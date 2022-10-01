Home
Rachel McAdams Explains Why She Doesn’t Have Social Media

Credit: Spotlight

Rachel McAdams has been in some of the biggest films ever made. Of course, who could ever forget the iconic Mean Girls, where McAdams played everyone’s favorite villain, Regina George; the actress also starred in Wedding Crashers, Spotlight, The Notebook, Midnight in Paris, and Doctor Strange and the sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Christine Palmer. It was a bit of a shock for many when McAdams reprised her role in the Marvel sequel, though the 43-year-old accepted that her time in the MCU was one-and-done:

“I can’t believe it’s been six years. It didn’t feel that long. I try to go with the flow on these things, and it all works out for a reason. There are real masterminds at work with the MCU. So, I just really enjoyed the experience of the first one for what it was, and it was just fantastic and exciting and surprising to be back again. So I just went into it with gratitude, and here we are. McAdams told The Hollywood Reporter.

Credit: Mean Girls

However, the bigger shocker is that the actress doesn’t have any social media. McAdams revealed that piece of news back in 2009 during her PEOPLE interview, “I listen to the news on the radio. I don’t have a television and am terrible at e-mail,” Rachel stated. [It was] only [recently] that I heard about Twitter for the first time, and it’s all I’ve heard about since. I’m ignorant.” Social media has only grown since that time, and celebrities use the platform to interact with fans and bond with them; however, McAdams values her privacy and actively prefers not to be in the limelight, “I’m not a great self-promoter; I wasn’t good at selling Girl Scout cookies or Christmas wrapping paper,” she said.

Of course, another fuel that keeps McAdams away from social media platforms is her son, who her boyfriend Jamie welcomed in 2018. The actress barely even talks about her son publicly, though she makes it clear that he’s a bundle of joy in her life, “It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down,” she told the Sunday Times. “[People say] your life is not your own anymore… But I had 39 years of me; I was sick of me; I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.” However, she reaffirmed that she wanted to “keep his life private.”

True Detective Season 2

Credit: True Detective

While it may seem like McAdams is a rare celebrity who doesn’t have social media, the actress isn’t the only name who prefers a quiet lifestyle as Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Craig, Scarlett Johansson, Kate Moss, George Clooney, Kate Winslet, and Kristen Stewart all don’t have a social media account. Stewart gave an interesting reason for her absence on the platforms, “I don’t have any public social media thing that I do, engagement, but ultimately want to be seen. It’s weird that we think we have more control over that now than ever because we have it in our hands. But we have none. Much cooler, productive rad things could be happening.”

As far as Rachel McAdams is concerned, the actress isn’t slowing her career down as she’s starring in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. She described her experience with the upcoming feature, “It was such a wonderful experience. It was great to go from this big Marvel universe shoot in London to this tiny family, where Judy Blume is on set in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was such a different experience [than Doctor Strange 2], but not one better than the other. And Kelly runs a beautiful set. I just had a baby, so it was a very mom-positive set to be on. Once again, I just felt so lucky to be invited on that journey to help tell the iconic story and bring this beloved book to the screen. It was extraordinary, and I hope to make Judy proud.” The film is expected to be released on April 28, 2023.

True Detective Season 2
