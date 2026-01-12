67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

by

Once, a famous American writer questioned, “Are cats strange animals or do they so resemble us that we find them curious as we do monkeys?” This really got me thinking that felines are actually super similar to the funniest and sassiest humans that we can ever find, right?

One thing’s for sure when you have a cat around: sometimes, its theatrics can make you laugh till there are tears in your eyes. Since we wanted to bring a smile to your face, we compiled some of the most hilarious “cryptid” feline pics for you. Just scroll down to enjoy them!

More info: Reddit

#1 My Cat Is Haunted??

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Illustrious-Flan-474

#2 My Creature Ina

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: KumakoBear

#3 Blurry Picture Of A Cat

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: GermanGurrl

Today, we see a lot of cat parents talking proudly about their tiny furballs, but did you know this bond between felines and humans goes way back in history? Research shows that about 10,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent, people started storing grain, which attracted lots of mice. Those mice then drew in wildcats, who figured hanging around humans was a pretty good deal.

The felines that were chill with people stuck around, and that’s how the whole taming and domestication thing got started. By about 3,700 years ago, they were commonly living near humans, and in ancient Egypt, they became a big deal. Around 2,900 years ago, they were even worshipped as the goddess Bastet.

Egyptians bred cats near temples, sacrificed and mummified them, and buried them with people so they could hang out together in the afterlife. Well, there’s a bond that truly transcends everything!

#4 Whatever The This Thing Is

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Daddle1337

#5 Fisha

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: alexeyzel

#6 He’s So Busy Watching Out The Window He Doesn’t Realize His Reflection Has Revealed His True Cryptid Identity

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: abuelasmusings

Studies show that when Egypt became part of the Roman Empire (around 31 BC), cats joined Roman life and eventually spread all over Europe by about the 4th century. They also hopped on ships that sailed to the Americas, supposedly with folks like Christopher Columbus, Jamestown settlers, and passengers on the Mayflower.

In fact, cats stayed useful as rodent hunters through the ages, even working with the U.S. Postal Service in the late 1800s and early 1900s. At that time, people weren’t just using them for pest control; they were keeping them as beloved companions. The first cat show happened at Madison Square Garden in 1895, and by the end of World War I, they were everyday pets in lots of American homes.

#7 Cerebus Cat

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: WanderlingInker

#8 Mad Bruna

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Available-Length2129

#9 The Dangler

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: zarch123

Despite so many cats living with their hoomans, sometimes it’s really questionable whether they can truly be domesticated. They weren’t domesticated like dogs were; rather, they kind of did things their own way. Real, full-on domestication mostly applies to pedigree cats, which actually make up only a tiny slice of their total population.

That said, lots of felines live totally indoors now thanks to things like kitty litter, commercial cat food, and spaying and neutering. Even though their place in our homes has changed a lot, they themselves haven’t. Biologically, they’re basically the same little creatures they were thousands of years ago.

Even though they get labeled as distant or grumpy, they can actually be total lovebugs with their humans, and science backs them up! Studies show that having a cat can help lower stress and anxiety, and it can even help bring your blood pressure down. Not bad for a little fluffball, right? 

#10 I Think My Cat Is Actually A Muppet

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: whatislifebro69

#11 The Scariest Cryptid I’ve Ever Seen

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Sad_Cantaloupe_8162

#12 Sometimes He Just Stands At The End Of The Hallway… Menacingly

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: DistanceSuch3174

When they pull off some crazy things, as you see in these pictures, it might be confusing at times. However, experts claim that cats are naturally curious little explorers, so they love using their paws to poke, bat, and shove things around. When something moves or rolls away, they think “it’s prey,” and the chase is on. It’s all part of their built-in hunting instincts and helps keep their minds and bodies busy.

Those sudden bursts of wild running, or the famous “zoomies,” are totally normal and just your cat burning off extra energy. To help keep things calm and your stuff intact, try regular playtime with toys that act like prey, such as feather wands or laser pointers. A good play session means a happy, tired cat and fewer surprise sprints around the house. 

#13 What Is This Creature On My Chest?

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Shitposies

#14 Too Fast To Photograph. Strange Cryptid That Has Haunted Me For 4+ Years

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: TheRealGongoozler

#15 Im So Happy This Sub Exists. This Is My Brothers Cat

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Salt_Grab_7393

Well, that sums it up: cats are naturally funny that way, it seems! Anyway, that’s it from our end, dear readers. Did these images of “cryptid” felines leave you in tears of laughter as well? We would love to hear your thoughts. Also, all the cat parents, feel free to share some funny stories about your furballs with us. Just type away in the comments below!

#16 Night Stalker

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: little_kid_lover_123

#17 Checked My Cat Cam And Saw This Creature…

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: phinvest69

#18 Not Taxidermy, Just Snoozing

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: MalamuteRunner

#19 This Is Why Some People Are Scared Of Black Cats, But To Me She’s Just My Newest Baby

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: LowerEngineering9999

#20 Those Are Some Pretty Cryptic Faces

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: craftinghornet

#21 Caught This Gremlin Creature Mid Transformation

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: BasicReflection4452

#22 Two Headed Monster(?)

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: ActivityZestyclose75

#23 The Creature

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: ToriDawnsinger

#24 Laszlo

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: notrightbones

#25 Squingy The Skin Cryptid

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: JYoForReal

#26 Saw This Beauty Today And Had To Share

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Sad_Cantaloupe_8162

#27 My Flonker Charlie Have Gone Full Cryptid

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: chonkyflonk

#28 He’s Just A Little Guy

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: quiet_chaos_fox

#29 Tall Boy

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: reddit.com

#30 He’s Always Watching

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Doimz3Nini

#31 She Watches

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Available-Length2129

#32 My Skinfant Cryptid

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: browntrever

#33 First Sighting Of The Unknown Creature

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: -REXIA-

#34 Found In A Yard 3 Years Ago, Definitely Raised By Goblins Until That Point

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: 2nula

#35 It Comes At Night

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: PicklesBC

#36 Why She Look Like That

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Kitchen_Barracuda234

#37 Certainly Some Kinda Cryptid

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: WanderlingInker

#38 Monster In My Room

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Illustrious-Flan-474

#39 A Creature Lurks Within The Grass

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: GrizmoGP

#40 Cryptid Teapot Spotted On The Security Camera

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: EMI326

#41 But Here’s The Sniffer

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Ok-Appeal-4630

#42 The Unknown, Living Inside The Walls

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Someoneman

#43 Expurrt Prowler

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#44 Long Gremlin

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: XaviDoesThings

#45 Cryptid Void Stretched Neck

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: auburncub

#46 You Spot This Creature At The Mouth Of A Deep Dark Cave

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: smorgues

#47 Skinwalker That Vaguely Resembles A Cat

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Echo_of_space

#48 My Cryptid Kitten

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: setareh3

#49 My Two Cryptids Are Definitely Not Of This World

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: CyberPolack

#50 He’s Ready For Spoopy Season

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: dumbinpink

#51 Cryptid Shrimp Variety

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Cindytyne_NZ

#52 Truffle, A Special Kitten, Update

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Diehoe1234

#53 Hisstopher Sits (Ish)

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: wegajane

#54 How Did She Do That

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Minecrafter-is-happy

#55 A Very Normal Car

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Inside_Wheel2295

#56 Finally

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: so_called_trash

#57 Scary Big Monster 😔

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Jumpy-Cheetah-1102

#58 Wut

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: CreepyConsequence_

#59 I Almost Called A Priest

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: Graciem3720

#60 Ready To Devour The Cosmos It Seems Like

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: BumbBirb

#61 Woke Up From A Nap To Her Standing Over Me

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: killykatt

#62 Anyone Seen One Of These Before?

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: LoveEyelid

#63 Family Members Strange Cat

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: GoblinGecko

#64 Mid Head-Shake Identified The Beast Within

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: 7GrumpyCat7

#65 I Need Help Identifying This One

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: CreepyConsequence_

#66 Was Told To Show Yall My Freaky Girl

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: HistoryPractical3862

#67 My Sisters Messed Up Thing

67 Images Of “Cryptid Cats” That May Leave You Questioning What Really Goes On In Their Heads

Image source: iammentallyspiraling

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Video Shows How Masks Actually Work In Preventing The Spread Of Covid-19
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nature-Inspired Tattoos That Flow Like Veins
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Gives Up Teaching To Create Optical Illusions With Makeup, These Are Her Leg And Arm Illusions (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Crusadia Connected Chapter 11: A True Friend (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Dr. Fauci Praises New Slo-Mo Video Demonstrating How Well Masks Work To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Prepare For Some Major “Oddly Satisfying” Vibes With These 21 Organizing Products
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025