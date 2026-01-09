Brent Rivera: Bio And Career Highlights

Brent Rivera: Bio And Career Highlights

Brent Rivera

January 9, 1998

Huntington Beach, California, US

27 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Brent Rivera?

Brent Austin Rivera is an American YouTuber and actor who gained immense popularity through his engaging digital content. His online presence across multiple platforms has made him a prominent social media influencer.

He first rose to prominence on the now-defunct platform Vine, where his comedic sketches and relatable short videos quickly amassed a large following, launching his career as a digital entertainer.

Early Life and Education

A close-knit family environment shaped Brent Rivera’s early life in Huntington Beach, California, where he was born on January 9, 1998. His parents, John and Laura Rivera, supported his burgeoning interest in entertainment from a young age.

Rivera attended Huntington Beach High School and later California State University Long Beach, while simultaneously exploring social media platforms, recognizing their potential for creative expression.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Brent Rivera has been romantically linked to several fellow social media personalities. He dated Eva Gutowski from 2019 to 2020 and was in a relationship with Pierson Wodzynski from 2021 to 2023.

Rivera is currently single as of 2025, having ended his relationship with Wodzynski.

Career Highlights

Brent Rivera’s prolific career as a digital creator began on Vine, where his humorous short-form videos quickly garnered a significant fanbase. He successfully transitioned to YouTube, amassing over 40 million subscribers for his comedy and vlog content.

He further expanded his influence by co-founding Amp Studios, a talent incubator and content group that generates billions of social media views monthly. Rivera also ventured into acting, notably appearing in the film Alexander IRL.

Signature Quote

“What I wanted to do is help creators start their own businesses and grow their audiences. It’s a cool thing to see someone go from 5,000 followers on Instagram to 5 million.”

