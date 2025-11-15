Photographer Reveals The Behind-The-Scenes Of His Photos (30 Pics)

By this point, you may know of a phenomenon called “influencers in the wild.” The whole idea is that taking a photo may look crazy and weird, especially in an improvised setting, and that’s where the phenomenon comes from. Despite the weird process, the end result still looks beautiful just the same. It’s a reminder of a common saying that beauty requires sacrifices.

Halyson kicks it up a notch as he records the process of taking his own photos in the streets, in the wild, or any other setting. He posts his videos of the process on TikTok and publishes the photos on Instagram. Sure, the process itself may look strange, but it’s the result that matters. And he has 1.4 million followers on the platform to show for it.

Halyson does these types of photo sessions mostly with up-and-coming models. But he also does them with random passersby. One of his videos where he offers his professional help to a couple even went viral, getting over a million likes in the process. It’s all good fun. So if you like what he does, make sure you follow him on his social media linked below.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

#1

Image source: halysonfotos

#2

Image source: halysonfotos

#3

Image source: halysonfotos

#4

Image source: halysonfotos

#5

Image source: halysonfotos

#6

Image source: halysonfotos

#7

Image source: halysonfotos

#8

Image source: halysonfotos

#9

Image source: halysonfotos

#10

Image source: halysonfotos

#11

Image source: halysonfotos

#12

Image source: halysonfotos

#13

Image source: halysonfotos

#14

Image source: halysonfotos

#15

Image source: halysonfotos

#16

Image source: halysonfotos

#17

Image source: halysonfotos

#18

Image source: halysonfotos

#19

Image source: halysonfotos

#20

Image source: halysonfotos

#21

Image source: halysonfotos

#22

Image source: halysonfotos

#23

Image source: halysonfotos

#24

Image source: halysonfotos

#25

Image source: halysonfotos

#26

Image source: halysonfotos

#27

Image source: halysonfotos

#28

Image source: halysonfotos

#29

Image source: halysonfotos

#30

Image source: halysonfotos

Patrick Penrose
