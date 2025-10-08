38 Savage Responses From The Internet’s New Favorite Game: Describe Your Ex As A Brand

If you bring up a topic of ex-partners online, it’s likely that at least one person will have something negative to say about theirs. It’s just a part of life – some folks just really hate their exes.
And while technically, people feeling hatred for each other is a sad thing, at the same time, it can be rather entertaining, especially when you’re not directly involved. This list is proof of that – people roasting their exes by describing them as brands is the comedic gold you never knew you needed. Or maybe you did – either way, today we’re serving you a full-blown list of the best examples.
#1
Rolex- he always rolled back to his ex🙄
Image source: Bekah🦋🖤, Lehel Mozgai
#2
H&M :) (him and his mom)
Image source: sstickyrice, Ibrahim Boran
#3
forever 21 cuz he’ll never grow up
Image source: chaya⁷(^_^)
#4
Microsoft- it was so micro I thought it was soft
Image source: Ada 🤍, Angel Bena
#5
Victorias Secret- Cuz Victoria was his secret
#6
Tesla, ugly and always something wrong with it 💀
Image source: Sonne 🧡, Kindel Media
#7
ramen noodles cuz hes done in 2 minutes 😭
Image source: jaydenmia37, Kampus Production
#8
Apple-always updating but nothing changes
Image source: chaya⁷(^_^), Athena Sandrini
#9
Temu, never got what I asked for
Image source: Jodie_Rich, appshunter.io
#10
Netflix, because I shared him with 3 others and I’m the only one paying
Image source: Kaylee-Bavkup, freestocks
#11
Red Bull, gave me wings and anxiety 😂
Image source: kpfollowme, Viktor Forgacs
#12
( Pinterest )full of ideas, zero action 🙂
Image source: cupkisesset🍧, charlesdeluvio
#13
Snapchat – disappears the second you need him.
Image source: 🥥Cat, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#14
Mcdonalds – anyone can afford to taste.
Image source: Stephaniarossa, Jurij Kenda
#15
AT&T – gives “unlimited love” then hits you with hidden fees, dropped promises, and a monthly gaslighting surcharge.
Image source: pedrohfigueroa
#16
Goodwill because he was charity work
Image source: MaggieMae🌱, Nosiuol
#17
Apple, cuz iPaid for everything
Image source: Paula Kruspe, RDNE Stock project
#18
Gerber cause only paper he had to his name was his birth certificate.
Image source: Ashley , Go to Luma Pimentel’s profile Luma Pimentel
#19
Wish because I wish I done better.🤷🏻♀️
Image source: Jamie Lynn., Jimmy Kovacic
#20
Starbucks, cuz he acts like a star but he has no bucks.
Image source: Pordee1118, Matthias Cooper
#21
Bluetooth – always claiming to connect, but never actually did.
Image source: Mohammed Benaissa, Kaboompics.com
#22
Hobby Lobby, cuz he was an over priced project with religious trauma.
Image source: Ashley/Ash/Aster, Curtis Adams
#23
brand? oh honey, he’s thrifted
Image source: Kai🫶, Bruno Guerrero
#24
Airbnb- temporary stay, left a mess, and ghosted the host.
Image source: bubbles_km, CHUTTERSNAP
#25
Spirit Halloween because he has so many masks.
Image source: chey, Kaboompics.com
#26
Google Drive – shared himself with the whole office.
Image source: 👑Gia👑, appshunter.io
#27
My ex is like TikTok – entertaining, but a complete waste of time 🖐🏾
Image source: ️陰🥷🏾•DeAmbitious Sam
#28
Duolingo cuz I never learned the lesson 😭😭😂
Image source: fav.winter
#29
Amazon dated every girl a to z
Image source: STAR ⭐⭐⭐
#30
Bed bath and beyond. Cause he goes to every bath, bed and beyond in sight
Image source: zackattackkk
#31
Colgate – always giving fresh excuses, but leaves a bad taste later.
Image source: 𝓙
#32
Lowe’s. Because I “Lowe-red” my standards for him.
Image source: diryabeans, Michael Form
#33
Mango 😂😂 I should have let that MAN GO ages ago
Image source: sidra1310_, Andrea Piacquadio
#34
smb said SHEIN because the product was smaller in person 😭
Image source: 𝑮𝑳𝑶𝑪𝑲𝟏𝟕 ᥫ᭡, Amie Roussel
#35
Nintendo- cause all he did was switch up 🙄
Image source: SHAY.LETRICE, Jason Leung
#36
PlayStation – because he treated me like a game.
Image source: Dina
#37
MAC! The only thing he was good at was Manipulation And Cheating 🥰
Image source: BoaVinsmoke
#38
Nars because he was a narcissist
Image source: Linda_k
