This Photographer Explores The Sacred And The Profane Of Womanhood (17 Pics)

Maybe to be a woman is to be hollowed out — scraped clean, bent, and worshiped in pieces. Or maybe to be a woman is to sing. To smile at a sonogram, to cradle the soft pulse of her own becoming.
GUTTER DUCHESS is a photographic series that dares to hold both truths at once. It knows that every woman is two — the tender and the feral, the sacred and the profane — and that both deserve to be seen.
Through portraits of myself and the women who shape my world, GUTTER DUCHESS explores the magnetic pull of feminine essence — brutal yet welcoming, fractured yet whole. It is a visual hymn to emerging womanhood: matriarchal power bound ferociously by love.
More info: all-about-photo.com
#1
© F. Bessma Rhea
#2
© F. Bessma Rhea
#3
© F. Bessma Rhea
#4
© F. Bessma Rhea
#5
© F. Bessma Rhea
#6
© F. Bessma Rhea
#7
© F. Bessma Rhea
#8
© F. Bessma Rhea
#9
© F. Bessma Rhea
#10
© F. Bessma Rhea
#11
© F. Bessma Rhea
#12
© F. Bessma Rhea
#13
© F. Bessma Rhea
#14
© F. Bessma Rhea
#15
© F. Bessma Rhea
#16
© F. Bessma Rhea
#17
© F. Bessma Rhea
