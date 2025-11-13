Dad Films Family’s Christmas Mornings For 25 Years, Shows How Small Changes Create A Big Difference At The End

There are Christmas traditions, family traditions, and Christmas family traditions. From the mid-eighties all the way to 2009, Pat Confalone filmed his kids coming down the stairs on Christmas morning. Later, his son Nick edited the heartwarming videos together.

“Every year, our dad would tape us coming down the stairs,” Nick wrote. “This is a compilation of all the videos I could find. Relatives and pets grow up and disappear, and new extended family members appear in their place.”

Nick is now a Los Angeles-based writer and producer, has two children, and his sister Tricia married that guy who appears around 2007 in the Christmas video and now works in real estate.

Nick originally cut the footage into a 30-minute film without music that the family watched on Christmas a few years ago. Then, he created a three-minute version of it with Vince Guaraldi’s score to “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and it already has over 3 million views on YouTube.

More info: YouTube

1985

1986

1987

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1998

2001

2003

2006

2007

2009

The three-minute video already has over 3 million views on YouTube

Image credits: Nick Confalone

People had a lot to say about the video

