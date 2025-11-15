Hey Pandas, What Happened Today That Put You In A Bad Mood? (Closed)

We all have those days… Make sure you put down what day it is (Friday, Tuesday, etc.)
#1
They killed off my two favorite characters in Akame Ga Kill! within THE FIRST 8 EPISODES AND THEIRS 24 EPISODES IN THE SEASON.
#2
(monday) my stepdad yelled at me for no reason. i asked him if i could open a box of cereal and he was like, “theres already one open” there wasn’t any cereal open
#3
Not today, but less than a week ago, my friend told my mom a secret that I told her my mom specifically couldn’t know, she lost all my trust then got mad at ME for getting mad at her, then ALL my other friends just stopped responding to my texts. I can only assume she’s spreading rumors about me or outing me to everyone. people on bored panda, my girlfriend, and my friend (that is not really friends with my first friend) are the only people who will talk to me. And, being mostly an extrovert in quarantine, that’s hard.
#4
I have two five paragraph essays, two presentations, and NWEA going on at the same time. I’m pretty stressed
#5
Friday (30th)
I had a Mini wheats for breakfast, It broke one of my brackets, A soggy mini wheat! (I have braces)
#6
when my teacher said she gonna get da school to block bored panda forever(she didnt do it yet-its 8:26 pm)
#7
The f-king wind. It actually blew hard enough to push me over today…
#8
Lucy Carlyle is ALIVE. Wtf
#9
there’s these girls in my choir class that are kind of mt “friends,” but sometimes they just say/do very rude things to me. quite annoying tbh
#10
05-03, Monday. It’s +2°C and snowing.
#11
Ok, time to rant a bit. My parents yelled at me because I didn’t play in my soccer game, even though I’m a freshman and barely play, and tell me it’s because I was late. (by ten minutes because i forgot my uniform) I was still there 40 minutes before the game but whatever. Also, my teacher, who’s class I’m in now. I didn’t finish all my homework because I was confused on how to do a few questions and my notes were not helping. She only takes completion grades and when I don’t get work done I get put in the hallway. I asked if she could help me but nooo “well your book should help you” or “you should be paying better attention”. I get no help and I’m failing. She then puts me in the hallway while she shows everyone else how to do the problems while I get no help. She doesn’t make sense, and I will never learn because she will never help me.
#12
I fell down the stairs.
._.
#13
Had to get up early and go to work
