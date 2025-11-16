Hey Pandas, What Topic Do You Always Tend To Upvote? (Closed)

by

What is your “If I see ___, I upvote” topic/item? Let us know below! 

#1

Monty Python or similar British satire

#2

Kitties, Dogs and Sloths.

#3

Animals, relatable or something I find funny.

#4

Gay/Trans stories!!

#5

any wholesome story, really. I’m like: d’awwww. Also, history!

#6

Anything funny. I laugh: I upvote

#7

Great Danes

#8

Rats or any other cute rodent. And horses!

#9

cats or a show or movie I like

#10

when someone DESTROYS rebublicants (trump supporters🤮) with FACTS and LOGIC

#11

If I see red pandas, I upvote! ❤️🐼

