Hey Pandas, Draw Your Mind As A Garden (Closed)

I’ve recently started doing a drawing thing I call the “garden of my mind.” It’s really fun and I’ve come up with some cool stuff. Try it, and post the result!
Doesn’t matter what shape, size, color, whatever it is. You could do plants, statues, random mess, anything you think fits. Go crazy!
#1 Drew This A While Ago. It’s Messy In There!
#2 The Areas Surrounded In Green(Bushes) Are Positive Thoughts And Things I Like, Ones In Thorns(Grey) Are Negative Thoughts And Things I Dislike. Things With Grey And Green Are Things That Have Negative And Positive Qualities.its Messy So Those Dots Are To Show Where Things Are.also Sorry For The Bad Quality, And Bad Drawing, I Suck At Drawing Lol
#3 This Feels About Right Dancing Foxes 🦊 Holding Snails With Butterflies And Moons Watercolor
#4 A Lot Of Hyper-Fixations And Green
#5 Referring To The Lyrics Of A Modest Mouse Song…”My Thoughts Were So Loud I Couldn’t Hear My Mouth.” Then There Are Moments When You Just Draw A Blank. Imagine As If There Is A Hamster Spinning On A Wheel(Your Brain )and Suddenly Falls Off
#6 Adhd
#7 My Garden, Sorry If You Can’t Read It, My Handwriting Is Really Bad
#8 Kaliedescope Eyes Protect A Kaliedescope Brain
#9 The Shades Of My Personalities
#10 Where Do My Thoughts Go?
#11 First Autumn, Then Winter…
#12 Millennial Mind Garden
#13 My Mind As A Library. Each Boon Represents One Or More Thoughts/Hopes/Ideas, Although Realistically There Would Be Way More. Whatever Specific Thoughts And Feelings I’m Having At The Moment Are Set Out On The Table, Like I’m Reading Them
