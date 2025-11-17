27 Photos Of Tulips In The Netherlands That I Took (New Pics)

As a full-time landscape photographer, I travel all around the world for my photography. But photographing my own home country, The Netherlands, never gets old!
This year, I spent the whole tulip season in my homeland and captured a big variety of tulip photos: From storms and lightning strikes to lots of drone shots and beautiful misty mornings.
All of these photos were captured this year.
#1
Strike! A once in a lifetime shot. I always keep trying and finally captured this spectacular shot this year!
#2
Before I captured my lightning shot, these were the clouds that were approaching me!
#3
The last bit of the sun behind a tulip that’s standing above them all.
#4
One of the most beautiful sunrises of the season: A thin layer of fog and little dew drops on the tulips. Worth waking up for at 4:30 AM
#5
A beautiful afternoon at Aartswoud. With this particular light, it really looks like a painting.
#6
Red tulips and dew drops: My favorite to photograph during tulip season.
#7
Here, the sun rose exactly in the middle of the lines in this tulip field.
#8
Classic view of a windmill with tulips in front. The red and yellow are a mixed version of tulips.
#9
Little tulip family, do you see the tiny one?
#10
Stormy skies over the tulip fields are one of my favorite combinations to photograph.
#11
The village of Aartswoud on a foggy morning.
#12
Top-down views of the tulip field: a work of art!
#13
Living between the tulips. It must be beautiful to wake up and have a view right over the tulip fields.
#14
I always bring my macro lens to capture the little details on the flowers.
#15
My first tulip shot of the season: A nice split of color with a dramatic sky above.
#16
Some places in The Netherlands look like a work of art from the top-down views. Captured by drone.
#17
A shelf cloud is approaching over the tulip fields. Needless to say, I had to run to the car when this hit me.
#18
A tulip field right next to the water. I was lucky my boat had just passed by.
#19
A farmer walking through the lines of tulips, looking for tulips that don’t belong here. He will remove them all before he harvests the bulbs.
#20
The split! Imagine looking over a sea of red tulips from your house!
#21
The church tower of Aartswoud.
#22
Picturesque villages with tulip fields. A theme I photographed a lot this year.
#23
The Flevoland Provence in The Netherlands wasn’t there many years ago. The Dutch made it in the water themselves, that’s why it looks like this!
#24
Aerial view of the Flevoland Provence.
#25
Tulip villa, standing right next to a huge tulip field.
#26
The Sint Lambertus Church in De Weere is surrounded by tulip fields.
#27
