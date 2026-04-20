45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

by

Everyday life is full of strange, funny, and sometimes slightly uncomfortable moments, and Rejects, the comic series by Tom Zilis, captures them with sharp humor and unexpected twists. These comics tap into the kinds of thoughts we all have but don’t always say out loud. 

More recently, the series gained an extra layer of depth and vibrancy with the addition of colorist Diana Martellaro. Her creative touch, attention to detail, and thoughtful color choices have brought a more lively feel to the comics, enhancing the overall experience. 

In one of our previous posts, the artist offered some insight into the recurring themes in his work: “I like to use my characters to represent common themes and experiences we all have and how many of us feel we fit in the world. I like to think that my comics have a point and talk about the common experiences we all share. “

Scroll down to check out these brilliantly relatable comics that might just feel a little too real.

More info: Instagram | threads.com | amazon.com

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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45 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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