33 Office Supplies That Prove Work Can Be Fun

by

Who says work has to be all serious and no play? If you’re the office clown or just someone who loves a good laugh, we’ve got the perfect picks for you. These 33 hilarious office supplies are guaranteed to brighten up your workplace and bring a smile to your face. From wacky desk accessories to quirky gadgets, these items are perfect for anyone whose sense of humor is working overtime. Ready to add a dash of fun to your daily grind? Let’s dive into these amusing finds that prove work can be fun!

#1 This Mini Archery Bow Set Can Be A Great Stress Reliever. Just Don’t Aim It At Karen From HR!

Review: “Extremely good price and extremely good bow it was made out of metal and very good. I very much recommend it.” – Janet Aschenbrener

Image source: amazon.com, Janice

#2 This Word/Excel Windows Shortcut Sticker Isn’t Lazy, Its Efficient!

Review: “Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can’t remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!” – Candice M Eaker

Image source: amazon.com, The.Allie.Mae

#3 Cow And UFO : Undeniably Funny Office Decor

Review: “This was my coworkers “funny” gift in her bag this year and the whole office got a kick out of it! Very cute and well made.” – Bailee Nester

Image source: amazon.com, Toast Mafia

#4 Get Yourself Some Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens That Have Just As Much Attitude As You

Review: “They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen.” – Shannon Smith

Image source: amazon.com, Shannon Smith

#5 These Adorable Kawaii Pens Will Give You Something To Smile About In Your Dreary Meetings

Review: “These pens are awesome! Not only are they cute, they write so nice without smearing.” – Denise

Image source: amazon.com, Denise

#6 These Skull Scissors Are An Accurate Representation Of What You Feel Like On The Inside

Review: “I really like the scissors. It’s the perfect size for my hands. Sharp enough to cut paper or cloth.” – AliD

Image source: amazon.com, AliD

#7 The Sad Truth Is, While Everyone Is On Holiday In Their Campers, You Just Have This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder To Look At

Review: “This was a huge hit at the office holiday party gift exchange. I decided to leave it in the packaging and let the winner put it together. It was a fun little activity and it’s still on their desk!” – Devin

Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer

#8 This Ceramic Frog Pencil Holder Adds A Charming Vintage Feel To Your Desk

Review: “Looks super cute on my desk at work product arrived intact and matches the rest of my frog decor on my desk.” – jason

Image source: amazon.com, Morgan Malley

#9 These Desk Signs Are Way Better Than A Classic ‘Hang In There’ Poster

Review: “Purchased these for a Boss’s Day gift to a good friend that loves cats. She loves it and changes the picture every day she works in the office and it gives us a good laugh every time. They are pretty thick and sturdy pages, definitely worth the purchase!” – Katie D.

Image source: amazon.com, Laura J N

#10 A Tiny Ticket Dispenser Is The Perfect Gift For Your Busy Boss

Review: “This was a Great gift for boss that always has a line waiting to talk to them! Working digital now serving sign and small paper tickets in the dispenser!” – M. Miller

Image source: amazon.com, Karmale

#11 Quickly Get Rid Of The Evidence With Your Very Own Portable Paper Shredder

Review: “This is a great product for shredding small paper notes. It’s sturdy and works very well.” – Estefania

Image source: amazon.com, Katherine V

#12 Coworker Appreciation Gift & Award Paper Certificate Note Pad : Sometimes It’s The Little Things That Make You Smile

Review: “I’ve used these for a few years. The ability to thank an employee for the little things, builds confidence in staff and assures them that they are seen.” – CMS

Image source: amazon.com, perpetualkid.com

#13 Pen Holder : At Least Someone Will Be Bending The Knee To You At The Office

Review: “Looks cool! Bigger than I thought and good detail. Happy!” – Clint Ryan

Image source: amazon.com, Ryoten

#14 This Round Mouse Pad Perfectly Reflects The Dumpster Fire That Is Our Lives

Review: “This mouse pad is so fun and quirky. I love having it at my office desk to give some personality to my space. It’s got great coloring and the design printed really well.” – Annaka King

Image source: amazon.com, Annaka King

#15 Wtf Notes : Because Sometimes An Email Just Won’t Cut It

Review: “I bought this as a gift for someone who found it hilarious and applicable to their profession. It is so fitting for work related situations.” – Sabrina Grant

Image source: amazon.com

#16 This Narwhal Tape Dispenser Has One Porpoise, To Make You Smile

Review: “Love this! It was a gift for a coworker, and she loved it. Something fun that makes her smile when she sees it on her desk.” – Megan N Murphy

Image source: amazon.com, Bianka Majchrowicz

#17 Bring A Little Rainforest Flare To Your Cubicle With This Resin Frog Decor

Review: “These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed.” – Mb C

Image source: amazon.com, Tori

#18 Funny Framed Quotes : We’d Make One Saying ‘As Per My Last Email’

Review: “My friend loved these. A little token of a pick me up in a chaotic office setting.” – denise rodriguez-miller

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Sometimes All You Need Is A Little Affirmation From A Crocheted Avocado To Get You Through The Day

Review: “For my daughter’s new job/office. She loved it. She said it’s great for dealing with difficult customers. 😁” – Jeanita B.

Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer

#20 Bring Some Sass To Your Desk With These Eyeglass Holders

Review: “I love this glasses holder. It’s so cute it’s small and simple. Also it looks so cute. On my desk adds extra spunk to my decor.” – Jamesha Campbell

Image source: amazon.com, Barb

#21 A Flamingo Phone Stand Will Give You That Summer Feeling While You Are At Work

Review: “This phone holder is used by me most every work day. (6 days /week) It works, AND it makes me smile ! An Important Plus !” – sailor

Image source: amazon.com

#22 These Ramen Noodles Erasers Look Almost Good Enough To Eat

Review: “The are the cutest erasers ever. The eraser is shaped like dried ramen noodles. And there are “multiple flavors” to choose from. If you have a ramen or anime fan in your life, this would make a perfect gift! Oh and it actually erases really really well.” – Brandie

Image source: amazon.com, GLADFam88

#23 Sprout Bookmarks Will Show That Your Are The Fungi Around The Office

Review: “2 different sizes, super cute and unique bookmarks. And soft material so you don’t need to fear damage.” – Lindsey Walker

Image source: amazon.com, Jackie

#24 Rather Squeeze This Kitty Stress Relief Toy Than Take It Out On Your Colleague

Review: “This stress ball kitty is super cute, larger than your typical stress ball & comes in a cute package. Order arrived quicker than expected as well!” – Rachael Lee

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Never Loose A Stapeler Again With This Label Maker

Review: “This label maker is so easy to setup and use. It has so many features on and I love all of the choices.” – Shopsforfun

Image source: amazon.com, Cgreen

#26 This Mini Desktop Stapler Is 100% Bored Panda Approved

Review: “The panda design is so cute! The small size makes it easier to carry around and the staple remover is very useful.” – LemonLime

Image source: amazon.com, M

#27 Let This Sloth Coffee Mug Remind You To Take It Slow

Review: “A perfect gift for the overachieving workaholic in your life. Quality mug- nicely crafted.” – Jack Feldman

Image source: amazon.com, Just Jamie

#28 Your Bob Ross Bobblehead Will Remind You To Embrace The Happy Little Accidents

Review: “When I’m stressing out at work, I press the button to hear the calm, soothing voice of Bob Ross!” – Amazon Customer

Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer

#29 An Electric Pencil Sharpener Takes You Right Back To Elementary School

Review: “We love this pencil sharpener. It’s not only cute but it works great!” – Alexandra Allen

Image source: amazon.com, Jhoanna Bernabei

#30 This Secret Hip Flask Might Just Get Ou Through That Last Hour On A Friday

Review: “This was a gift for the Director of Operations who just happens to be the office lush! He loved it!!! He keeps it filled and in his office for “emergency purposes”!!” – Veronica

Image source: amazon.com, Jannis

#31 If Your Noodle Is Feeling A Little Scrambled, Let These Ramen Notes Keep Things In Order

Review: “Good for the ramen lovers in your life or to just add some fun to office life. They are sticky notes so you can’t really go wrong with them.” – Anita

Image source: amazon.com, Lasso The Mayday

#32 Try Some Desktop Boxing If Your Co-Workers Are Being Just Too Much

Review: “Bought as a gag gift for work and it was the cutest thing lol definitely a win for the person who received it.” – Tasha

Image source: amazon.com, Wahid

