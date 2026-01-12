“Does Her Stylist Hate Her?”: 40 Red Carpet Fashion Disasters From The 2026 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes may be Hollywood’s biggest party of the year, but the red carpet shows no mercy.
As the big shots of showbiz descended on The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 11, the internet wasted no time in ruthlessly roasting the fashion flops of the night.
Here are some of the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes.
#1 Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande finally ditched her Glinda-pink era and went for a darker, more Ariana-coded look.
Ahead of the show, the pop diva said her Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture felt “kind of blindsiding.”
“You don’t expect something like this, let alone [for it] to happen twice for the same role,” she told The Hollywood Reporter last month after her second consecutive nomination for her performance as Glinda in the Wicked series. “So I’m just deeply honored. I’m just really moved by it.”
For the glitzy award show on Sunday, Ariana wore a black Vivienne Westwood couture gown that featured a draped corseted gown and a velvet bow detail. She topped off the look with her signature ponytail
“You can tell she hates this dress,” one comment said.
“It looks like a birthday cake,” read a second comment, while a third said, “i love the glam, but NOT her dress…”
“i thought this was ai omg,” said a fourth.
“She looks like a little girl putting on her mom’s dress,” one said.
One asked, “Why does she look like a little kid who lost her mom in the crowd?”
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#2 Emma Stone
A year after she debuted a pixie cut at last year’s Golden Globes, Emma Stone is in her “bob era.”
Nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category for Bugonia, the star encouraged people to chop off their hair if they felt like it.
“I highly recommend shaving your head if you’re thinking about it,” she told Vogue ahead of the show. “My goal is to have hair down to my knees by next year.”
“We’re in our bob era,” noted Emma’s longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak.
While her hair created a buzz, netizens felt she strolled onto the red carpet in a look that felt overly casual.
“Convenient, buy the skirt then wear the shopping bag as a top,” one said, while another wrote, “She buy that off TEMU formal ware.”
“Little planner [sic] and less formal than I would’ve gone with myself, but the pastel is complementary to her tone,” one said.
“I love the color but I am not a fan of the outfit. It looks off on her,” wrote another.
One asked, “Does her stylist hate her???”
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#3 Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus’ new engagement ring sparkled under the lights, but some viewers felt her overall look fell flat.
The Flowers singer hit the red carpet in a floor-length sequined black gown from Saint Laurent, paired with massive sunglasses. She also flashed her bombe cushion-cut diamond engagement ring that Maxx Morando, her boyfriend of four years, recently slipped onto her finger.
“This ain’t Miley,” one netizen commented on her look, while another said, “Not loving the look.. giving cruella vibes.”
“Why does she look 55?” one asked.
Another said, “Girl what is this hair.”
“Miley at the Golden Globes… 😴 Who knew carpet cleaning could be so glamorous?” wrote another.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#4 Jennifer Lawrence
“Is that an appropriate dress for Jennifer Lawrence to be wearing at the Golden Globes tonight?” read a prude comment online after Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in one of the riskiest looks of the night.
The star, nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Die My Love, made a dramatic entrance in a custom Givenchy gown that had floral embroidery and eye-catching cutouts.
But not all fans were impressed.
“She is beautiful…however, the outfit…no so much! Screams desperate for attention….a big FAIL!” said one critic.
“Why don’t women wear clothes anymore?” one asked, while another said, “Oh Jennifer No. You are classier than this.”
“Someone is desperate for attention–must not be many scripts arriving at her door lately,” claimed one.
“That dress is not for you,” one claimed.
“Is that a curtain or sth?” another asked.
“Whatever, I am boycotting,” declared one.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#5 Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega delivered her signature dark energy in an outfit that seemed straight out of Wednesday Addams’ wardrobe.
The actress arrived in a black, skin-baring design from Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection.
“Gosh thats creepy,” one commenter said, while another quipped, “She looks like a Halloween decor.”
“This is a miss. Like season 02,” one said.
“What happened to her?” one critic asked.
Another wrote, “She now looks more like Lurch than Wednesday.”
Many speculated about whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery, claiming her face appeared different.
“What has she done to her face?” one commenter asked.
“What happened to her face or is it just me,” asked yet another.
“Way better before the buccal fat removal surgery,” one claimed.
“She used to look so good, why do all these famous actresses look like they are getting the life sucked out of them,” wrote another.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#6 Parker Posey
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#7 Aimee Lou Wood
Aimee Lou Wood went big and bold with a black ballgown from Vivienne Westwood.
The actress, nominated for Best Supporting Actress on Television for her role in The White Lotus, served gothic glamor with the gown’s asymmetrical neckline and enormous skirt.
Her accessories included a diamond necklace and rings on her fingers. But perhaps the most important piece on her arm was her boyfriend, Adam Long, as the couple made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes 2026
“Is she smiling because she knows she’s the only person in the room who can’t sit down in her seat?” one netizen commented on her outfit.
“If someone help us [sic],” another wrote. “She looks uncomfortable.”
Image source: GettyJesse Grant/2026GG
#8 Charli XCX
Charli XCX hit the Golden Globes red carpet not just as a music star but also as someone who is paving her path as an actor.
The singer was dressed in a black-and-white Saint Laurent gown that featured a feathery bodice and a white maxi skirt.
“The look is very classic actress, but has a little bit of a twist,” stylist Chris Horan told Vogue.
Their intention was to keep it more “polished, streamlined” for Charli’s new era.
“It feels like the same girl—it marries both her worlds,” Chris added.
But others felt a lack of oomph in her general demeanor.
“Why does she never smile? looks so mean…..” one critic said, while another asked, “why she always look sleepy.”
“She’s gonna sweep.. the floors,” one quipped.
Another asked, “Was she falling asleep?”
Some found her hair to be especially lackluster.
“Why’s the hair always so boring?” one commenter asked.
“Who’s gonna be the one to say ‘hair always boring,’” read another comment.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#9 Audrey Nuna
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#10 Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey suited up in a way that nobody else did on the red carpet.
The Last of Us star was styled by Fabio Immediato in a Prada suit, paired with a draped fuchsia double satin shawl.
“For this awards season, I was in search of interesting ways to present a suit without looking like a typical suit,” Fabio told WWD about the look.
When Fabio first began working with Bella a few years back, they were “pretty much in this masculine silhouette suit world.”
But with time, they started exploring “more interesting cuts and androgynous silhouettes.”
While some fans loved the idea, others roasted Bella for their unexpected spin on a suit.
“Looks like a decorated chair,” one said.
“Christmas has passed, but Santa saved the best for last: Bella Ramsey, the best gift of all!” said another.
“w*f is this what [are they] wearing?” one asked. “[Are they] a present?”
“No idea who [they are] but apparently [they think they are] a gift to the acting world,” said another.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#11 Ayanat Ksenbai
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#12 Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson, who has lately been championing her makeup-free look, styled herself for the 2026 Golden Globes.
The actress was dressed in an all-white Oscar de la Renta outfit, composed of a long-sleeve top and a matching maxi skirt. She also flaunted her newly dyed blonde hair for the flashing cameras.
Days after talking about wanting to change her last name, the Last Showgirl confirmed on the red carpet whether she was ditching “Anderson” for something more “exotic.”
“Sometimes I don’t want to be Pamela Anderson. I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen,” she told Vogue Scandinavia last month.
Pamela noted that her Finnish native grandfather was named Herman Hyytiäinen, and she had a close relationship with him.
“I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” she added.
Days later, the actress gave some clarity while on the Golden Globes red carpet.
“That is my grandfather’s Finnish name. I felt like it was a little exotic, I liked it. But… sticking with Anderson. For now it’s Anderson,” she told Entertainment Tonight.
Pamela’s outfit created plenty of buzz online, with one critic saying, “I don’t like her outfit whatsoever.”
“Is she wearing bed sheets?” another asked.
“I think she looks great and love her not wearing makeup, but that outfit is not very flattering on her, IMO,” another said.
“I don’t care she doesn’t want to wear make up, it ages her, but to wear what looks like a white bathrobe?” wrote another.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#13 Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg waltzed onto the red carpet in a black satin suit, with shoes that came with a hefty price tag.
The rapper was dressed in a double-breasted blazer that had eight buttons in the front.
On his feet were a pair of glossy Stacy Adams Spats boots that deserve a special mention because they are currently on sale for less than $100.
“He does look 83 years old,” one netizen commented on the 54-year-old rapper’s look.
“This guys still relevant?” asked another. “I thought we left him back in 2013.”
Another said, “He needs to start acting his age.”
Others weren’t too happy with the shiny red stripes in his outfit, claiming he was “showing off that maga money.”
“Stripped [sic] in maga,” one commented, while another agreed, “The red stripe to remind us he’s MAGA.”
“Can he stop maga thou??!” asked another.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#14 Li Jun Li
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#15 Haley Kalil
Haley Kalil twirled around with glee on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.
The model posed for the cameras in a purple gown designed by Marc Bouwer. But some thought her outfit was a “prom gone wrong” look.
“What in the purple is this?” one commenter asked.
“It’s giving shein,” one said.
Another wrote, “It’s giving lamp shade.”
“She looks like a slightly off Angelina Jolie,” read another comment.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#16 Amelia Gray
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#17 Chase Infiniti
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#18 Taylor Srirat
Image source: Getty/Kevin Winter/GA
#19 Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz had the internet yawning after her outfit was compared to bedtime lingerie.
The Blink Twice director wore a lingerie-inspired Saint Laurent slip dress that many felt was a snooze fest on the red carpet.
“She ready for bed already,” one commenter said, while another joked, “That’s a sleeping dress Zoe, they lied to you.”
Others agreed, saying the dress looked “like a night gown” or like “1920s lingerie (but long).”
“I’m not being funny but I used to wear a nightie like that in my teens,” one said.
“Go girl, give us nothing,” read one comment.
“Nepo baby is nothing but trash,” one critic harshly commented.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#20 Skye P. Marshall
Image source: Getty/CBS Photo Archive
#21 Melissa Mccarthy
Image source: Getty/Christina House
#22 Minnie Driver
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#23 Renate Reinsve
Image source: Getty/JC Olivera/2026GG
#24 Owen Cooper
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#25 Jon M. Chu
Wicked director Jon M. Chu kept his look simple and classy, with a cream suit blazer and brown trousers. But the two massive brooches sitting on his left lapel caught everyone’s attention.
Netizens raised their eyebrows when they saw two pins of Wicked’s leading ladies, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, placed right on his chest.
The internet found it “weird,” with one saying, “This is creepy asf.”
“He basically owns them,” read one comment.
Another wrote, “This cast is soooooo desperate omg.”
Image source: Getty/John Shearer , Getty/Frazer Harrison
#26 Timothy Simons
Image source: Getty/John Shearer
#27 Odessa A’zion
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#28 Eva Victor
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#29 Teyana Taylor
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman, Getty/Amy Sussman
#30 Amy Poehler
In a sea of gowns and custom-made suits, Amy Poehler certainly stood out, but for all the boring reasons.
The actress had a victorious night, winning the inaugural Best Podcast award for Good Hang with Amy Poehler.
“I just want to say that I know I am new to this game,” she said in her acceptance speech.
She described her podcast as an “attempt to try to make a very rough and unkind world filled with a little bit more love and laughter and laughing with people not at them.”
“And we just have such a good time making it,” she added.
The star, however, did not receive any accolades in the fashion department, as she wore a black-and-white jumpsuit to the event.
The look was completed with a red clutch and custom-designed jewelry by Pandora.
“Amy poehler having the absolute worst time of her life on any red carpet unless she’s running around after her friends at a premiere for their projects is so funny to me,” read one comment online.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#31 Leighton Meester
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#32 Zoey Deutch
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#33 Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Image source: Getty/John Shearer
#34 Kit Hoover
Image source: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/GA
#35 Justine Lupe
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#36 Carlotta Gamba
Image source: Getty/Tommaso Boddi/2026GG
#37 Maya Rudolph
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#38 Mary Beth Barone
Mary Beth Barone stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet as the show’s official correspondent, ready to interview Hollywood’s finest.
“So excited for this !!!” she wrote on social media ahead of the show.
But her minimalist look on the red carpet had people wondering whether something went wrong in the dressing room.
“Horrible dress,” one commented, while another said, “Looks like her dress is on backwards.”
Another agreed and said, “Dress looks like it’s on back to front.”
Image source: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/GA
#39 Chris Perfetti
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#40 Mark Ronson
Image source: Getty/John Shearer
