Kitchen Hacks Galore! 20 Products To Make You Feel Like A Pro Chef

Chopping onions till you cry, wrestling with stubborn jar lids, and scrubbing burnt-on messes – the kitchen can sometimes feel more like a battlefield than a happy place. But fear not, culinary warriors! We’re here to arm you with a collection of 20 kitchen gadgets that will make even the most tedious tasks a breeze.
Get ready to say goodbye to kitchen frustrations and hello to effortless cooking with these innovative and time-saving tools. From clever contraptions that chop, slice, and dice with lightning speed to multi-functional appliances that do the work of an entire culinary team, these finds will have you feeling like a pro chef in no time. So put on your apron and get ready to conquer the kitchen with a smile on your face!
#1 The Makin Bacon Dish Is Here To Make Your Mornings Sizzle! Get Ready For Crispy, Delicious Bacon In A Flash
Review: “No more greasy frying pans to wash. The bacon is crisp, easy to pour off the grease and much healthier than frying. Clean up is easy and dishwasher safe! Yeah!” – Sally the kid
#2 The Frywall Is Like A Forcefield For Your Frying Pan, Keeping Your Kitchen Clean
Review: “No more messy stove tops when braising or frying… ease of cleaning, drop in upper tray of dish washer and absolutely clean when cycle is complete. This is the second splatter guard that I have purchased and love the ease of use.” – Kathy
#3 Caked-On Spaghetti Sauce? Exploded Soup? This Microwave Cleaner Will Handle Those Microwave Messes Like A Pro
Review: “That’s funny thing is really working!! I was sceptic when buy it, but it surprised me. Hah, glad that I found such cheap and non-chemicals method. Thanks!” – Yulia Rubtsova
#4 Pucker Up, Lemons! This Lemon Fluicer Is About To Squeeze The Daylights Out Of You
Review: “This gadget REALLY works. It’s easy to use, takes very little room in a kitchen drawer, is easy to find because of its bright color, and also works with limes.. I love it.” – Cheryl B.
#5 Don’t Let Leftover Cooking Oil Be The Villain Of Your Kitchen! This Fryaway Will Turn It Into A Harmless, Easy-To-Toss Solid
Review: “This product does exactly what it said it would. I put in 2 scoops for 2 cups of hot oil, mixed a little, and let it set overnight. It was so easy to remove and it had the consistency of rubber. Didn’t fall apart at all and didn’t stick to the pan.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Pratixa Patel
#6 Stop Second-Guessing Your Measurements! This Digital Kitchen Scale And Measuring Cup Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cooking And Baking
Review: “A great device! Took me a little time to get used to it, but now it’s so easy and effective.” – Jennifer Schuitemaker
#7 Salad Spinners Are So 2023. This Rotating Washing Basket Is The Kitchen Multitasking Tool Your Fruits And Veggies Will Be Fighting Over
Review: “It does as described! I have arthritis and neuropathy in my hands. This keeps me from burning my hands when I use it for pasta and keeps me from spilling my fruits and vegetables in the sink when I wash them!” – LB
#8 Egg Perfect Egg Timer Will Crack The Code To Perfect Eggs Every Time
Review: “I love making boiled eggs now. No more guessing and having to throw eggs away!!” – Sandi
#9 Water Stains Driving You Up The Wall? This Silicone Faucet Drip Catcher Is Here To Catch Those Drips And Keep Your Countertop Looking Flawless
Review: “The gray color works perfect for my kitchen and it fits nicely around my faucet. I’m so happy to not see the water drips all over the counter.” – Jankijul
#10 Don’t Let Their Size Fool You, These Mini Tongs Have A Grip So Strong, They Could Probably Wrestle A Pickle Out Of A Jar
Review: “Bought these for toddler to use. Toddler has been more willing to try new foods using these fun hands. Great colors nice size and sturdiness for toddler.” – Alexandria McNair
#11 Pancake Perfection Is Now Just A Squeeze Away With This Whiskware Pancake Batter Dispenser And Mixer – No More Lumpy Batter Disasters!
Review: “My little one wants pancakes ALL the time. This not only made it so easy to toss all the ingredients in the container and mix it up, but it allowed me the ability to store it in the fridge for future use. Love the size, and the molds were good quality as well. All seems high quality. Highly recommend.” – JupiterRayne
#12 Your Cooking Game Is About To Level Up With This Innovative Dreamfarm Spatula – It’s The Perfect Blend Of Form And Function
Review: “It’s a great tool to have in the kitchen. Perfect for chopping anything in your skillet.” – Sharon Amazon Customer
#13 This Taco Tuesday Kit Will Have You Saying “¡ay, Caramba!” It’s The Fiesta Your Taste Buds Have Been Waiting For!
Review: “This is a perfect buy for those who love taco night and is easy to clean too!” – Jason Clark
#14 Your Easter Brunch Is About To Get A Whole Lot Cuter With These Egg-Ceptional Rabbit Shaped Egg Molds
Review: “This does exactly what it’s supposed to! My daughters fave lit up seeing her hard-boiled eggs look like bunnies💗. So easy and a breeze to clean.” – Karen
#15 Your Kitchen Is About To Become The Envy Of All Your Friends (And Maybe Even Gordon Ramsay) With This Sleek And Stylish Cookware Rack Organizer
Review: “This was great to hold my pots and pans. Was able to hold a lot and easy to assemble. Looks nice as well and you can adjust the levels of the shelves. It is also versatile and can be used on the side or upright.” – macie bateman
#16 Your Pasta Is About To Have A Much Less Dramatic Exit From The Pot, Thanks To This Kochblume Spill Stopper
Review: “Does exactly what it says it does. I filled up my pot to the brink and boiled water and it was large enough to take all the boil overflow and cook my pasta. great product.” – Jake
#17 These Adorable Hugging Ghosts Salt And Pepper Shakers Will Make Seasoning Your Food A Boo-Tiful Experience
Review: “Perfect! Stay spooky with these cute little shakers. The holes are sort of big but I added dry popcorn kernels and not too much salt & pepper and it works. For the price and my love of Halloween cuteness these are worth it!” – Lou_Zerr
#18 The Crock-Pot Lunch Box Let’s You Ditch The Office Microwave That Still Smells Like Fish
Review: “OMG, I love this so much. I’ve been eyeing this for a while and my friend peer pressured me to get it. Food was so hot and not dried out. Cabbage, rice, and chicken; I added a little oil because I was afraid it would stick. My new favorite thing!” – P
#19 This Chef’n Stem Gem Will Make You The ‘Berry’ Best Baker On The Block – Your Strawberry Shortcake Game Is About To Be Strong!
Review: “This is a handy tool to have around the kitchen. It easily removes strawberry hulls. It is good quality and a reasonable price and if your household eats lots of strawberries, this could be a time saver for you!” – Tara
#20 Ditch The Dull Knives And Bulky Cutting Boards! These Trudeau Salad Tongs Will Have You Chopping And Tossing Like A Pro Chef In No Time
Review: “A chopped salad lovers dream! Works on everything… veggies, fruit, cheese. I’m thrilled that I bought it!!!!!” – Amazon Customer
