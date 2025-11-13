Tumblr User Finds A Mythology Book That Is So Hardcore That Only Deadpool Could Have Written It

Many people all over the world fell in love with obnoxious superhero Deadpool and his unique sense of humor. Luckily, he shares the same sense of humor with writer Corey O’Brien, who wrote a book of hilariously retold myths called “Zeus Grants Stupid Wishes“. Tumblr user who read the book began comparing the author with the character by summarising the book with one sentence: “What would happen if Deadpool wrote a mythology book” and many others agreed with them. Scroll below to read the excerpts they shared!
More info: Amazon
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us