Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

by

Show me an outfit that was just plain strange!

#1 Me, A 14yo In 2006. I Thought I Looked Very ‘Cool’ With My Avril Lavigne Type Of Look. Wtf Was The Fashion With Those Extreme Low Cut Pants????

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#2 I Was A Fan Of Britney Spears Back Then

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#3 Yep, This Was A Thing In The 80’s. That’s Not A Costume, Just A Daily Outfit

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#4 Just Don’t Ask…

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#5 This Is One Of My Odder Selections, But I Never Dress Normally

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#6 Sparkly Red Shoes, Floral Jeans, And A Flannel That Looks Like A Jean Jacket

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#7 When You Are Matching Colors (Even Your Pink Face), But Nothing Mathes. Also Starring – Pointy Black And White Shoes You, Fortunetely, Can’t See Here

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#8 Rocking The Flip Flop Fashion And Some Cargo Shorts

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#9 Me In Middle School Being An ‘Idiot’ For Halloween

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#10 199?. Flower Body Suit & Guess Tie-Die Shorts. It’s The Pager In The Pocket That Makes It

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#11 Our 90s Sailor Outfits. I Think My Big Sister’s Is Worse (The Red Tie!)

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#12 No Comment On This

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#13 Stealth

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

#14 This Is How The Photo Came Out. My Camera Is Not Blurry

Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of You In Your Weirdest Outfit (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Opera Singer Had To Perform In Court So The Judge Would Let Her Off Jury Duty
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Woman Draws A Creepy Character That Keeps Appearing In Her Nightmares
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My German Shepherd Dog Is My Motorcycle Copilot
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Game Recap: The Last Game Of Squid Game
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2023
LOST To Premiere February 2nd, 2010 At 8:00pm – That’s a Tuesday – TVOvermind
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2007
Claws Season 4 Episode 8: “Reckoning” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.