35 Awful, Negligent, And Greedy Landlords That Made Their Tenants’ Lives Hell (New Pics)

Finding a reasonably priced and comfortable rental place that feels like home has become a challenge nowadays. Rent prices are rising due to a shortage of available rentals, very high home sale prices, costly construction expenses, and a demand for homes with numerous amenities.
Aside from the price, having a good relationship with the landlord is important for you to really feel comfortable in your new home. Just like with anyone else, some landlords can be jerks and can make your life a living hell. We have gathered examples of situations where renting apartments turned into terrible experiences because of landlords. So, scroll down and discover these terrible experiences that we wouldn’t wish even upon our worst enemies.
#1 Landlord Hasn’t Fixed The Hole In The Wall For 6 Months So Turning It Into An Art Piece
Image source: likethecolour
#2 That’s Incredibly Nice, Incredibly Invasive, And Incredibly Passive-Aggressive, All In One… Wow
Image source: emily_hillstrom
#3 One Of My Neighbors Has Had It With The Landlord
Image source: CammysComicCorner
#4 No “Spices And Oils” In All Cooking
Image source: nicface
#5 Hmm, Landlords Don’t Want Tenants That Know Their Rights?
Image source: hasharin
#6 After A Grueling Day At Work Without Food Where I Had To Wait 4 Hours For A Sample To Arrive Which Got Canceled, I Come Home At 7pm To Find All My Stuff In Garbage Bags
Because the cleaners my landlord sent cleared the wrong apartment.
Image source: km1180
#7 Been Asking The Landlord To Investigate The Sagging Roof In My Kitchen For Months Now, Came Home To Find This Tonight
Image source: ZombieAbeVigoda
#8 Get An Oyster Mushroom Kit
Image source: jeckles
#9 Our Landlord Keeps Saying There’s Nothing Wrong With Our Shower
Image source: Cheddar18
#10 Landlord Thought I Was A Government Agent And Decided To Lock Me Out To Do This. RIP 3080 FE
Image source: _FedoraTipperBot_
#11 My Landlord (Shared House) Told Me To Take Down My Flag Or I Would Be Evicted. I’m Austrian. I Don’t Know If I Should Be Offended Or Astonished By His Stupidity
He went mental! He legitimately thought this was a WW2 Nazi flag. His face when he looked it up was priceless though.
Image source: TheFeistyBiscuit
#12 If Karen Was Your Landlord
Image source: thiscassgirl
#13 I Found A Camera, That A Landlord Tried Hiding In The Laundry Room Of A Rental, That Faces A Mirror In My Entryway Where I Sometimes Change Clothes In Front Of
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Landlord Goes The Extra Mile For Rent Money
They tell you wich unit didn’t pay.
Image source: davie_dave
#15 Landlord Said There Wasn’t An Issue. I Hired A Private Plumber To Check And This Is What I Come Back Too
It’s been smelling like poop in my room and outside for months so I contacted my landlord about it. He said there wasn’t an issue and so I went and got a plumber to come to take a look at it. The main sewer line has rusted out and looks like clogged from toilet paper and most likely paper towels. Now I’m staying in a hotel paid by the landlord.
Image source: Vegetable-Document-4
#16 Landlord Said He Was Installing Shower Doors
Image source: royallokii
#17 My Landlord Told Me He’d Pressure Wash My Deck
Image source: TimeIsAnEllipsis
#18 This Is How The Landlord Fixed The Leaky Ceiling
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Mummified Roommate
Image source: chelseadotgov
#20 When Your Landlord Responds After Almost Three Weeks
Image source: tipsy_jana
#21 Moved Into This Apartment With My Girlfriend Less Than A Month Ago. Last Night, The Sky Started Falling
Landlord claims the ceiling collapse was an “Act of god” and they’re not liable for negligent damages; maintenance confirmed that negligence by throwing electronics already possibly damaged in a pile underneath wet towels. The infuriation continues.
Image source: andrewm_99, andrewm_99
#22 “Don’t Cook A Big Meal In The Kitchen”
Image source: FensterDJ
#23 My Landlord, While Painting The Apartment I Am Moving Out Of, Drank My Limited-Release MF Doom Beer That Came Out After The News Of His Passing
I’ve had this beer for about a year.
Image source: holographiclife
#24 We Call This One “The Landlord Supremo”
Image source: marblesbykeys
#25 Landlord Suggests We Move Instead Of Repairing Leaky Ceilings
Image source: No_Tension8376
#26 The Paint On My Apartment Window Sill Is Peeling. Turns Out It’s Marble That They Whitewashed
Image source: Grabatreetron
#27 Landlord “Didn’t Know” He Wasn’t Paying A Water Bill, A Water Company Guy Came, Reported Fraud And Took The Water Pipe With Him
Image source: uBeatch
#28 My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap
Image source: kiddo-l
#29 A Lovely Paint Job
Image source: Scaulbylausis
#30 This Landlord Tried Using The Bible To Raise The Wrong Person’s Rent
Image source: rachelbelllll
#31 Landlord Says We Have “Too Many Plants” And Wants Us To Get Rid Of Them. This Is Our Only Personal Yard And I’m Growing Mostly Vegetables
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Has Anyone Ever Seen This? Just Moved Into A New Build And The Landlord Straight Up Just Painted Over A Couple Of Wasp Nests In My Closet
Image source: bbentley4698
#33 Landlord Says The Home We’re Renting Doesn’t Have Hard Water. This Is After Boiling Water One Time
Image source: JohnnySniper3
#34 Our Toilet Seat Broke So The Landlady Sent Us A New One And Ignored Our Request For It To Be Square
Image source: Cwawaf
#35 Told Our Landlord To Replace Our Gas Fireplace Because It Was Leaking CO, Came Back To This Monstrosity In Our Living Room
Image source: darbooka
#36 Landlord Wants To Increase My Rent 1 Month After I Just Moved In If I Stay Home During The Weekends
Image source: potatosalad-_-
