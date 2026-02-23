Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

by

Princess Kate and Prince William showed subtle signs of tension and stress, days after the arrest of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

It was business as usual when the royal couple arrived on the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday, February 22, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Fans were surprised to see them in the spotlight amid what is seen as a turbulent time for the British royal family, with one commenting: “Kate is trying too hard to look unbothered.”

Princess Kate and Prince William showed subtle signs of stress at the 2026 BAFTAs, a body language expert claimed 

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The royal show had to go on, even though it came just days after a senior member of the British royal family was arrested for the first time in nearly 400 years.

Princess Kate and Prince William walked the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet together, right on the heels of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest in Sandringham on his 66th birthday.

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

Image credits: Royal Family Channel

The red carpet was shut down to welcome the royal pair, who attended the annual awards show together for the first time since 2023.

The couple didn’t make an appearance last year, and the year before that, Prince William attended the annual awards show alone.

Princess Kate was dressed in a Gucci gown while her husband wore a Giorgio Armani burgundy velvet jacket 

The couple looked sharp on the red carpet at this year’s BAFTAs, with Princess Kate dressed in a blush-colored Gucci gown her husband wearing a Giorgio Armani burgundy velvet jacket, paired with black pants.

“William and Kate delivered their usual, impeccable red carpet A-list glamour here,” body language expert Judi James told HELLO!, “but there are a handful of tells that might reflect the undeniable tensions of the past week.”

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

Image credits: Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Getty Images

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

The body language expert broke down the couple’s subtle physical cues during the glitzy event.

“[The royals] walk side by side with their arms hanging loose at their sides, with a closeness of the dangling inner hands suggesting a desire to clasp hands here or perhaps to perform the kind of signature truncated touches, pats and strokes they often give each other to support each other at events like this,” she said.

While their hands might not have met much on the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet, Judi believed Prince William had his own “ritual” to soothe himself.

The expert believed Prince William had his own “ritual” to soothe himself

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

“Instead of touching, though, we can see the fingers of William’s right hand slightly curled so that his index finger touches his thumb, hinting at a self-soothe ritual,” she told the outlet.

Judi noted other moments of apparent tension in Prince William’s demeanor, such as instances where his lips were “pulled inward,” or his brows were “pulled into a small frown, suggesting some anxiety.”

On the other hand, Princess Kate managed to keep “impeccable” smiles on her face “as usual” but had a “very slightly edge-to-edge placing of the teeth, which again could signal inner tension,” the body language expert told the outlet.

Prince William made a rare confession about the headscape he was in 

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

Image credits: Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images

While interacting with people on the red carpet, Prince William reportedly made a statement that also alluded to his current mental state.

The couple was asked whether they had seen the movie Hamnet, which ultimately won the BAFTA for Best British Film during Sunday’s award show.

The movie tells the tragic story of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Hathaway, coping with the loss of their 11-year-old son.

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

The heir to the British throne admitted he hadn’t watched the film because of the headspace he was in.

“I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it,” he said.

His wife, on the other hand, said she watched the movie and admitted she cried “floods of tears.”

“I thought it was a bad idea, actually,” she joked about watching the film ahead of the awards ceremony. “Ended up with very puffy eyes.”

“It was so beautifully shot. The music as well. The score is fantastic,” she added.

“They should all be hiding in shame,” one commented online

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

Image credits: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

Netizens had plenty to say about the Prince and Princess of Wales showing up to the BAFTA Film Awards.

“Just shut the whole charade down,” one said, while another wrote, “Abolish the monarchy.”

“They need to look professional. They have nothing else going on,” said another.

Princess Kate and Prince William’s red carpet appearance came days after Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office in light of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

He was kept in custody for about 11 hours and then released.

A spokesperson shared a statement on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying: “I can confirm the prince and princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

“I guess he feels his turn of being [sic] king is in jeopardy,” one commented online

Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers
Kate Middleton And Prince William&#8217;s Anxiety And Tension On Red Carpet Spotted By BAFTA Viewers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Daniel Craig Cannot Contain Himself During SNL Sketch
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2020
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Art Tips? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Teen Blows Off Arrogant Neighbor Demanding She Do Her Errands As ‘Punishment’ For Waking Her Baby
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Beavis and Butt-Head revival Parmaount
Various Beavis and Butt-Head Projects Detailed
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2022
“A Lovely Gift For The Guy Hitting On My Partner”: People Are Loving This Guy’s Delightfully Evil Revenge On A Neighbor Who Wouldn’t Leave His GF Alone
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025