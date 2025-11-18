40 One-Of-A-Kind Buildings That Are As Bizarre As They Are Unique (New Pics)

by

With the brush of a pencil, architects have the power to create the most majestic and unique buildings the world has ever seen. However, sometimes the theory on paper doesn’t always coincide with practicality, resulting in one-of-a-kind constructions that aren’t that comfortable to reside in.

The ‘Bizarre Buildings’ subreddit is full of such examples. However, it’s not a place to shame impractical designs but rather to celebrate how unusual and unique buildings can be. Scroll down to find the best of the bunch, and be sure to upvote the ones that charmed you the most!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Sean Waldron, partner and architect at Waldron Designs, who kindly agreed to tell us more about unique architecture.

#1 Whale Museum That Looks Like A Whale In Norway

Image source: perfect_wonders

#2 Netherlands Beauty

Image source: carmensax

#3 Built In The 18th Century, This Is One Of The Oldest Buildings In Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway

Image source: crod242

#4 Casa Batlló, Barcelona, Spain

Image source: netphilia

#5 Cat Shaped Kindergarten, Germany [1200×780]

Image source: jarvedttudd

#6 Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy

Image source: TX908

#7 King Alfred’s Tower In England, Built In 1772

Image source: Jakecohn12

#8 Street Art In Milan, Italy

Image source: Weird-Key-6969

#9 Kaiyuan Senbo Treehouse Resort, Hangzhou, China

Image source: TX908

#10 Inhabited Natural Rock Formations In Göreme, Turkey [oc]

Image source: longwaytotokyo

#11 Riverside Museum, Glasgow, UK

Image source: Resident-Age5306

#12 Snake Shaped Temple In India Dedicated To Lord Krishna

Image source: Petrarch1603

#13 Azadi (Freedom) Tower, Tehran, Iran

Image source: getanamepls

#14 Inntel Hotel, Located Directly Outside The Train Station In Zaandam, Netherlands

Image source: netphilia

#15 There’s A Huge Open Market In The Netherlands With Apartments Inside

Image source: LimpBrother21

#16 Ow-Energy Organic House Design With Wild Slate Roof In Germany

Image source: biwook

#17 Industry City Building – Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Image source: ValleyAquarius27

#18 Mid-Century House Built Over A River In New Canaan, Connecticut

Image source: archineering

#19 One Of My Favorite Buildings In The World: The “Canoe” Building In Osaka, Japan

Image source: self-motivated-8355

#20 Evil? Debatable. Bizarre? Absolutely!

Image source: froqmouth

#21 France Built 2347

Image source: carmensax

#22 Dancing House – Prague, Czech Republic

Image source: netphilia

#23 Half Of The National Gallery Of Denmark Is Grafted On To The Original 1889 Building. All Of This Is Indoors

Image source: AltoorMgM

#24 La Torra Arcobaleno. Milan, Italy

Image source: netphilia

#25 Architecture Of Barcelona

Image source: hrsportonlinestore

#26 Anyone Knows Where Is It?

Image source: sopadebombillas

#27 Wencheng Hotel In Yantai City

Image source: Blvckshi63

#28 Mogno, Switzerland

Image source: redhead-18

#29 Holocaust Memorial In Kaunas

Image source: B0xer4

#30 Aerial Shot Of The City Of Kyoto, Hisa

Image source: abaganoush

#31 Science And Technology Museum, Wuhan

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#32 Still Standing In Canterbury, UK

Image source: S1lentA0

#33 Freddy Mamani, New Andean Architecture (El Alto, Bolivia)

Image source: neimsy

#34 Parasitic Architecture By Artist Mark Reigelman And Architect Jenny Chapman, In San Francisco. I Love It

Image source: gabrielle_garland

#35 Montreal Decorated The Little House That Sits Atop An Abandoned Factory For The Holidays

Image source: lemartineau

#36 Vennesla Library And Culture House In Vennesla, Norway

Image source: cesarth15

#37 Fallen Star

Image source: JugglingBear

#38 When Your Neighbor Has An Evil Lair

Image source: Boluddha_Photography

#39 India’s Research Base In Antarctica

Image source: utkarsh_aryan

#40 This Looks Like Candy

Image source: filthyMrClean

