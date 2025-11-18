20 Breathtaking Landscape Photos From The 2024 ReFocus Awards

Photography, especially landscape photography, often tends to capture moments in light, evoking emotions and telling stories without words. The 2024 ReFocus Color Photography Awards celebrates this genre, showcasing stunning images that transport viewers to breathtaking scenes of majestic mountains and serene seascapes, highlighting the planet’s beauty.
These standout landscape photographs amazed both judges and audiences, presenting unique views of nature. Examples include a dramatic seascape at sunset with waves crashing against jagged rocks, a towering mountain under the mesmerizing display of the Northern Lights, and a serene scene of a massive iceberg reflecting in calm waters at dusk just to name a few.
#1 Silver, Untitled By Dean Lhospital
#2 Gold, Northern Silk Road By Rolf Gemperle
#3 The Emotion Of The Waves And Skies By Gary Bhaztara
#4 Lights Of My Heart By Gary Bhaztara
#5 Brothers By Gary Bhaztara
#6 Bronze, The Lonesome Volcano By Rolf Gemperle
#7 Silver, Frozen Pocket By Norman Mccloskey
#8 Flowering Tree By Zdeněk Vošický
#9 Pastels On Ice By Giovanna (Gio) Arnaud Fleming
#10 Silver, Frozen Pocket By Norman Mccloskey
#11 Por Sobre El Misterio By Paulo Olivier Hanshing
#12 The Platform By Virgil Reglioni
#13 Untouched Elegance Of Valensole Lavender By Jan-Tore Oevrevik
#14 Weano Gorge By Kingsley Burton
#15 Where Sea Meets Desert By Brooke Pyke
#16 Alabama Hills – Boot Arch By John Bosma
#17 People’s Vote Award, Twenty Years After The Siege By Alex Elena
#18 Crescendo By Kent Burkhardsmeier
#19 Moment Of Bliss By Alberto Fornasari
#20 Karijini By Kingsley Burton
