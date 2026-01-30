I Created A Knitting Pattern For Teddy Bear Clothes (5 Pics)

by

This is “Little Heart Outfit” — a teddy bear clothing knitting pattern I designed as a warm heart story for a beloved toy.

I create knitting patterns under the brand OlaKnittedBears, slowly and with heart.

This pattern is part of my “Toy Wardrobe” collection which is composed of knitted clothes that give teddy bears personality, mood, and softness.

The pattern includes a dress, bonnet, and shoes and is designed for 25–30 cm teddy bears.

It’s a PDF knitting pattern with step-by-step instructions and process photos, not a finished toy.

I believe handmade toys carry memory, comfort, and care.

This little outfit is my way of sharing that feeling through knitting.

More info: Etsy | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

Little Heart Outfit

Image credits: OllaKnittedBears

Image credits: OllaKnittedBears

Image credits: OllaKnittedBears

Image credits: OllaKnittedBears

Image credits: OllaKnittedBears

