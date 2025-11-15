Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

Show me an outfit that was just plain strange!
#1 Me, A 14yo In 2006. I Thought I Looked Very ‘Cool’ With My Avril Lavigne Type Of Look. Wtf Was The Fashion With Those Extreme Low Cut Pants????
#2 I Was A Fan Of Britney Spears Back Then
#3 Yep, This Was A Thing In The 80’s. That’s Not A Costume, Just A Daily Outfit
#4 Just Don’t Ask…
#5 This Is One Of My Odder Selections, But I Never Dress Normally
#6 Sparkly Red Shoes, Floral Jeans, And A Flannel That Looks Like A Jean Jacket
#7 When You Are Matching Colors (Even Your Pink Face), But Nothing Mathes. Also Starring – Pointy Black And White Shoes You, Fortunetely, Can’t See Here
#8 Rocking The Flip Flop Fashion And Some Cargo Shorts
#9 Me In Middle School Being An ‘Idiot’ For Halloween
#10 199?. Flower Body Suit & Guess Tie-Die Shorts. It’s The Pager In The Pocket That Makes It
#11 Our 90s Sailor Outfits. I Think My Big Sister’s Is Worse (The Red Tie!)
#12 No Comment On This
#13 Stealth
#14 This Is How The Photo Came Out. My Camera Is Not Blurry
