20 Breathtaking Landscape Photos From The 2024 ReFocus Awards

by

Photography, especially landscape photography, often tends to capture moments in light, evoking emotions and telling stories without words. The 2024 ReFocus Color Photography Awards celebrates this genre, showcasing stunning images that transport viewers to breathtaking scenes of majestic mountains and serene seascapes, highlighting the planet’s beauty.

These standout landscape photographs amazed both judges and audiences, presenting unique views of nature. Examples include a dramatic seascape at sunset with waves crashing against jagged rocks, a towering mountain under the mesmerizing display of the Northern Lights, and a serene scene of a massive iceberg reflecting in calm waters at dusk just to name a few.

#1 Silver, Untitled By Dean Lhospital

Image source: refocus.awards

#2 Gold, Northern Silk Road By Rolf Gemperle

Image source: refocus.awards

#3 The Emotion Of The Waves And Skies By Gary Bhaztara

Image source: refocus.awards

#4 Lights Of My Heart By Gary Bhaztara

Image source: refocus.awards

#5 Brothers By Gary Bhaztara

Image source: refocus.awards

#6 Bronze, The Lonesome Volcano By Rolf Gemperle

Image source: refocus.awards

#7 Silver, Frozen Pocket By Norman Mccloskey

Image source: refocus.awards

#8 Flowering Tree By Zdeněk Vošický

Image source: refocus.awards

#9 Pastels On Ice By Giovanna (Gio) Arnaud Fleming

Image source: refocus.awards

#10 Silver, Frozen Pocket By Norman Mccloskey

Image source: refocus.awards

#11 Por Sobre El Misterio By Paulo Olivier Hanshing

Image source: refocus.awards

#12 The Platform By Virgil Reglioni

Image source: refocus.awards

#13 Untouched Elegance Of Valensole Lavender By Jan-Tore Oevrevik

Image source: refocus.awards

#14 Weano Gorge By Kingsley Burton

Image source: refocus.awards

#15 Where Sea Meets Desert By Brooke Pyke

Image source: refocus.awards

#16 Alabama Hills – Boot Arch By John Bosma

Image source: refocus.awards

#17 People’s Vote Award, Twenty Years After The Siege By Alex Elena

Image source: refocus.awards

#18 Crescendo By Kent Burkhardsmeier

Image source: refocus.awards

#19 Moment Of Bliss By Alberto Fornasari

Image source: refocus.awards

#20 Karijini By Kingsley Burton

Image source: refocus.awards

