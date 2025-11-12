576 Border Collies Get Together In One Place To Break A World Record

A single dog can instantly turn a disastrous day into a fabulous one just by looking at you. Australians were fortunate enough to witness what 576 could do. That’s how many Border Collies got together in a park in Willaston, attempting to break the record of most Border Collies in one place.
The event that looked like heaven on Earth was organized by the Border Collie Owners of South Australia group. It raised over $6,000 for charity and shattered the previous record of 503 dogs that TV veterinarian Dr. Katrina Warren arranged in 2013.
The Guinness Book of World Records, however, does not acknowledge benchmarks relating to specific breeds. But this didn’t stop collie-lovers and the K9s themselves from having a blast during the colossal gathering where no cats were invited.
Image credits: BCOSA World Record Attempt
Image credits: stanley_the_bordercollie
Image credits: 3mmsy
Image credits: the_adventuresof_ollie
Image credits: aserett
Image credits: megjessiebourne
Image credits: 3mmsy
Image credits: adventuresofdanteandmolly
