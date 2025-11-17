Hey Pandas, What Are Some Quick Roasts? (Closed)

by

There is this guy that goes to school with me and I need ways to roast him.

#1

I’d love a battle of wits with you, unfortunately you are unarmed.

#2

If wit were s**t, you’d be constipated.

#3

Yo momma so old, her last name is “asaurus” – from a Key&Peele sketch

#4

You haven’t really embraced intelligence for yourself, have you?

#5

“If I had a dollar for every one of your brain cells, I’d be in debt.”

#6

As much use as a chocolate kettle.

#7

You’re Mother used to say that God doesn’t make mistakes. But when she looked at you, she changed her mind.

#8

Mirrors can’t talk. Lucky for you they can’t laugh either.

#9

Tri-tip, bottom round rump, chuck, eye of round, top round, sirloin tip. These seem to be the best

#10

“You are the problem to my solution just as me to your last braincell”

Ik it’s weird don’t judge lol I still remember this from elementary school

#11

The problem isn’t that obesity runs in ur family, it’s that no one runs in ur family

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Sandwich You Recently Had (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing Someone Has Ever Told You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Create Miniature Urban Landscapes Out Of Cardboard And Wood
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Mysterious Underground City’s Discovery Stuns Experts As It’s 18 Stories And 280 Feet Deep
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Van Helsing
How Syfy’s “Van Helsing” Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2019
A Lot Of People Did Not Understand What I Was Going Through, So I Drew My Depression
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.