuetron

8 weeks later, and feeling a lot more confident in how I look.

Image source: StarksTwins

#82 Before & After Losing 150lbs

Image source: Hot_two

#83 17-23 If I Ruled Time I’d Go Back, Give That Duckling A Hug, And Thank Them For Everything

Image source: BiznetKat

#84 I Would Like To Thank My Dermatologist

Image source: ezmi

#85 10 To 20! My Nickname Used To Be “Uglie”

Image source: minjewe

#86 Me 1 Year Ago vs. Me Now

Image source: Untidycloud9

#87 Congrats! That’s Something To Be Proud Of

Image source: shanecenters

#88 17 To 23

Image source: ellaskah

#89 Many Changes

Image source: Working-Ad-3253

#90 Just A Dad From 31 To 33

Started hitting the gym 4x a week with a calorie deficit for about 6 months. Also drastically reduced alcohol consumption and increased protein. From 225 to 165. I’ve been in the 165 range for about 6 months now. Trying to stay here.

Image source: Slowclimberboi

#91 Not Your Average Transformation – 4 Year Progress 114-79kg 31yo

Lost 40 kg in 10 months. I’ve been developing my physique ever since. Debuted in men’s physique this year and took two 2nd places in regional competitions. Placed 10th out of 12 with the pros in the NPC Grand Prix.

Some additional info: During the first 7 months, I was doing 60 minutes of cardio per day and home workouts due to an incident at the factory I was working for, which made it difficult to breathe properly. During that time, I was on zero carbs and focused on cardio, push-ups, and abs workouts. I don’t recommend this approach. Also, if you’re doing weight loss like I did, baby oil can help prevent loose skin.

In May 2022, I returned to the gym, ready for new adventures. Maybe I’ll make a new post showing my year-by-year transformation.

And no, I didn’t do any hair transplants—my hair just grew back once my hormones were running correctly. I also use hair fibers, nothing special.

As for my diet, I’ve experimented a lot. Currently, carb-ups and carb-downs are what work best for me. I’ve been following a strict diet since 2021.

Image source: SuNSe7bg

#92 20 To 37

Image source: muaythaigrrrl

