“Stomped”: Erika Kirk Roasted After Speaking Out On Turning Point USA’s Alternate Halftime Show

Erika Kirk found herself at the center of an online backlash after praising Turning Point USA’s “All American Halftime Show”, an alternative broadcast that aired during the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8.
The conservative event headlined by Kid Rock and other country artists was meant to counterprogram the official halftime performance by Bad Bunny.
However, as viewership numbers and reactions poured in, critics quickly turned their attention to Kirk and brutally mocked her.
Erika Kirk praised the TPUSA halftime show and dedicated it to late husband, Charlie Kirk
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Following the event, Erika, who now leads Turning Point USA after the passing of her husband and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, shared a tribute post on X celebrating the show.
She posted a montage video of Charlie and called the event “so incredible.”
“The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it. Thank you to the millions that tuned in.”
“It’s okay to love Jesus and your country. Ultimately, this is what it’s all about,” she wrote.
Image credits: Turning Point USA
The TPUSA event featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett performing patriotic country sets, with a tribute to Charlie shown on screens during the finale.
However, Erika’s celebratory post quickly collided with a wave of harsh online reactions as users compared the event’s viewership with Bad Bunny’s show.
The viewership comparisons with Bad Bunny’s halftime show fueled online mockery
Image credits: Turning Point USA
Early reports suggested that Bad Bunny’s halftime performance drew more than 130 million views worldwide, placing it among the most-watched Super Bowl shows in history.
In comparison, the TPUSA alternative event reportedly drew around six million viewers across various platforms.
The huge gap quickly became the focus of social media commentary, as critics mocked Erika’s celebratory tone.
Image credits: adrianatravieso
Image credits: pappybest
“You got stomped,” one user wrote bluntly.
Another added, “144 million people watched Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show vs only 6 million watched Kid Rock’s halftime show.”
Others joined in the critique, with one stating, “But only the bunny was worth watching.”
Image credits: NFL
“She thought TP was going to get more views,” one more wrote, and another said, “Probably should just keep silent.”
One commenter summed up the comparison more diplomatically, adding, “I personally enjoyed the theatrics of Bad Bunny’s performance much more than Turning Point. They both had their pros and cons.”
The public reactions intensified from harsh insults to loyal support from conservative viewers
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Image credits: btrekman1
Image credits: no_kings
As the backlash spread, Erika’s post attracted divided reactions from netizens.
Some critics took personal jabs at her, with one writing, “She is so irrelevant. I couldn’t care less about anything that comes out of her mouth.”
Another labelled her, “MAGA Barbie.”
Others mocked her attempt to frame the event as unifying, adding, “The irony is that she wants to unite the country!!”
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
However, supporters of the TPUSA show pushed back instantly.
“It was phenomenal! Thank you for giving us an alternative,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “Everyone on stage put their heart and soul into every song.”
“You made Charlie proud. He was smiling from heaven tonight,” said one more, while a fourth commented, “Erika, I was in tears! Great job! We love you.”
Beyond online criticism, Erika’s post was also slammed by her long-standing feud with Candace Owens.
Candace Owens reignited her feud with Erika Kirk by questioning the show’s viewership claims
Image credits: RealCandaceO
Candace Owens, who previously worked with Turning Point USA, added fuel to the controversy.
The conservative commentator publicly questioned the reported viewership numbers for the alternative show, suggesting they were inflated.
Image credits: NoTaBoT8700
Image credits: therobmichaels
“The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works,” she wrote on X.
“No, this is not a possible result if you truly had 5.2 million live viewers. Sorry, America, everything is still fake and gay until further notice.”
Owens further speculated that the organization might have spent an “offensive amount” on YouTube ads to increase the numbers.
TPUSA reportedly organized the show as a direct alternative to the official Super Bowl halftime show by Bad Bunny
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Bad Bunny’s selection had already been criticized by several right-leaning commentators, especially President Donald Trump, who called the official show “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER.”
TPUSA promoted its own concert with “no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom.”
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Andrew Kolvet stated, “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game.”
“These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”
But as soon as both performances aired, the massive difference in audience size instantly led to an intense online debate surrounding the true impact of the Super Bowl halftime show.
“It’s giving high school talent show,” wrote one netizen
Image credits: 01010111000101O
Image credits: les__deplorable
Image credits: DavidAd65794047
Image credits: fxbius
Image credits: DaniHasReceipts
Image credits: Planet__Alison
Image credits: wrathoconn
Image credits: XRPcryptonation
Image credits: bucketdad46
Image credits: feb2ndday
Image credits: MaileOnX
Image credits: TheHoopFather
Image credits: Spaghettiihoe
Image credits: TheReal_MrMeow
Follow Us