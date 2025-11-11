Creative Urban Interventions By Toni Spyra

by

In an almost fun way Toni Spyra gives the viewer a thought-provoking impulse. By modifying objects of everyday use the Austria-based German artist wants to provoke a new point of view on the different ways of using everyday things.

Spyra creates a sense of familiarity, but also a feel of irritation. At second glance, the viewer is able to comprehend the whole picture and realize how Toni Spyra transports his own concerns about social problems.

More info: spyras.tumblr.com

VACATION, 2013

HEAVEN, Austria, 2014

SOUP, Slovenia, 2014

STREETBALL, Austria, 2013

SCHOOLYARD, Austria, 2014

SMASH, Germany, 2014

KOKOLORES, 2014

