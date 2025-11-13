Dad Films Family’s Christmas Mornings For 25 Years, Shows How Small Changes Create A Big Difference At The End

There are Christmas traditions, family traditions, and Christmas family traditions. From the mid-eighties all the way to 2009, Pat Confalone filmed his kids coming down the stairs on Christmas morning. Later, his son Nick edited the heartwarming videos together.
“Every year, our dad would tape us coming down the stairs,” Nick wrote. “This is a compilation of all the videos I could find. Relatives and pets grow up and disappear, and new extended family members appear in their place.”
Nick is now a Los Angeles-based writer and producer, has two children, and his sister Tricia married that guy who appears around 2007 in the Christmas video and now works in real estate.
Nick originally cut the footage into a 30-minute film without music that the family watched on Christmas a few years ago. Then, he created a three-minute version of it with Vince Guaraldi’s score to “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and it already has over 3 million views on YouTube.
More info: YouTube
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1998
2001
2003
2006
2007
2009
The three-minute video already has over 3 million views on YouTube
Image credits: Nick Confalone
People had a lot to say about the video
Follow Us