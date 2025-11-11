Politicians Placed Into Classic Masterpiece Paintings

The creative community at DesignCrowd was challenged to recreate iconic artwork to feature famous politicians from around the world.
The splendid suggestions featured fantastic Photoshop skills that incorporated a clever use of light, brushstrokes, and color. Ideas ranged from Hillary Clinton as the Mona Lisa to a post-impressionist Vladimir Putin, and a modern power couple…
More info: designcrowd.com
American Gothic, With Hillary Clinton And Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin As Vincent Van Gogh
David Cameron As Bacchus
Donald Trump As Young Boy In Pink
Dilma Rousseff And Barack Obama In American Gothic
Angela Merkel Is Girl With The Pearl Earring
François Hollande Replaces Napoléon Bonaparte
Hillary Clinton As Mona Lisa
Narendra Modi By Rembrandt
Kim Jong-Un As The Son Of Man
Vladimir Putin Replaces Napoleon Crossing The Alps
Dilma Rousseff As Pauline De Broglie
