The ‘Half Thought Comics’ Series Mixes Raw Life, Humor, And Relatability, And Here Are 20 Of The Best Strips

We have something special for all the comic connoisseurs… Yes, you read that right! If dark humor and sarcasm are what you enjoy, then you’ll definitely want to check out ‘Half Thought Comics’—a series that, in a highly relatable way, reveals the painful truths about all of us who struggle through life and sometimes feel alone.

The artist themselves described their work as “a mix of raw life, humor, and relatability,” adding, “It all reflects personal experiences and emotions. I believe these comics serve as a way to express thoughts and feelings that might not be fully formed or easy to articulate but still capture the real, raw moments of life.”

If this sounds like your kind of humor, be sure to read our full interview below—but most importantly, scroll down to explore the selection of comics we’ve picked just for you!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | threads.net | youtube.com

#1

#1

Image source: half_thought_comic

#2

#2

Image source: half_thought_comic

#3

#3

Image source: half_thought_comic

#4

#4

Image source: half_thought_comic

#5

#5

Image source: half_thought_comic

#6

#6

Image source: half_thought_comic

#7

#7

Image source: half_thought_comic

#8

#8

Image source: half_thought_comic

#9

#9

Image source: half_thought_comic

#10

#10

Image source: half_thought_comic

#11

#11

Image source: half_thought_comic

#12

#12

Image source: half_thought_comic

#13

#13

Image source: half_thought_comic

#14

#14

Image source: half_thought_comic

#15

#15

Image source: half_thought_comic

#16

#16

Image source: half_thought_comic

#17

#17

Image source: half_thought_comic

#18

#18

Image source: half_thought_comic

#19

#19

Image source: half_thought_comic

#20

#20

Image source: half_thought_comic

#21

#21

Image source: half_thought_comic

#22

#22

Image source: half_thought_comic

#23

#23

Image source: half_thought_comic

#24

#24

Image source: half_thought_comic

#25

#25

Image source: half_thought_comic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
