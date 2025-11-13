‘Didn’t Believe People Like This Existed’: Mom Finds Out Coworker’s Gift Is Below $50 Spending Limit, Asks For More

Some people like giving, others are all about receiving, but can you guess which category does this woman belong to? I’ll give you a hint: she looked up the price of the Christmas gift she received from her co-worker and bullied them into buying her a $120 tablet because it was $20 below the spending limit. And she used her children as leverage to do so. Not sure yet? Or maybe you can’t believe that people get that greedy during the holiday season? Either way, scroll down and take a look for yourself! (Facebook cover image: Vermifuge | Cover image: Vermifuge)
