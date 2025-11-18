My 50 Illustrations Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman And A Mother With A Hint Of Sarcasm

by

Hello, my name is Giselle Dekel, I was born in Vienna, Austria, and raised in Antwerp, Belgium. I studied arts in high school and later pursued a degree in Textile Design at Shenkar College (Israel). My early life goal was to become a textile designer as patterns were my big passion.

After receiving my college degree I tried everything to find a job in that field. But years passed and nothing happened so I finally gave up. This unfortunately is the story for many art/design students.

While working regular non-creative jobs I fell into a minor depression… Having no creative outlet (other than coming up with kid-friendly meals) really took a toll on me. Eventually, my artistic spark returned, and after much experimenting I started illustrating.

More info: giselledekel.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | pinterest.com

#1 Magic Trick

#2 Shower Short Story

#3 Yoga Routine

#4 Thank You Universe

#5 “Mom, Look What I Made”

#6 Blanky For Life

#7 Recipe For Disaster

#8 I’ll Do It Tomorrow

#9 Please Don’t Pick Up

#10 Pride Love

#11 Peekaboo

#12 Mom vs. Laundry

#13 The Monsters Under My Bed

#14 Monday

#15 The Way To My Heart

#16 Friday vs. Monday

#17 The Original Child’s Pose

#18 Sideways

#19 Tall Boyfriend

#20 Starry Night

#21 Bedtime Story

#22 Skin Care Routine

#23 Nothing Goes My Way

#24 Get Out There

#25 Mother And Child

#26 Weekend Book

#27 My Favorite Place

#28 Good At Doing Nothing

#29 Hug Me

#30 Stripe Lovers

#31 Flip Me

#32 Cloud Of Joy

#33 Ugh

#34 Laundry Day

#35 Blurry Head

#36 Monday Morning Stretch

#37 Bubble Bath In The Clouds

#38 Caffeine Emergency

#39 Fill Me Up

#40 You Got This

#41 New Growth

#42 Sunday Sofa

#43 Last Email Before The Weekend

#44 Plant Lover

#45 Solo System

#46 Recharge

#47 Coffee Buddies

#48 Not Ready

#49 Pizza Girl

#50 Coffee In Bed

