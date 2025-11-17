“Sorry Guys, It’s My Cheat Day”: Person Refuses To Appease Influencers At A Restaurant

Social media influencers might look cool from their content, but it doesn’t give you the full picture of their personality.
Recently, Reddit user 123myopia ended up with a few of them at the same restaurant table, and the person said the behind-the-scenes were quite appalling, actually.
The influencers began recording everything for their uploads, and after 123myopia got sick and tired of the couple photographing their food, the Redditor intervened and started eating.
However, later, they were having doubts whether they should’ve been more cooperative. So they made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members to share their opinions.
It can be quite annoying to be around social media influencers who are always on the hunt for content
Image credits: ROMAN ODINTSOV (not the actual photo)
Especially at a restaurant table
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/123myopia
As the story went viral, its author provided more information in the comments
The couple appeared self-centered right from the start
We managed to get in touch with 123myopia, and they agreed to tell us more about what happened that day.
“My immediate first impression of them was neutral,” the Redditor explained to Bored Panda. “We greeted and exchanged the usual pleasantries [but] pretty much as soon as we sat down, it was clear that their lives are lived on their phones.”
As 123myopia mentioned in their post, virtually all conversations became the couple’s content in one form or another. “They asked my wife a lot of questions about her CPA credentials, and that became a video on their channel, explaining the process, ‘How to Become a CPA,’ or something like that.”
The Redditor highlighted that what annoyed them was not something the couple did but rather the amount of time they spent doing it. “We hinted multiple times that maybe we could put the phones away, and they just got upset.”
“Their life, frankly, is not one I could live,” 123myopia added. “They are constantly creating tension with the people around them, and they don’t seem to care about any problems that don’t affect their social media lives.”
Fortunately, situations like this one might soon become considerably rarer
Image credits: Blue Bird (not the actual photo)
As culture writer Meera Navlakha pointed out, nowadays, it seems like every place “worth” frequenting is deemed to endure an onslaught of influencers.
Twitch IRL streamers, lifestyle TikTokers and Instagram foodies constantly “inform” the world of which establishments to choose.
So, some spots are closing their doors to these folks. As reported by Curbed in October, Dae, a design shop and cafe in Brooklyn was inundated by influencers carrying tripods to the point where the owners decided to ban them entirely.
The issue was addressed on the cafe’s Instagram account, allowing visitors to take “quick snaps” at their own tables, but firmly adding that according to their new in-store no photos-and-videos policy: “We love food and drink photos (clearly) … but the TikToks and Instagram photoshoots have gotten a bit out of control for us.”
More and more establishments are adopting various no-camera policies
Image credits: William Murphy (not the actual photo)
Just weeks earlier, a Vermont town came under the spotlight for invoking similar rules. Known for its picturesque autumn landscape, Pomfret closed its most visited and photographed spots to influencers and tourists — the town’s board voted to shutter these areas between Sept. 23 and Oct. 15, citing “significant safety, environmental, aesthetic, and quality of life issues.”
These are just a few examples of a trend that began a few years ago. In February 2020, a cafe in Taiwan “strictly banned” influencers, frustrated by Instagrammers going to great lengths to obtain their perfect shot within the store. And in January 2018, a hotel in Ireland banned all “bloggers” after an influencer asked the owner for a free stay in exchange for a promotion.
No-camera rules are not something new: as early as 2013, major restaurants began to enforce stricter regulations on documenting meals. Over a decade later, it seems that even more businesses and communities are ready to take the required steps to do so too.
People who read the story thought the diner did nothing wrong
