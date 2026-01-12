67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Once, a famous American writer questioned, “Are cats strange animals or do they so resemble us that we find them curious as we do monkeys?” This really got me thinking that felines are actually super similar to the funniest and sassiest humans that we can ever find, right?
One thing’s for sure when you have a cat around: sometimes, its theatrics can make you laugh till there are tears in your eyes. Since we wanted to bring a smile to your face, we compiled some of the most hilarious “cryptid” feline pics for you. Just scroll down to enjoy them!
#1 My Cat Is Haunted??
#2 My Creature Ina
#3 Blurry Picture Of A Cat
Today, we see a lot of cat parents talking proudly about their tiny furballs, but did you know this bond between felines and humans goes way back in history? Research shows that about 10,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent, people started storing grain, which attracted lots of mice. Those mice then drew in wildcats, who figured hanging around humans was a pretty good deal.
The felines that were chill with people stuck around, and that’s how the whole taming and domestication thing got started. By about 3,700 years ago, they were commonly living near humans, and in ancient Egypt, they became a big deal. Around 2,900 years ago, they were even worshipped as the goddess Bastet.
Egyptians bred cats near temples, sacrificed and mummified them, and buried them with people so they could hang out together in the afterlife. Well, there’s a bond that truly transcends everything!
#4 Whatever The This Thing Is
#5 Fisha
#6 He’s So Busy Watching Out The Window He Doesn’t Realize His Reflection Has Revealed His True Cryptid Identity
Studies show that when Egypt became part of the Roman Empire (around 31 BC), cats joined Roman life and eventually spread all over Europe by about the 4th century. They also hopped on ships that sailed to the Americas, supposedly with folks like Christopher Columbus, Jamestown settlers, and passengers on the Mayflower.
In fact, cats stayed useful as rodent hunters through the ages, even working with the U.S. Postal Service in the late 1800s and early 1900s. At that time, people weren’t just using them for pest control; they were keeping them as beloved companions. The first cat show happened at Madison Square Garden in 1895, and by the end of World War I, they were everyday pets in lots of American homes.
#7 Cerebus Cat
#8 Mad Bruna
#9 The Dangler
Despite so many cats living with their hoomans, sometimes it’s really questionable whether they can truly be domesticated. They weren’t domesticated like dogs were; rather, they kind of did things their own way. Real, full-on domestication mostly applies to pedigree cats, which actually make up only a tiny slice of their total population.
That said, lots of felines live totally indoors now thanks to things like kitty litter, commercial cat food, and spaying and neutering. Even though their place in our homes has changed a lot, they themselves haven’t. Biologically, they’re basically the same little creatures they were thousands of years ago.
Even though they get labeled as distant or grumpy, they can actually be total lovebugs with their humans, and science backs them up! Studies show that having a cat can help lower stress and anxiety, and it can even help bring your blood pressure down. Not bad for a little fluffball, right?
#10 I Think My Cat Is Actually A Muppet
#11 The Scariest Cryptid I’ve Ever Seen
#12 Sometimes He Just Stands At The End Of The Hallway… Menacingly
When they pull off some crazy things, as you see in these pictures, it might be confusing at times. However, experts claim that cats are naturally curious little explorers, so they love using their paws to poke, bat, and shove things around. When something moves or rolls away, they think “it’s prey,” and the chase is on. It’s all part of their built-in hunting instincts and helps keep their minds and bodies busy.
Those sudden bursts of wild running, or the famous “zoomies,” are totally normal and just your cat burning off extra energy. To help keep things calm and your stuff intact, try regular playtime with toys that act like prey, such as feather wands or laser pointers. A good play session means a happy, tired cat and fewer surprise sprints around the house.
#13 What Is This Creature On My Chest?
#14 Too Fast To Photograph. Strange Cryptid That Has Haunted Me For 4+ Years
#15 Im So Happy This Sub Exists. This Is My Brothers Cat
Well, that sums it up: cats are naturally funny that way, it seems! Anyway, that’s it from our end, dear readers. Did these images of “cryptid” felines leave you in tears of laughter as well? We would love to hear your thoughts. Also, all the cat parents, feel free to share some funny stories about your furballs with us. Just type away in the comments below!
#16 Night Stalker
#17 Checked My Cat Cam And Saw This Creature…
#18 Not Taxidermy, Just Snoozing
#19 This Is Why Some People Are Scared Of Black Cats, But To Me She’s Just My Newest Baby
#20 Those Are Some Pretty Cryptic Faces
#21 Caught This Gremlin Creature Mid Transformation
#22 Two Headed Monster(?)
#23 The Creature
#24 Laszlo
#25 Squingy The Skin Cryptid
#26 Saw This Beauty Today And Had To Share
#27 My Flonker Charlie Have Gone Full Cryptid
#28 He’s Just A Little Guy
#29 Tall Boy
#30 He’s Always Watching
#31 She Watches
#32 My Skinfant Cryptid
#33 First Sighting Of The Unknown Creature
#34 Found In A Yard 3 Years Ago, Definitely Raised By Goblins Until That Point
#35 It Comes At Night
#36 Why She Look Like That
#37 Certainly Some Kinda Cryptid
#38 Monster In My Room
#39 A Creature Lurks Within The Grass
#40 Cryptid Teapot Spotted On The Security Camera
#41 But Here’s The Sniffer
#42 The Unknown, Living Inside The Walls
#43 Expurrt Prowler
#44 Long Gremlin
#45 Cryptid Void Stretched Neck
#46 You Spot This Creature At The Mouth Of A Deep Dark Cave
#47 Skinwalker That Vaguely Resembles A Cat
#48 My Cryptid Kitten
#49 My Two Cryptids Are Definitely Not Of This World
#50 He’s Ready For Spoopy Season
#51 Cryptid Shrimp Variety
#52 Truffle, A Special Kitten, Update
#53 Hisstopher Sits (Ish)
#54 How Did She Do That
#55 A Very Normal Car
#56 Finally
#57 Scary Big Monster 😔
#58 Wut
#59 I Almost Called A Priest
#60 Ready To Devour The Cosmos It Seems Like
#61 Woke Up From A Nap To Her Standing Over Me
#62 Anyone Seen One Of These Before?
#63 Family Members Strange Cat
#64 Mid Head-Shake Identified The Beast Within
#65 I Need Help Identifying This One
#66 Was Told To Show Yall My Freaky Girl
#67 My Sisters Messed Up Thing
