I Photograph New Yorkers And Use These Photos As References For My Drawings (12 New Pics)

Hello!
My name is Olya Nik. This is my second post as Panda, you can find the first one here. I love street photography and painting portraits. Below are my sketches that I made after my walks around NYC. This past year gave me an opportunity to stay home, look through my collection of drawings and come back to my passion—painting portraits. I hope you enjoy the drawings!
More info: Instagram
#1 Dancer In Central Park
#2 Street Musician In Central Park
#3 Self-Portrait Sakura Bloom In Central Park
#4 The Met Stairs
#5 Chess House
#6 5th Avenue Ladies
#7 Dog Walkers In Central Park At 8 Am
#8 Easter Parade Sketch
#9 Bowman In Central Park
#10 Easter Parade Sketch
#11 Central Park
#12 Columbus Circle
