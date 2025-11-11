Creative Urban Interventions By Toni Spyra

In an almost fun way Toni Spyra gives the viewer a thought-provoking impulse. By modifying objects of everyday use the Austria-based German artist wants to provoke a new point of view on the different ways of using everyday things.
Spyra creates a sense of familiarity, but also a feel of irritation. At second glance, the viewer is able to comprehend the whole picture and realize how Toni Spyra transports his own concerns about social problems.
More info: spyras.tumblr.com
VACATION, 2013
HEAVEN, Austria, 2014
SOUP, Slovenia, 2014
STREETBALL, Austria, 2013
SCHOOLYARD, Austria, 2014
SMASH, Germany, 2014
KOKOLORES, 2014
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us