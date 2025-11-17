I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

by

In the spring of 2017, I traveled around Sudan exploring the country’s thriving Sufi community. I attended massive Sufi gatherings, multi-day-long festivals, and Sufism’s holy sites, as well as private Sufi meet-ups in villages and people’s backyards. What I discovered were majestic locations, soulful songs, passionate dances, and most importantly kind and generous people, who welcomed me as if I was one of their own. Before long, I was singing and dancing with them.

Sufis, known as Tasawwuf in the Arabic-speaking world, are the mystics of Islam. They believe in reincarnation and a mysterious world between heaven and earth, which can be visited through deep meditation and the performance of “Zikr”. Sufis believe that their Sheikhs (religious leaders of Sufism) and saints are immortal and can hear their songs and music even in their graves, therefore, Sufi rituals usually take place in or around cemeteries. Sufism is spread out in virtually every Islamic country, however, it compiles only about 5% of the world’s Muslim population. Sudan boasts a particularly strong and influential Sufi community which is said to be the largest in the world. A popular Sudanese saying only confirms their strong presence in the country – “If there is a family in Sudan, of which at least one member is not a Sufi, they are not Sudanese”.

More info: Instagram | juodele.com | Facebook | behance.net

#1

Participant in a Sufi gathering. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#2

Young Sufi devotee sports a tiger-print mantle at the weekly Sufi gathering in Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#3

Participant of the Sufi gathering dances waving a traditional Sufi stick. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#4

People perform Zikr – a religious Sufi ritual that involves dancing and chanting religious texts. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#5

Every Friday afternoon hundreds of Sufis gather at Hamad El Neel cemetery. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#6

Sudanese brothers in Abu Haraz, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#7

Men and women dance in front of a Sufi tomb in the village of Abu Haraz, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#8

Khatmiya mosque with Taka mountains in the background. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#9

Men wave wooden sticks as they approach the Khatmiya mosque. Kasala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#10

Young Sufi adherent in the Sufi festival in Kasala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#11

The word Zikr in Sudanese Arabic means remembrance of God.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#12

Participant in the Sufi gathering. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#13

Sufis kneel for an evening prayer. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#14

Portrait of a young Sufi devotee observing the evening prayer from above. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#15

Hundreds of Sufi devotees participate in the evening prayer. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#16

A man walks in Hamad El Neel cemetery where the weekly Sufi gatherings take place. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#17

People sing and pray as they sit among the tombstones. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#18

Sufi tombs near the village of Abu Haraz, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#19

Various tribes arrive at the festival of Sufism in Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#20

A young boy prays at the crumbling Khatmiya mosque. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#21

Esfand is being burned during the rituals. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#22

Music continues way past midnight around Hamad El Neel mausoleum. Omdurman.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#23

Man holds his prayer beads. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#24

Sufis play Daf – a large-frame drum native to the Middle East and Africa.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#25

Men pray inside the Sufi tomb in Abu Haraz, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#26

Women and men inside visit their beloved saint at a Sufi tomb in Abu Haraz, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#27

People arrive from all corners of Sudan to take part in the Sufi festival in Kasala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#28

Sufi tribe shows off their traditional sharp-as-a-razor sword. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#29

Sweat covers the faces of the most passionate dancers. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#30

Kids observe the festivities from the foothills of the Taka mountains. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#31

Sufis gathered around Hamed El-Nil mausoleum listen to the songs echoing from the inside. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#32

Drums kick off the weekly Sufi gathering in Hamad Al Neel cemetery. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#33

Man holds a traditional Sufi stick. Omdurman, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#34

Songs echo inside the Sufi tomb in Abu Haraz, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#35

Worshipers sing traditional Sufi songs. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#36

Crowds gathered around Khatmiya mosque. Kasala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#37

Kids play at the foothills of the Taka mountains. Kasala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#38

Delivery of fresh drinking water for the participants of the Sufi festival. Kasala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#39

Worshipers sing traditional Sufi songs. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

#40

Sufis enjoy a drink of water. Kassala, Sudan.

I Traveled Around Sudan Exploring, And Photographing The Country’s Thriving Sufi Community (40 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Answers Folks In This Online Group Had To The Question “What Is Something That Is Illegal But Isn’t Wrong Ethically?”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Reno My Rental
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2022
30 Entitled Bosses And Coworkers Who Were Humbled In The Most Satisfying Ways
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Maybe It’s Time to Leave Darth Maul Dead
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2022
I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
What The Cast of “Scream Queens” is Up To Today
3 min read
May, 16, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.