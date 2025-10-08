38 Savage Responses From The Internet’s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

by

If you bring up a topic of ex-partners online, it’s likely that at least one person will have something negative to say about theirs. It’s just a part of life some folks just really hate their exes.

And while technically, people feeling hatred for each other is a sad thing, at the same time, it can be rather entertaining, especially when you’re not directly involved. This list is proof of that people roasting their exes by describing them as brands is the comedic gold you never knew you needed. Or maybe you did either way, today we’re serving you a full-blown list of the best examples.

More info: TikTok

#1

Rolex- he always rolled back to his ex🙄

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: Bekah🦋🖤, Lehel Mozgai

#2

H&M :) (him and his mom)

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  sstickyrice, Ibrahim Boran

#3

forever 21 cuz he’ll never grow up

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  chaya⁷(^_^)

#4

Microsoft- it was so micro I thought it was soft

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: Ada 🤍, Angel Bena

#5

Victorias Secret- Cuz Victoria was his secret

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: 𝓖𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓻, Ba Tik

#6

Tesla, ugly and always something wrong with it 💀

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: Sonne 🧡, Kindel Media

#7

ramen noodles cuz hes done in 2 minutes 😭

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: jaydenmia37, Kampus Production

#8

Apple-always updating but nothing changes

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  chaya⁷(^_^), Athena Sandrini

#9

Temu, never got what I asked for

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  Jodie_Rich, appshunter.io

#10

Netflix, because I shared him with 3 others and I’m the only one paying

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  Kaylee-Bavkup, freestocks

#11

Red Bull, gave me wings and anxiety 😂

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  kpfollowme, Viktor Forgacs

#12

( Pinterest )full of ideas, zero action 🙂

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  cupkisesset🍧, charlesdeluvio

#13

Snapchat – disappears the second you need him.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  🥥Cat, Kateryna Hliznitsova

#14

Mcdonalds – anyone can afford to taste.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: Stephaniarossa, Jurij Kenda

#15

AT&T – gives “unlimited love” then hits you with hidden fees, dropped promises, and a monthly gaslighting surcharge.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: pedrohfigueroa

#16

Goodwill because he was charity work

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: MaggieMae🌱, Nosiuol

#17

Apple, cuz iPaid for everything

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  Paula Kruspe, RDNE Stock project

#18

Gerber cause only paper he had to his name was his birth certificate.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: 🩵🩵 Ashley 🩵🩵, Go to Luma Pimentel’s profile Luma Pimentel

#19

Wish because I wish I done better.🤷🏻‍♀️

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  Jamie Lynn., Jimmy Kovacic

#20

Starbucks, cuz he acts like a star but he has no bucks.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: Pordee1118, Matthias Cooper

#21

Bluetooth – always claiming to connect, but never actually did.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  Mohammed Benaissa, Kaboompics.com

#22

Hobby Lobby, cuz he was an over priced project with religious trauma.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  Ashley/Ash/Aster, Curtis Adams

#23

brand? oh honey, he’s thrifted

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: Kai🫶, Bruno Guerrero

#24

Airbnb- temporary stay, left a mess, and ghosted the host.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  bubbles_km, CHUTTERSNAP

#25

Spirit Halloween because he has so many masks.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: chey, Kaboompics.com

#26

Google Drive – shared himself with the whole office.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  👑Gia👑, appshunter.io

#27

My ex is like TikTok – entertaining, but a complete waste of time 🖐🏾

Image source: ️陰🥷🏾•DeAmbitious Sam

#28

Duolingo cuz I never learned the lesson 😭😭😂

Image source:  fav.winter

#29

Amazon dated every girl a to z

Image source: STAR ⭐⭐⭐

#30

Bed bath and beyond. Cause he goes to every bath, bed and beyond in sight

Image source:  zackattackkk

#31

Colgate – always giving fresh excuses, but leaves a bad taste later.

Image source: 𝓙

#32

Lowe’s. Because I “Lowe-red” my standards for him.

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: diryabeans, Michael Form

#33

Mango 😂😂 I should have let that MAN GO ages ago

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source:  sidra1310_, Andrea Piacquadio

#34

smb said SHEIN because the product was smaller in person 😭

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: 𝑮𝑳𝑶𝑪𝑲𝟏𝟕 ᥫ᭡, Amie Roussel

#35

Nintendo- cause all he did was switch up 🙄

38 Savage Responses From The Internet&#8217;s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

Image source: SHAY.LETRICE, Jason Leung

#36

PlayStation – because he treated me like a game.

Image source: Dina

#37

MAC! The only thing he was good at was Manipulation And Cheating 🥰

Image source:  BoaVinsmoke

#38

Nars because he was a narcissist

Image source:  Linda_k

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Use Broth In Your Boxed Mac N Cheese”: 81 Truly Useful Life Hacks
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mike Wolfe
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2016
“I Will Not Throw Them Away”: Woman Defends Letting Her Kids Read Harry Potter
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
The Legend of Vox Machina Plays Out Like a D&D Session
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2022
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Review: Carrie Bradshaw Didn’t Write For Kids
3 min read
May, 9, 2017
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 6 Episode 11 Review: “Kuleana (One’s Personal Sense of Responsibility)”
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.