27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

by

As a full-time landscape photographer, I travel all around the world for my photography. But photographing my own home country, The Netherlands, never gets old!

This year, I spent the whole tulip season in my homeland and captured a big variety of tulip photos: From storms and lightning strikes to lots of drone shots and beautiful misty mornings.
All of these photos were captured this year.

#1

Strike! A once in a lifetime shot. I always keep trying and finally captured this spectacular shot this year!

#2

Before I captured my lightning shot, these were the clouds that were approaching me!

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#3

The last bit of the sun behind a tulip that’s standing above them all.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#4

One of the most beautiful sunrises of the season: A thin layer of fog and little dew drops on the tulips. Worth waking up for at 4:30 AM

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#5

A beautiful afternoon at Aartswoud. With this particular light, it really looks like a painting.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#6

Red tulips and dew drops: My favorite to photograph during tulip season.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#7

Here, the sun rose exactly in the middle of the lines in this tulip field.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#8

Classic view of a windmill with tulips in front. The red and yellow are a mixed version of tulips.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#9

Little tulip family, do you see the tiny one?

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#10

Stormy skies over the tulip fields are one of my favorite combinations to photograph.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#11

The village of Aartswoud on a foggy morning.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#12

Top-down views of the tulip field: a work of art!

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#13

Living between the tulips. It must be beautiful to wake up and have a view right over the tulip fields.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#14

I always bring my macro lens to capture the little details on the flowers.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#15

My first tulip shot of the season: A nice split of color with a dramatic sky above.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#16

Some places in The Netherlands look like a work of art from the top-down views. Captured by drone.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#17

A shelf cloud is approaching over the tulip fields. Needless to say, I had to run to the car when this hit me.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#18

A tulip field right next to the water. I was lucky my boat had just passed by.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#19

A farmer walking through the lines of tulips, looking for tulips that don’t belong here. He will remove them all before he harvests the bulbs.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#20

The split! Imagine looking over a sea of red tulips from your house!

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#21

The church tower of Aartswoud.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#22

Picturesque villages with tulip fields. A theme I photographed a lot this year.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#23

The Flevoland Provence in The Netherlands wasn’t there many years ago. The Dutch made it in the water themselves, that’s why it looks like this!

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#24

Aerial view of the Flevoland Provence.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#25

Tulip villa, standing right next to a huge tulip field.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#26

The Sint Lambertus Church in De Weere is surrounded by tulip fields.

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

#27

27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

