33 Office Supplies That Prove Work Can Be Fun

Who says work has to be all serious and no play? If you’re the office clown or just someone who loves a good laugh, we’ve got the perfect picks for you. These 33 hilarious office supplies are guaranteed to brighten up your workplace and bring a smile to your face. From wacky desk accessories to quirky gadgets, these items are perfect for anyone whose sense of humor is working overtime. Ready to add a dash of fun to your daily grind? Let’s dive into these amusing finds that prove work can be fun!
#1 This Mini Archery Bow Set Can Be A Great Stress Reliever. Just Don’t Aim It At Karen From HR!
Review: “Extremely good price and extremely good bow it was made out of metal and very good. I very much recommend it.” – Janet Aschenbrener
#2 This Word/Excel Windows Shortcut Sticker Isn’t Lazy, Its Efficient!
Review: “Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can’t remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!” – Candice M Eaker
#3 Cow And UFO : Undeniably Funny Office Decor
Review: “This was my coworkers “funny” gift in her bag this year and the whole office got a kick out of it! Very cute and well made.” – Bailee Nester
#4 Get Yourself Some Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens That Have Just As Much Attitude As You
Review: “They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen.” – Shannon Smith
#5 These Adorable Kawaii Pens Will Give You Something To Smile About In Your Dreary Meetings
Review: “These pens are awesome! Not only are they cute, they write so nice without smearing.” – Denise
#6 These Skull Scissors Are An Accurate Representation Of What You Feel Like On The Inside
Review: “I really like the scissors. It’s the perfect size for my hands. Sharp enough to cut paper or cloth.” – AliD
#7 The Sad Truth Is, While Everyone Is On Holiday In Their Campers, You Just Have This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder To Look At
Review: “This was a huge hit at the office holiday party gift exchange. I decided to leave it in the packaging and let the winner put it together. It was a fun little activity and it’s still on their desk!” – Devin
#8 This Ceramic Frog Pencil Holder Adds A Charming Vintage Feel To Your Desk
Review: “Looks super cute on my desk at work product arrived intact and matches the rest of my frog decor on my desk.” – jason
#9 These Desk Signs Are Way Better Than A Classic ‘Hang In There’ Poster
Review: “Purchased these for a Boss’s Day gift to a good friend that loves cats. She loves it and changes the picture every day she works in the office and it gives us a good laugh every time. They are pretty thick and sturdy pages, definitely worth the purchase!” – Katie D.
#10 A Tiny Ticket Dispenser Is The Perfect Gift For Your Busy Boss
Review: “This was a Great gift for boss that always has a line waiting to talk to them! Working digital now serving sign and small paper tickets in the dispenser!” – M. Miller
#11 Quickly Get Rid Of The Evidence With Your Very Own Portable Paper Shredder
Review: “This is a great product for shredding small paper notes. It’s sturdy and works very well.” – Estefania
#12 Coworker Appreciation Gift & Award Paper Certificate Note Pad : Sometimes It’s The Little Things That Make You Smile
Review: “I’ve used these for a few years. The ability to thank an employee for the little things, builds confidence in staff and assures them that they are seen.” – CMS
#13 Pen Holder : At Least Someone Will Be Bending The Knee To You At The Office
Review: “Looks cool! Bigger than I thought and good detail. Happy!” – Clint Ryan
#14 This Round Mouse Pad Perfectly Reflects The Dumpster Fire That Is Our Lives
Review: “This mouse pad is so fun and quirky. I love having it at my office desk to give some personality to my space. It’s got great coloring and the design printed really well.” – Annaka King
#15 Wtf Notes : Because Sometimes An Email Just Won’t Cut It
Review: “I bought this as a gift for someone who found it hilarious and applicable to their profession. It is so fitting for work related situations.” – Sabrina Grant
#16 This Narwhal Tape Dispenser Has One Porpoise, To Make You Smile
Review: “Love this! It was a gift for a coworker, and she loved it. Something fun that makes her smile when she sees it on her desk.” – Megan N Murphy
#17 Bring A Little Rainforest Flare To Your Cubicle With This Resin Frog Decor
Review: “These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed.” – Mb C
#18 Funny Framed Quotes : We’d Make One Saying ‘As Per My Last Email’
Review: “My friend loved these. A little token of a pick me up in a chaotic office setting.” – denise rodriguez-miller
#19 Sometimes All You Need Is A Little Affirmation From A Crocheted Avocado To Get You Through The Day
Review: “For my daughter’s new job/office. She loved it. She said it’s great for dealing with difficult customers. 😁” – Jeanita B.
#20 Bring Some Sass To Your Desk With These Eyeglass Holders
Review: “I love this glasses holder. It’s so cute it’s small and simple. Also it looks so cute. On my desk adds extra spunk to my decor.” – Jamesha Campbell
#21 A Flamingo Phone Stand Will Give You That Summer Feeling While You Are At Work
Review: “This phone holder is used by me most every work day. (6 days /week) It works, AND it makes me smile ! An Important Plus !” – sailor
#22 These Ramen Noodles Erasers Look Almost Good Enough To Eat
Review: “The are the cutest erasers ever. The eraser is shaped like dried ramen noodles. And there are “multiple flavors” to choose from. If you have a ramen or anime fan in your life, this would make a perfect gift! Oh and it actually erases really really well.” – Brandie
#23 Sprout Bookmarks Will Show That Your Are The Fungi Around The Office
Review: “2 different sizes, super cute and unique bookmarks. And soft material so you don’t need to fear damage.” – Lindsey Walker
#24 Rather Squeeze This Kitty Stress Relief Toy Than Take It Out On Your Colleague
Review: “This stress ball kitty is super cute, larger than your typical stress ball & comes in a cute package. Order arrived quicker than expected as well!” – Rachael Lee
#25 Never Loose A Stapeler Again With This Label Maker
Review: “This label maker is so easy to setup and use. It has so many features on and I love all of the choices.” – Shopsforfun
#26 This Mini Desktop Stapler Is 100% Bored Panda Approved
Review: “The panda design is so cute! The small size makes it easier to carry around and the staple remover is very useful.” – LemonLime
#27 Let This Sloth Coffee Mug Remind You To Take It Slow
Review: “A perfect gift for the overachieving workaholic in your life. Quality mug- nicely crafted.” – Jack Feldman
#28 Your Bob Ross Bobblehead Will Remind You To Embrace The Happy Little Accidents
Review: “When I’m stressing out at work, I press the button to hear the calm, soothing voice of Bob Ross!” – Amazon Customer
#29 An Electric Pencil Sharpener Takes You Right Back To Elementary School
Review: “We love this pencil sharpener. It’s not only cute but it works great!” – Alexandra Allen
#30 This Secret Hip Flask Might Just Get Ou Through That Last Hour On A Friday
Review: “This was a gift for the Director of Operations who just happens to be the office lush! He loved it!!! He keeps it filled and in his office for “emergency purposes”!!” – Veronica
#31 If Your Noodle Is Feeling A Little Scrambled, Let These Ramen Notes Keep Things In Order
Review: “Good for the ramen lovers in your life or to just add some fun to office life. They are sticky notes so you can’t really go wrong with them.” – Anita
#32 Try Some Desktop Boxing If Your Co-Workers Are Being Just Too Much
Review: “Bought as a gag gift for work and it was the cutest thing lol definitely a win for the person who received it.” – Tasha
