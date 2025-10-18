Life On The Streets Of India, Through 20 Beautiful Black-And-White Photos

by

Swarat Ghosh is an Indian photographer who has spent years exploring the streets of his country, capturing life as it happens—messy, beautiful, and full of surprises. In his series Beyond Street, he freezes tiny, unplanned moments. These images aren’t posed—they’re real glimpses of everyday life across India.

You can see the chaos, humor, and colors of city life, even in black and white. Ghosh turns strangers into familiar faces and ordinary moments into something extraordinary. Beyond Street shows that every street has its own drama—and every passerby is a part of it.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#2

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#3

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#4

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#5

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#6

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#7

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#8

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#9

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#10

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#11

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#12

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#13

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#14

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#15

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#16

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#17

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#18

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#19

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

#20

Image source: © Swarat Ghosh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
