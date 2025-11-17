Armband Tattoos: Best Armband Tattoo Designs, Ideas and Their Meanings

by

While wearing your heart on your sleeve might cause some unpleasant explaining to be done if you love this phrase as dearly as we do, here’s a solution — armband tattoos! Yup, this way, you can both show your love for the charming expression and what you love — you know, wear your heart on your sleeve.

Have you considered armband tattoos? They are a beautiful way to express yourself through body art with various meanings and origins. Whether cultural, stylish, or personal, the design is entirely up to you! You can choose a Polynesian tattoo, representing the status in a hierarchical society and sexual maturity. If the bell still doesn’t ring, look at Hawaiian armband tattoos, especially if you have always felt inspired by Hawaiian culture!

Armband tattoos are a fascinating form of style and fashion rooted in ancient or traditional practices and reflect a more contemporary and personal lifestyle. Speaking of the oldest evidence of human tattoos — it was found to be ages ago. The first found on people’s skin was discovered in 1991 and made between 3370 BC and 3100 BC. The tattoo owner is Otzi the Iceman, and guess what? He had 61 tattoos on his body, including several armbands!

Speaking further about more personal and contemporary tattoo culture (that reflects today’s trends) — the choice is as wide as the ocean! If you want something unique or to express emotions for your loved ones, consider getting inked with identical tattoos — either with your sibling or partner!

But, before you lay down in that comfy chair in your tattoo artists’ chambers, you should probably find an exquisitely unique tattoo to be immortalized on your skin, right? If so, you’ve come to the exact right place, for this is our gallery of armband tattoo ideas!

99 Armband Tattoo Ideas

And the choice here is absolutely vast! From geometric tattoos to painstakingly detailed ones. Another popular option for those who like monochromic — Celtic tattoos. You can opt for tribal tattoos, but if you are a more colorful soul, pay attention to the ones that throw all the rainbow colors. Looking for an armband tattoo design for women? You’ll find it here, and the same goes for men!

Really, you shouldn’t dismiss any of these ideas — they are all trendy designs to choose from. These ideas can be totally customizable to your own needs. And even if you already have settled on a design and opened this article to browse through casually, you might find a style that just speaks to you. And style is everything, right?

Ready to check out these awesome forearm tattoos? We knew you were! So, onwards and upwards to the designs, which you’ll find a little bit further down. If you see something unique for yourself, give it a vote. And lastly, share this article with your friends; who knows, they might get inspired to get some new ink, too.

#1 Koi And Lotus Armband

Image source: yshiww

#2 Norwegian Knitting Patterns, Done By Dora At Timeless Tattoo. Oslo, Norway

Image source: Solidmarius

#3 Skulls Armband

Image source: karmainkcollective

#4 Armband Tattoo

Image source: bongtattoo.houston

#5 Armband Tattoo

Image source: mon_o_tattoo

#6 Sisyphus Armband

Image source: madness_tattoos_maker

#7 This Sloth Armband Tattoo

Image source: tamistra_art

#8 Organic Red

Image source: olga_emes

#9 Medusa Armband

Image source: christan_tattoos

#10 Geometric And Pattern Bands Done By Elizabeth At Noir Tattoo In Shanghai, China

Image source: Mundochild

#11 Super Stoked With My New Ink

Image source: sweet.n.sour.kraut

#12 Armband Tattoo

Image source:  tottop_tattoo

#13 Crystal Armband

Image source: anetaemmatattoolublin

#14 Ocean Armband

Image source: blacksheeptattooby_jar

#15 Gummy Meets Beaver

Image source: jessee.05

#16 Clover Cover Up

Image source: rowdyroosterinc

#17 Snake And Cherry Blossom Armband

Image source: spinster.tattoo

#18 Snake Skelly

Image source: stefanytattoos

#19 Floral Band – Done By Exequiel Ros II At Superficial Alchemy, Naga, Philippines

Image source: abirowd

#20 Life’s A Beach, Find Your Wave

Image source: tattoo.sungguhan

#21 NYC Armband

Image source: zezitattoo

#22 First Armband Tattoo

Image source: oanalexandrra.tattoo

#23 Owl Maori Armband Tattoo

Image source: dragontattoogallary

#24 Amandine

Image source: emi_tattoo_nc

#25 Arabic Kufy Calligraphy

Image source: daniel.nabil_ink

#26 Dreamcatcher Armband

Image source:  house.o.pain

#27 Fig Branch Armband

Image source: gem.tattoos

#28 Elephant Armband

Image source: wicked_catz_tattoo

#29 Band Tattoo With Rose

Image source: occult_tattoo_ink

#30 Colored Armband

Image source: earthink_tattoo

#31 1 Day vs. 1 Month Healed Orchid Band

Image source: rosecoloredbulbasaur

#32 Cute Armband Tattoo

Image source:  seon_tattoo

#33 Armband Tattoo

Image source: blacklinetattoo_schweiz

#34 Armband

Image source: fleshandskinstudio

#35 Flower Pattern Armband

Image source: niki_ornaments

#36 This Armband

Image source: ola.tattoos

#37 Super Delicate Bracelet With A Lotus Flower

Image source: handonheart.tattoomanacor

#38 Custom Geometric Armband

Image source: rex.geomandalatattoo

#39 Custom Freehand Kirituhi Band

Image source:  tavita_mose_tattoos

#40 Custom Arm Band Tattoo

Image source: blackpearl_tattoo_kasaragod

#41 This Armband

Image source: ariakkermanntattoo

#42 Triple Moon With Leaves & Vines

Image source: yagasara

#43 Roses Armband

Image source: _roxy_rose

#44 Thorn Vine Tattoo On Upper Arm

Image source: vvstattoo

#45 Wildflower Inspired Arm Band By Derek At 550 Tattoo, Durango, Co

Image source: piperjj

#46 Armband Tattoo

Image source: ujjwal_roka12

#47 Tiger Armband Tattoo

Image source: tattoos_by_kaku

#48 Custom Arm Band Tattoo

Image source: kalanyasa_tattoo_studio

#49 Armband Tattoo

Image source: lost_boy_tattooer

#50 Armband Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbykeola

#51 Armband Snake

Image source: sixty_two_ink

#52 Polynesian Armband Tattoo

Image source: yentatts

#53 Armband Tattoo

Image source: hardikpatelofficial007

#54 This Armband Tattoo

Image source: kklabia

#55 This Armband Tattoo

Image source: ravi_tattoo_kandy

#56 4 Elements Band Tattoo

Image source: freni_ashok

#57 Armband Tattoo

Image source: jennastephenstattoos

#58 Mountain Arm Band I Tattooed A Few Weeks Ago – Lana Zellner, Blaque Owl Tattoo Missoula Mt

Image source: LZel

#59 Traditional Rose Band By Nathan Fite At True Love (Cookeville, Tn)

Image source: Sneakems

#60 Arm Band Tattoo

Image source: chachadaiz

#61 Forest Band Tattoo

Image source: golden_tattoos_01

#62 Another Watercolor Armband

Image source: iamrabbitlab

#63 Feminine Armband

Image source: alice_b_jb

#64 Kitten Armband

Image source: thebeeink

#65 Mixed Armband

Image source: janthiel_ink

#66 Cosmic Armband

Image source: jszegi

#67 My Latest – Kansas Landscape Arm Band, Done By Claire Ink In Springfield, Mo

Image source: Covatis

#68 My Parents’ Names In Futhark Runes With Some Knotwork Bands. Done By Herb Buyak @provocative Tattoo In San Jacinto, Ca

Image source: Braindead_Poet

#69 Minimal Armband

Image source: mandy_knopf_tattoo

#70 A Lotus Bracelet Band

Image source: ollie.jay.tattoo

#71 Family Daisy Floral Wraps

Image source: beckz_m

#72 This Armband

Image source: qian_tat2

#73 Coordinates Armband

Image source: tonytondut

#74 Maori Armband

Image source: k9.tattoo

#75 Armband Tattoo

Image source: nadel_gold

#76 Armband Tattoo

Image source: ksenia.ostrovsky_tattoo

#77 Little Floral Bracelet

Image source: jellyfish.tattoo.art

#78 Three Strand Never Ending Braid

Image source: ihudatattoo

#79 Fire Armband

Image source: hazallink.tattoo

#80 Chess Pieces Armband

Image source: hst_jill

#81 Armband Tattoo

Image source: gopalthapa2526

#82 Drawn On Fire Star Armband

Image source: amandahowtattoo

#83 Wip Tattoo Design

Image source: killerboy242000

#84 Armband Tattoo

Image source: rocksteadytattoos

#85 Wristband

Image source: zoratattoo

#86 Ornamental Armband Tattoo

Image source: lucia_mayer_tattoo

#87 Matching Armbands

Image source: dubai_inkby_alvin_zacarias

#88 Mandala Armband

Image source: barbie_taetowiert

#89 Feathers Armband

Image source: taniavalentin_tattoo

#90 Mountain Armband

Image source: rui_tattooist

#91 Armband Tattoo

Image source: jairontattoo

#92 Abstract Cover Up

Image source: aydemirdemet

#93 Mom Dad Arm Band Tattoo

Image source: ooye_jatt_01

#94 Armband Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_krizz

#95 Maori Armband Tattoo

Image source: king.queen.tattoo

#96 Cross Armband

More Cross Tattoos here.

Image source: itssana_1997

#97 To Keep Moving Forward

Image source: stroberihitam

#98 Armband Tattoo

Image source: bloodroom_tattoos

#99 Band Of Teeth

Image source: strange_tales_tattoos

Patrick Penrose
