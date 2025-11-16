Hey Pandas, What Topic Do You Always Tend To Upvote? (Closed)

What is your “If I see ___, I upvote” topic/item? Let us know below!
#1
Monty Python or similar British satire
#2
Kitties, Dogs and Sloths.
#3
Animals, relatable or something I find funny.
#4
Gay/Trans stories!!
#5
any wholesome story, really. I’m like: d’awwww. Also, history!
#6
Anything funny. I laugh: I upvote
#7
Great Danes
#8
Rats or any other cute rodent. And horses!
#9
cats or a show or movie I like
#10
when someone DESTROYS rebublicants (trump supporters🤮) with FACTS and LOGIC
#11
If I see red pandas, I upvote! ❤️🐼
