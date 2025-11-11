Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys

Paraguay photographer Jorge Saenz uses classic perspective tricks to bring dinosaurs to life in his epic travel series #Dinodinaseries. His photos document the dinosaur tourists’ travels around South America, a journey that began with Dino the green Brachiosaurus in Bolivia.

Saenz bought Dino at a flee market in La Paz, Bolivia, and then posted a silly picture of him online. The photo was a surprise hit, so Saenz decided to give Dino some friends: “Dina the Stegosaurus, Spiny the Spinosaurus, and Brachy, a brown Brachiosaurus who also happens to be Dino’s girlfriend.”

Check out some photos of their adventures below!

More info: Instagram (h/t: lostateminor)

Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys
Travel Photos Are Instantly Better With Dinosaur Toys

