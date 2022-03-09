2022 is a year that Quincy Isaiah probably won’t ever forget. The young actor will be playing Magic Johnson in the upcoming TV series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The series is set to premiere on HBO on March 6 and there’s no doubt that Quincy’s life is going to change once people see him in action. Although playing a basketball legend like Magic probably felt intimidating at first, Quincy proved that he was the right person to rise to the occasion. Even though Quincy’s career is just getting started, this opportunity will hopefully open other major doors for him in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Quincy Isaiah.
1. His Role as Magic Johnson Is His First TV Job
Landing the role in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty would’ve been a huge accomplishment for Quincy at any point in his career, but it’s especially meaningful since it also marks his first-ever TV role. There aren’t many actors who can say that their first job was to star in an HBO series.
2. He’s From Michigan
There are a lot of differences between Quincy and the real-life Magic, but one thing the two have in common is that they are both from Michigan. Although Quincy is very proud of where he’s from, he eventually decided to relocate to Los Angeles to focus on his acting career.
3. He Isn’t Actually A Basketball Player
Quincy may have the build of a basketball player, but many will be surprised to know that he isn’t one. In fact, Quincy hasn’t played competitive basketball since he was in middle school. However, viewers will probably never be able to tell when they see him on-screen.
4. He’s Significantly Shorter Than Magic Johnson
Quincy’s height is something that a lot of people have wondered about since news broke that he would be playing Magic Johnson. While Quincy certainly isn’t short by most people’s standards, he is significantly shorter than Magic. Quincy is 6’3″ while Magic is 6’9″.
5. He Didn’t Get To Meet Magic Johnson When Preparing For The Role
Playing a person who exists in real life can be a challenge so it’s always nice when actors get the chance to learn directly from the person they’ll be portraying. Unfortunately for Quincy, he and Magic Johnson didn’t get the chance to meet in person. During an interview with Looper, Quincy shared that he was able to learn more about Magic through books and other materials.
6. He Has Theater Experience
Just because Quincy hasn’t spent that much time in front of a camera doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a good deal of acting experience under his belt. He has gotten the chance to sharpen his skills on stage in productions like Hamilton and A Raisin in the Sun. Now, however, it appears that he is more focused on on-screen opportunities.
7. He Studied At Kalamazoo College
Quincy’s natural acting talents aren’t the only thing he’s relied on over the years. He has also put lots of hard work into making the most of his skills. He attended Kalamazoo College in Michigan where he studied in the school’s drama program. The time he spent there has served him well.
8. He Likes His Privacy
Once some people get a taste of the spotlight, they will do anything to stay in it as often as possible. So far, that doesn’t seem to be Quincy’s style. He hasn’t shared very much information on his personal life and he likes to keep all of the attention on his work. However, as his career grows he will probably start to reveal more about himself.
9. He’s Always Looking To Improve His Craft
Now that Quincy has gotten a major on-screen opportunity, it would be easy for him to start feeling content. Quincy doesn’t have any plans to do that, though. He is the kind of person who is always looking for ways to expand his skillset and he doesn’t shy away from a challenge. Having this mindset will allow him to access a variety of opportunities.
10. Isaiah Is Actually His Middle Name
Using stage names is popular in some parts of the entertainment industry, but many actors simply use their first and last names. That said, many people may be surprised to know that Quincy’s last name isn’t Isaiah. Quincy’s full name is Quincy Isaiah Crosby. The fact that there is already an artist named Quincy Crosby is probably part of the reason he decided to use his middle name instead of his last name.