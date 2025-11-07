92 Stunning Before-And-Afters That Prove Anyone Can Completely Reinvent Themselves

It’s amazing to see more and more people embracing self-love. But self-love can look different for everyone—sometimes it means reading more, going on walks, getting extra sleep, or hitting the gym. Whatever form it takes, it’s all about taking care of yourself.
#1 It Only Took 5 Years To Become A New Person
Lost >220 lbs, went back to school and got my BSN, lived in 3 different cities, dyed my hair for the first time, had my first kiss, developed several meaningful friendships, took a last minute solo trip to Hawaii. Survived the daily battle of wanting to give up and evade all tomorrows.
#2 Difference 11 Months Can Make
#3 Learning To Take Care Of Myself
#4 I’m Hoping I Haven’t Peaked Yet
Image source: ImTired40
#5 16 To 27 – Thank God For The Beard
Image source: CapableCover2673
#6 Not Sure If This Counts (32-33)
Therapy and my wife have been a life saver though and we’ve been working on taking care of myself now that I’m in a good headspace!
#7 12 – 24 Even My Family Doesn’t Recognize Me These Days, It’s Nice
#8 4 Years Between The Photos
Used to really dislike how I looked but slowly and bit by bit I started to treat myself a lil nicer, didn’t realize the difference till I saw it like this.
#9 Lost 50kg (110lbs) In 18 Months After A Rugby Injury, Started Rowing For My University, Got My Msc In Mathematics
#10 Made A Complete Turn In Life
#11 35 To 39. It’s Been A Bit Surreal To Feel Like A Completely Different Person
#12 Around A Year Between These Photos
I’ve been recovering from anorexia on my own.
Lately I’ve been struggling with my difference in weight and appearance, wanting to go back to being underweight. But I try to look and remind myself that I felt terrible in the before pic, could barely function and was basically not alive. Can’t say I’m a whole lot happier right now but it’s also hard to see the light within the dark. I did the thing and I did it on my own!
#13 What A 8 Year Difference Can Do
#14 15 To 22! Still Working On Confidence
#15 Wow This Is Awesome
#16 Here’s A Small Comparison Of My Current Look With Old Me From Early 2020. The One That Suffered, Dealing With Some Serious Mental Health Problems
#17 22 To 32 – Late Bloomer To Say The Least, But I’m Finally Happy With My Looks
#18 From Sad Dude (39) To Happy Lady (42)
#19 I Feel Reborn
#20 2.5 Years Of Treatment, Best Decision Of My Life
Regime 1mg finasteride per day Switched from 5mg minoxidil to 2.5mg a few months ago and gains still been fine.
#21 380 Lbs At 36, 167 Lbs At 38
#22 Yes That’s A Spray Tan And Yes I’m Still That Pale Without It
#23 17-21
#24 (28) Morbidly Obese, [Suffering] To (33) Graduating And Thriving
#25 How Did I Do?
#26 (36) To (41) I Get Knocked Down, But I Get Up Again
5 years ago, I finally got sick of the way I was living. Mentally/emotionally and physically I was at my worst. I had split up with my kids’ dad, became a single parent, and was dealing with some other unfortunate circumstances at the time, which was the catalyst for my change. I used intermittent fasting and keto to lose weight, and made some major mental shifts. Just a reminder of how far I’ve come!
#27 What A Difference A Year Makes 28 Stone (178) Kg To 12 Stone (78) Kg
Didn’t lose it the healthiest way and it’s left me with a few problems but I’m getting better every day.
#28 I Really Tried
#29 I Was The One Everyone Avoided In High School
#30 17 To 23: How Far Some Self Care Can Take You
#31 Convinced My Friend To Start Hot Yoga With Me. 2 Years In And It’s Going Well
#32 Feeling Better Than Ever
#33 14 Year Old Me vs. 34 Year Old Me
#34 “When I Loved Pizza & Was Insecure (17)” Versus “Still Love Pizza & Learned To Love Myself (25)”
#35 Thank God Mom Stopped Cutting My Hair
#36 From Beginning Of College And Hating Myself To Nearly Done With Law School And Kinda Think I’m Pretty Damn Awesome
#37 One Year Transformation. 23 To 23 (Almost 24 Hahaha). What A Gym Membership, Self Love And A Skincare Routine Can Do For You
#38 310 Lbs Doesn’t Look Good On Anyone
#39 (29) To (32) Stopped Drinking, Walked Every Morning, Proper Hydration And Sleep
#40 (26) Versus (27). A Lot Can Change In A Year
The picture/video on the left completely broke me. Still ate badly for the next 3 months after that. In January, my younger brother got sick with a rare kidney disease, and I decided to go all in on my health. Focused on WHAT I was eating instead of how much or how little. Decided to cut out all processed foods and sugars. These pictures are exactly one year apart.
Eat real food!
#41 After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Made Me Smile
#42 80 Lbs Lighter, But Still Gotta Shave
#43 4 Years Later (16-20)
#44 New Lease On Life After Divorce
Crazy how much stress and unhappiness affects your body. Lost around 40lbs within 4 months after I filed for divorce. Feel like myself again.
#45 [18]-[22]
#46 After 1.5 Years Of Sobriety And Fitness
#47 Four Year Transformation, All From Learning How To Take Care Of My Curls
The left picture was from my senior year in high school. I hated my curls and my boring, not-brown-but-not-blonde natural color all through my teenage years, so I did my best to destroy all of that. I got a relaxed curl perm, bleached it blonde, and straightened my hair 5-6 days a week, without using quality heat protectant. When I left for college, I stopped frequently using hot irons of any kind, only straightening/soft curling my hair every few months. I let my bleached blonde and the relaxed perm grow out and cut the dead and dry parts off every 3 months. I read up on what products were good and experimented with what worked for me! The right picture is today, and I’ve never felt more in love with my hair.
#48 Decided I Needed A Shift From The Same Ol’ Body – 350lbs Down To 194
I was super overweight my entire life. Mocked and shunned as a kid, tormented by mean little children, and then by my own mind.
I decided to drop some weight and become healthier and happier vs being tired, sad, overweight, and down on myself.
Overall, this transformation took a little over two years, and through that, I became vegan, I hyper-focused on my diet, and I became super active.
It was finally time to come to terms with my past and for the first time, I began to accept who I was, who I am, and who I’m determined to become not just for myself, but for my family.
Here’s to 2025!
#49 23 To 30
Learned lots, lots to still learn, but living a life I never dreamed was possible for me is the best gift I could have given myself.
#50 (21) What 6 Months Of Consistency Looks Like
So I’ve been holding this in for a while. I used to weigh 86 kg, and now I’m around 60. I’ve lost 26 kg after months (honestly, years) of struggling with my body, food, and confidence. I even made a little glow-up video, but I can’t bring myself to post it anywhere. It’s not that I’m not proud | am. It’s just that I keep thinking people will judge me, make fun of me, or think I’m showing off. I know it shouldn’t matter what others think, but it still does. Part of me wants to celebrate how far I’ve come, and another part of me wants to hide because I still feel like that insecure version of myself. I don’t know if anyone else has felt this way after a big transformation, proud but scared at the same time.
#51 Hair Transplant Before And After
AI predicted age of before picture: 51 AI predicted age of after picture: 39 Actual age: 45
#52 16 – 23
#53 2 And A Half Year Difference 300 To 175
#54 Feeling Pretty Good About My Weight And Appearance Now Especially After Reconstructive Eye Surgery
#55 (19) Depressed And Overweight (24) Thriving Physically And Mentally
There were a lot of ups and downs in the years between but I finally took this past year to focus on myself and my mental health and finally feel like I am in a good place!
#56 Few Year Difference
Went from an extremely horrible diet, low self-esteem and crippling social anxiety to flourishing! I’m now going to the gym everyday – and living a very healthy and active lifestyle!
I used to struggle a lot with myself because of my weight, so I completely understand the negative and debilitating impacts. I try my best to encourage people positively, especially at the gym!
#57 Do I Look Better?
#58 My Journey Over The Years 19 To 36
#59 I Think I’m Finally Finding Myself
#60 22 vs. 23 Post-Breakup Glowup
Hair loss and weight loss are a bit over a year of progress, and I started lifting one year ago!
#61 (21) To (22) Weight Loss, Skincare, Grooming, Sleep, Diet, Gym, Therapy
#62 I’m Proud Of Myself For This
#63 My Twin And I At 16 And The Emo Phase Was Definitely A Phase. And Now At 29
#64 Me Then vs. Me Now
#65 I Went From 400lbs To Running A Half Marathon A Couple Weeks Ago
I fell in love with running, and I’m doing another half marathon on November 1, plus training for a full in 2026!
#66 This Whole Thread Makes Me Happy, I Thought I Was The Only One
#67 This Is One Of The Best Transformations I’ve Ever Seen
#68 Puberty Hit Me Like A Freight Train
#69 Accepted The Fact I Was Losing My Hair And Grew My Beard Out For The First Time Ever
#70 17 vs. 19
I started eating healthier, being more active, improved my mental health by a lot, and aged a bit. Those are the biggest changes to me.
#71 20 To 24: Picked Up The Tweezers
20: Only cared about school and getting good grades, quarantine, interned remotely, never put effort into how I looked.
24: Working in tech (office 2x/week), weight training 5x/week, more friends, started caring more because people are perceiving me now.
Besides lifestyle changes: 1ml lip filler is the only “surgical” change. Otherwise, regular blonde appointments, brow threading, mustache waxing. In general, I’m investing more into myself with other girly stuff like Russian manicures, facials, and perfumes. I have the time and the money now so I figured why not take advantage of it?
#72 26 vs. 37
#73 14 & 26. My Teeth Straightened Themselves
#74 I Did The Thing
#75 Scheduled A Transplant… But My Hair Made A Comeback And Now I’m Confused (18 Months Progress)
I’ve got a hair transplant booked this May in Thailand—flight, hotel, and deposit all locked in. But now I’m second-guessing everything.
Lately, I’ve been growing it out and messing around with styling/products to hide the temples. After enough trial and error to make a L’Oréal chemist cry, I’ve landed on something that actually looks pretty solid. I feel more confident than I have in years.
#76 A Little Over Two Years Ago, I Started Something That Would Change My Life Forever. I Stopped Getting High, Stopped Drinking And Started Hiking
#77 19 To 29
I think the biggest thing I’ve learned and am still learning is to believe in yourself, chart your own path, and keep trying no matter what. Let’s see what the next 10 years bring.
#78 (23) To (40)
#79 During The Worst Of My Health Problems, I Did Not Know About Carti. In The Past Few Years, I Worked On Fixing That
Now I’m a narcissist! Being healthy & living in the real world feels amazing. Me then vs. Me now.
#80 Unhealthy vs. Healthy Hair
#81 Had My Facial Reconstruction Surgery 2 Months Ago. Was Called Megamind, Ken Griffey Jr, Jimmy Nuetron
8 weeks later, and feeling a lot more confident in how I look.
#82 Before & After Losing 150lbs
#83 17-23 If I Ruled Time I’d Go Back, Give That Duckling A Hug, And Thank Them For Everything
#84 I Would Like To Thank My Dermatologist
#85 10 To 20! My Nickname Used To Be “Uglie”
#86 Me 1 Year Ago vs. Me Now
#87 Congrats! That’s Something To Be Proud Of
#88 17 To 23
#89 Many Changes
#90 Just A Dad From 31 To 33
Started hitting the gym 4x a week with a calorie deficit for about 6 months. Also drastically reduced alcohol consumption and increased protein. From 225 to 165. I’ve been in the 165 range for about 6 months now. Trying to stay here.
#91 Not Your Average Transformation – 4 Year Progress 114-79kg 31yo
Lost 40 kg in 10 months. I’ve been developing my physique ever since. Debuted in men’s physique this year and took two 2nd places in regional competitions. Placed 10th out of 12 with the pros in the NPC Grand Prix.
Some additional info: During the first 7 months, I was doing 60 minutes of cardio per day and home workouts due to an incident at the factory I was working for, which made it difficult to breathe properly. During that time, I was on zero carbs and focused on cardio, push-ups, and abs workouts. I don’t recommend this approach. Also, if you’re doing weight loss like I did, baby oil can help prevent loose skin.
In May 2022, I returned to the gym, ready for new adventures. Maybe I’ll make a new post showing my year-by-year transformation.
And no, I didn’t do any hair transplants—my hair just grew back once my hormones were running correctly. I also use hair fibers, nothing special.
As for my diet, I’ve experimented a lot. Currently, carb-ups and carb-downs are what work best for me. I’ve been following a strict diet since 2021.
#92 20 To 37
