If My Small Dog Was As Big As She Thinks She Is

by

A few months ago I started photoshopping images of my Dachshund, Vivian in her “true size.” She has a larger than life personality and I wanted to capture it in a picture.

I’ve known Vivian since she was a newborn puppy. My sister has a dog named Gogo, and she had a litter of puppies—Gogo, not my sister. The night they were born, my mom stayed up delivering the puppies. My dad likes to point out that he helped and was “the assistant midwife.” I rushed over to their home the next day and instantly fell in love with Vivian.

Since then, we’ve moved all over the US together. We’ve lived in four states, five cities, and 10 different apartments or houses. We’ve settled in Brooklyn and love it here. Vivian thinks she is just as big as the city we live in, which has inspired the children’s book we’re working on, “Vivian the Dog Moves to Brooklyn.”

More info: vivianthedog.com

This is Vivian

She always takes up the entire couch

Most dachshunds think they are big dogs, but Vivian is literally huge

She lives in New York

She’s always on the hunt for food

#selfie

Patrick Penrose
