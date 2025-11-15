219 Of Probably The Funniest 90s Movies

Ahhh, the ‘90s, how sweet this name rolls around on the tongue, evoking many happy memories for many people who’ve lived their childhoods, teenage years, or spent their young adult lives throughout the decade. And though this post isn’t necessarily meant as praise for the ‘90s, it will definitely take you on a merry walk down memory lane once you discover the movies we’ve listed here. After all, who doesn’t love a good ‘90s comedy movie, especially the one that you originally watched on a videotape in horrible quality? So, if you’re actively nodding right now, let us present you a thorough compendium of cool and funny ‘90s movies!
But before you go along and scroll down to our top ‘90s comedies, let’s talk about why exactly the flicks from this decade were so good and made such an impact on the evolvement of the industry. For one, this era saw a significant improvement in the technologies used for watching movies at home. Though DVDs came later in the decade, the VHS tapes grew better and better in quality, renting them was easy (Blockbuster, anyone?), and some Hollywood movies went straight to tapes or disks for your watch-at-home pleasure. In addition, a more accessible form of entertainment meant growing income for those who made it, thus perpetuating faster movie-making.
The ‘90s movies also saw vastly improved special effects, the rise of Hollywood superstar actors, indie filmmakers gaining the audience’s respect, and loads of fresh ideas from seasoned directors. Mix all that with the innocence and simplicity of the ‘90s, and there you have it – a string of blockbusters, classic, and iconic movies, that have outlived the era.
But let’s go back to the main topic here – comedy movies. Just a few scrolls down below, and you’ll have the pleasure to be reminded of such classic comedies as The Groundhog Day, Dumb and Dumber, Mrs. Doubtfire, and many, many more. We’re sure that this list will make you run to your attic, scramble for the dusty VHS player and shuffle around the videotape collection. Or finding the best movie streaming service with a comprehensive ‘90s movies library, that is. Tell us which flicks are the funniest or the most nostalgic to you, don’t forget to vote for the best movies, and share this article with your friends!
#1 Home Alone
If there ever was a Christmas staple movie, Home Alone is it. Call it distasteful for adult bashing or stretched-thin; Home Alone is a truly iconic film of the ‘90s. To us die-hard fans, the gags are hilarious, the premise is unexpected (how is it possible to forget your own child?), and Macaulay Culkin is adorable beyond words.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Mrs. Doubtfire
There are very few actors as widely beloved as the late Robin Williams. Every movie he starred in warmed audiences’ hearts and made them laugh, creating a wholesome movie-watching experience. Such is the case with Mrs. Doubtfire too, a goofy, lighthearted movie that, in the end, touches you profoundly. And, you might not know this, but a sequel to Mrs. Doubtfire was under work. Sadly, the idea was dropped right after the untimely death of everyone’s favorite Williams.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 My Cousin Vinny
Name at least one movie starring Marisa Tomei that’s not funny or iconic. Or both. Anyway, we always love ourselves a sharp courtroom comedy, and besides being genuinely amusing, My Cousin Vinny was also lauded for being quite accurate on court procedures. A movie you can snort at and learn something valuable? Sign us up!
Image source: amazon.com
#4 A League Of Their Own
What’s a sports comedy without broken bones, noses, and bruises during filming? Well, even though you couldn’t tell that by watching the glorious all-girls baseball team (including a performance from Madonna!) on screen, but the making of A League Of Their Own did involve plenty of physical sacrifices from the cast. However, it isn’t the thing that made this movie an iconic one. Instead, a thoroughly charming cast, non-soppy sentimentality, and lightheartedness are why this movie is still beloved even decades after its release.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Groundhog Day
Now, this is an iconic movie one might actually call time-defying (get it?). This movie is so impactful that even its name, Groundhog Day, became a widely-used phrase to reference a repetitive and monotonous situation. Groundhog Day’s innovative use of the time loop made it popular with general audiences and was since repeated in several movies, TV shows, and video games. And though a direct sequel was quickly ruled out upon the original film’s release, you can always relive Groundhog Day by watching a musical by the same name.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Men In Black
Men In Black, an adaptation of a comic book of the same name by Lowell Cunningham and Sandy Carruthers, was a bonafide blockbuster hit. Thanks to its original story, charismatic performances, and tasteful jokes, Men In Black secured itself three sequels, animated series adaptation, and spawned six video games.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Friday
As stated by the Friday director F. Gary Gray, working with Ice Cube in a comedy “scared the sh*t out of me.” Yet we say it was funny as hell! Throw the “toughest man in America” into comedic situations on a buddy stoner film, and it is instantaneously hilarious. So if you’re a fan of hood comedies, give this 1995 movie a look-see.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Liar Liar
A simple premise doesn’t always mean a simplistic movie. And though the main idea of a lawyer that’s forced to tell nothing but the truth might seem like an incomplex one, the movie Liar Liar comes out as nothing but. With another stellar Carrey performance, this comedy gained favorable acclaim from audiences and cemented Carrey’s comedian career.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 The Big Lebowski
Though a more ‘serious’ movie than others on our list, Big Lebowski by the Coen brothers has gained a cult-like following and even inspired a whole new philosophy called Dudeism. Peppered with hilarious and memorable performances from supporting actors (Turturro’s Jesus is by far one of the greatest supporting characters ever), The Big Lebowski is a real adventure to watch. And if you haven’t already, we strongly recommend it!
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
I won’t even start counting the memes existing purely because of this hilarious 1994 movie. Yet, the most crucial point is proven once again – everything Jim Carrey stars in turns right into comedy gold. And who else, if not mister Carrey, would’ve made a bottlenose dolphin rescue such an uproarious affair.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 The Sandlot
A coming-of-age sports comedy that’s so nostalgic it’ll make you cry-laugh? Yes, it’s The Sandlot in its full glory. As with most movies on our list, this comedy film found itself out of favor with the critics, but who are they to judge a comedy, right? And if one Sandlot just doesn’t cut it for you – there are two sequels to this 1993 gem.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 There’s Something About Mary
Starring Cameron Diaz, a legitimate It Girl of the era, There’s Something About Mary was a wildly successful film. Listed in the American Film Institute’s roster of 100 best comedies of all time, There’s Something About Mary will always be funny due to its universal sense of humor, enjoyable performances, and lighthearted tone.
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Happy Gilmore
The aniseed of the movie industry, Adam Sandler is one of those guys whose movies and performances you love or loathe. But, no matter which side you are supporting on the aniseed debate, Happy Gilmore was a huge commercial success, gaining nominations for such sought-after awards as the Golden Raspberry Awards and Stinkers Bad Movie Awards! Not many movies in our list can beat that, for sure.
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Clueless
There are many cases when a book-based movie turns sour, but Clueless is a stellar example of how such a movie should look and feel, I daresay. Loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, Clueless is considered to be one of the greatest teen movies ever made. The film’s success propelled young Alicia Silverstone’s career, had us all swooning for Paul Rudd, adopting the “As if!” and wishing for the dazzling outfits from Cher’s and Dionne’s closets.
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Dumb And Dumber
Relentlessly stupid yet highly entertaining, Dumb and Dumber is truly an iconic comedy of the era. If not for the glorious partnership of everyone’s beloved actors – Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels – we’re sure this buddy comedy film wouldn’t have been as successful in the box office as it was upon its release.
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Wayne’s World
Born out of a Saturday Night Live sketch, Wayne’s World was the highest-grossing of 11 movies spawned from SNL. With a feature film debut performance from Mike Myers and such supporting cast as Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, and Lara Flynn Boyle, Wayne’s World was acclaimed critically and enjoyed great success among audiences. Filled with memorable catchphrases and original jokes, Wayne’s World cemented itself as one of the best comedy movies of the ‘90s.
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Tommy Boy
Though met with very lukewarm reviews, Tommy Boy has gained itself a spot on the cult movies list. Definitely not because of its predictability or jokes you’ve probably heard too many times, but because of the superb and loveable performances of Saturday Night Live colleagues David Spade and Chris Farley. So, if you’re looking for a movie that’ll surely induce a real-life ROFL, try Tommy Boy.
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Office Space
A commercial flop upon its release, Office Space later did so well with selling on home video and DVDs that it gained a cult-like following just a couple of years later. Several elements of the film are still reused as memes to this day – remember the one about working on Saturday? Curiously enough, a red Swingline stapler became a staple of the movie, and the manufacturers started offering such a non-existent-before stapler for purchase.
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Toy Story
Though it might seem like an unlikely contender, we think Toy Story is absolutely worthy of being on our list of the best ‘90s comedies. Not only is it one of the most impactful animated movies, but it’s also probably the only film with a cast member that went on a real space mission. Well, okay, not really a cast member, but a figurine of Buzz Lightyear taken on a Space Shuttle mission STS-124 in 2008 that was used for experiments in zero-g. Still quite an impressive achievement, I might say!
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
There’s nothing better than a light-hearted, psychedelic parody of something as serious as the James Bond franchise. And Austin Power’s frontman Mike Myers delivered it! A goofy spy, Bondesque gags, flocks of beautiful ladies clad in skimpy ‘60s attire, and iconic one-liners – everything you could’ve wished for in a comedy is here!
Image source: amazon.com
#21 The Wedding Singer
Surprisingly romantic, sweet, and beguiling, The Wedding Singer is consistently named one of the best Adam Sandler comedies. And you know what, we might just agree – everything’s better with a bit of romance and an awesome soundtrack in it. It’s also one of the few movies on our list that got a Broadway remake, and though it wasn’t a massive success, The Wedding Singer musical has become popular with community theaters and high schools.
Image source: amazon.com
#22 American Pie
Five high school guys on a deflowering quest can only mean lots of embarrassment, hilarity, mishaps, and raunchy jokes. And if that’s what you’re looking for in a comedy, American Pie is a bullseye shot. This teenage drama-comedy-romp was so hugely successful that it spawned three direct sequels and five spin-off movies.
Image source: amazon.com
#23 The Mask
“Sssomebody stop me!” before I run and get myself a Milo from a dog shelter and try to mimic all the legendary scenes from The Mask. Loosely based on the comics by the same name, The Mask stars comedy icon Jim Carrey with a debuting Cameron Diaz by his side. Call it either fantastic or bombastic; this movie made us hee-haw throughout its whole 101 minutes run time and left us wishing for more of The Mask’s shenanigans.
Image source: amazon.com
#24 The Waterboy
Ah, Adam Sandler and his never-ending portrayals of somewhat mentally challenged personas. So here’s one more to add to this list – The Waterboy. And as with basically all the other Sandler movies from the era, this one was also nominated for Golden Raspberries and Stinkers Bad Movies. Still, to us, it encapsulates the naivete and simple way of living of the ‘90s better than anything.
Image source: amazon.com
#25 What About Bob?
A dark comedy starring Bill Murray can only mean success in our book. What About Bob? follows a relationship (of sorts) between an irritating patient and his psychotherapist. With such a premise, jokes can only get dark and the situations amusing. Interestingly enough, it might have been Woody Allen in the role of Dr. Leo Marvin and in the director’s chair. However, he refused as he always worked on projects generated by himself.
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Billy Madison
Still not had enough of Adam Sandler? No probs, here’s another movie of his, portraying a dimwitted adult as per usual! However, if you watch this movie keeping in mind that Sandler’s persona is meant to be an irritating one, the laughs will definitely come, as some of the sequences in this movie are beyond hilarious.
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Toy Story 2
A sequel to the 1995 Toy Story, it opened to wild box office success and just as its predecessor did, it gained a rare 100% rating on the website Rotten Tomatoes. But, if not for Galyn Susman, Toy Story 2 might’ve perished without us ever seeing it. See, in 1998, two years into making this animated film, one of the animators accidentally deleted all the material created up to date. But thanks to Galyn, who was working from home while taking care of her newborn baby, backup files were kept, and the production moved on.
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Pretty Woman
There aren’t many romantic comedies on our list, but it wouldn’t be complete without Pretty Woman. Though it is filled with slick humor and charisma supplied by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the critics weren’t too enthralled about Pretty Woman’s premise, and the reviews were quite average. Average or not, the movie resonated with audiences and saw the highest ticket sales for a romantic comedy ever.
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Sister Act
Image source: amazon.com
#31 The Addams Family
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Bid Daddy
Another Golden Razzies and Stinkers award nominee by Adam Sandler on our list might not even come as a surprise anymore. What’s surprising, though, is that it was the seventh highest-grossing movie of the year it was released and Sandler’s biggest earner up until Hotel Transylvania 2. And though critics once again bashed Big Daddy, the film has an unlikely fan – director Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Night, There Will Be Blood) named it among his all-time favorite movies.
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Cool Runnings
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Death Becomes Her
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
A second installment in the Austin Powers movie series, The Spy Who Shagged Me, was an instant box office hit. Filled with theme-appropriate jokes and spy-inspired gags, this movie was even more successful than its predecessor. And there’s always a spot on our list for a special agent with horrible teeth and a great sense of humor!
Image source: amazon.com
#36 The Birdcage
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Dogma
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Kindergarten Cop
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Hocus Pocus
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Galaxy Quest
Image source: amazon.com
#42 The Truman Show
Image source: amazon.com
#43 10 Things I Hate About You
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Bean
Image source: amazon.com
#45 The First Wives Club
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Back To The Future Part III
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Hot Shots!
Image source: amazon.com
#49 So I Married An Axe Murderer
Image source: amazon.com
#50 To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Addams Family Values
Image source: amazon.com
#52 City Slickers
Image source: amazon.com
#53 Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead
Image source: amazon.com
#54 The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell Of Fear
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Mars Attacks!
Image source: amazon.com
#56 Matilda
Image source: amazon.com
#57 George Of The Jungle
Image source: amazon.com
#58 Being John Malkovich
Image source: amazon.com
#59 Rush Hour
Image source: amazon.com
#60 Grumpier Old Men
Image source: amazon.com
#61 Fierce Creatures
Image source: amazon.com
#62 Clerks
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Grumpy Old Men
Image source: amazon.com
#64 The Santa Clause
Image source: amazon.com
#65 Hot Shots! Part Deux
Image source: amazon.com
#66 Pleasantville
Image source: amazon.com
#67 The Parent Trap
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Curly Sue
Image source: amazon.com
#69 Junior
Image source: amazon.com
#70 Dazed And Confused
Image source: amazon.com
#71 Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Father Of The Bride
Image source: amazon.com
#73 Mallrats
Image source: amazon.com
#74 True Lies
Image source: amazon.com
#75 The Little Rascals
Image source: amazon.com
#76 Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult
Image source: amazon.com
#77 Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas
Image source: amazon.com
#78 Mermaids
Image source: amazon.com
#79 Patch Adams
Image source: amazon.com
#80 Now And Then
Image source: amazon.com
#81 Bad Boys
Image source: amazon.com
#82 Coneheads
Image source: amazon.com
#83 Doc Hollywood
Image source: amazon.com
#84 While You Were Sleeping
Image source: amazon.com
#85 Dave
Image source: amazon.com
#86 Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Image source: amazon.com
#87 Encino Man
Image source: amazon.com
#88 Housesitter
Image source: amazon.com
#89 Much Ado About Nothing
Image source: amazon.com
#90 Drop Dead Fred
Image source: amazon.com
#91 Last Action Hero
Image source: amazon.com
#92 Kingpin
Image source: amazon.com
#93 Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Image source: amazon.com
#94 A Night At The Roxbury
Image source: amazon.com
#95 Wayne’s World 2
Image source: amazon.com
#96 Son In Law
Image source: amazon.com
#97 Airheads
Image source: amazon.com
#98 Never Been Kissed
Image source: amazon.com
#99 Father Of The Bride Part II
Image source: amazon.com
#100 Slums Of Beverly Hills
Image source: amazon.com
#101 Election
Image source: amazon.com
#102 Jingle All The Way
Image source: amazon.com
#103 Sliding Doors
Image source: amazon.com
#104 Loaded Weapon 1
Image source: amazon.com
#105 Out To Sea
Image source: amazon.com
#106 Major Payne
Image source: amazon.com
#107 White Men Can’t Jump
Image source: amazon.com
#108 Blast From The Past
Image source: amazon.com
#109 Problem Child
Image source: amazon.com
#110 Black Sheep
Image source: amazon.com
#111 Benny & Joon
Image source: amazon.com
#112 Dr. Dolittle
Image source: amazon.com
#113 The Truth About Cats & Dogs
Image source: amazon.com
#114 Toys
Image source: amazon.com
#115 Cry-Baby
Image source: amazon.com
#116 South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Image source: amazon.com
#117 Half Baked
Image source: amazon.com
#118 Vegas Vacation
Image source: amazon.com
#119 The Cable Guy
Image source: amazon.com
#120 Maverick
Image source: amazon.com
#121 Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Image source: amazon.com
#122 Space Jam
Image source: amazon.com
#123 Bio-Dome
Image source: amazon.com
#124 Heavy Weights
Image source: amazon.com
#125 Four Rooms
Image source: amazon.com
#126 Wag The Dog
Image source: amazon.com
#127 Only You
Image source: amazon.com
#128 Detroit Rock City
Image source: amazon.com
#129 Stuart Little
Image source: amazon.com
#130 The Out-Of-Towners
Image source: amazon.com
#131 The Frighteners
Image source: amazon.com
#132 Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie
Image source: amazon.com
#133 French Kiss
Image source: amazon.com
#134 How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Image source: amazon.com
#135 The Associate
Image source: amazon.com
#136 Grosse Pointe Blank
Image source: amazon.com
#137 Analyze This
Image source: amazon.com
#138 The Nutty Professor
Image source: amazon.com
#139 Multiplicity
Image source: amazon.com
#140 Baseketball
Image source: amazon.com
#141 Ed Wood
Image source: amazon.com
#142 Mystery Men
Image source: amazon.com
#143 House Party
Image source: amazon.com
#144 Blue Streak
Image source: amazon.com
#145 Serial Mom
Image source: amazon.com
#146 Down Periscope
Image source: amazon.com
#147 Waking Ned
Image source: amazon.com
#148 Blankman
Image source: amazon.com
#149 My Best Friend’s Wedding
Image source: amazon.com
#150 Mousehunt
Image source: amazon.com
#151 Man On The Moon
Image source: amazon.com
#152 Private Parts
Image source: amazon.com
#153 A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Image source: amazon.com
#154 Greedy
Image source: amazon.com
#155 Nine Months
Image source: amazon.com
#156 Anywhere But Here
Image source: amazon.com
#157 Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Image source: amazon.com
#158 My Blue Heaven
Image source: amazon.com
#159 Can’t Hardly Wait
Image source: amazon.com
#160 Varsity Blues
Image source: amazon.com
#161 Nothing To Lose
Image source: amazon.com
#162 Mystery, Alaska
Image source: amazon.com
#163 Defending Your Life
Image source: amazon.com
#164 Good Burger
Image source: amazon.com
#165 Mighty Aphrodite
Image source: amazon.com
#166 The Hudsucker Proxy
Image source: amazon.com
#167 Career Opportunities
Image source: amazon.com
#168 Only The Lonely
Image source: amazon.com
#169 Soul Food
Image source: amazon.com
#170 Baby’s Day Out
Image source: amazon.com
#171 Hero
Image source: amazon.com
#172 Manhattan Murder Mystery
Image source: amazon.com
#173 The Hard Way
Image source: amazon.com
#174 Bye Bye Love
Image source: amazon.com
#175 Barton Fink
Image source: amazon.com
#176 My Fellow Americans
Image source: amazon.com
#177 Mr. Destiny
Image source: amazon.com
#178 Airborne
Image source: amazon.com
#179 Go
Image source: amazon.com
#180 All I Want For Christmas
Image source: amazon.com
#181 Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Image source: amazon.com
#182 Get Shorty
Image source: amazon.com
#183 Dutch
Image source: amazon.com
#184 Tin Cup
Image source: amazon.com
#185 Soapdish
Image source: amazon.com
#186 Booty Call
Image source: amazon.com
#187 That Thing You Do!
Image source: amazon.com
#188 The Ref
Image source: amazon.com
#189 Welcome To The Dollhouse
Image source: amazon.com
#190 Boomerang
Image source: amazon.com
#191 Bulworth
Image source: amazon.com
#192 Drop Dead Gorgeous
Image source: amazon.com
#193 Bébé’s Kids
Image source: amazon.com
#194 Swingers
Image source: amazon.com
#195 Bowfinger
Image source: amazon.com
#196 Money Talks
Image source: amazon.com
#197 Guarding Tess
Image source: amazon.com
#198 The Brady Bunch Movie
Image source: amazon.com
#199 Necessary Roughness
Image source: amazon.com
#200 Cb4
Image source: amazon.com
#201 Def Jam’s How To Be A Player
Image source: amazon.com
#202 Beverly Hills Ninja
Image source: amazon.com
#203 A Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Image source: amazon.com
#204 Renaissance Man
Image source: amazon.com
#205 Surf Ninjas
Image source: amazon.com
#206 Bottle Rocket
Image source: amazon.com
#207 Edtv
Image source: amazon.com
#208 In & Out
Image source: amazon.com
#209 Dead Man On Campus
Image source: amazon.com
#210 Kicking And Screaming
Image source: amazon.com
#211 The Paper
Image source: amazon.com
#212 Postcards From The Edge
Image source: amazon.com
#213 Dirty Work
Image source: amazon.com
#214 Rushmore
Image source: amazon.com
#215 Quick Change
Image source: amazon.com
#216 Waiting For Guffman
Image source: amazon.com
#217 Pcu
Image source: amazon.com
#218 The Great White Hype
Image source: amazon.com
#219 Honeymoon In Vegas
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us